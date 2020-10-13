A few weeks ago, we released some big updates for the Kubernetes CSI plugin and our storage portfolio, you can read all about it here

The highlight of the PowerFlex CSI plugins for the 1.2 release are:





Added support for Kubernetes 1.17, 1.18 and 1.19.



Added support for OpenShift 4.4 with Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS on master nodes and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 on worker nodes.



Added support for Docker EE 3.1.



Added support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.8 and CentOS 7.6, 7.7 and 7.8 as a host operating system for Kubernetes.



Added support for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 as a host operating system for Kubernetes.



Persistent Volume (PV) capabilities: Resize



Supports Raw Block Volumes.

Applications using the pod are responsible for any filesystem operations



Support (Online) Volume Expansion. This expansion is done online i.e. when PVC is attached to a node.



Supports Topology.



The following describes the support strategy for CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex:



Documentation and Downloads

CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex v1.2 downloads and documentation are available on:



Github: https://github.com/dell/csi-vxflexos

Now, CSI plugins come with their own github README files etc but we wanted to simplify it even further for you..

Below, you can see a demo showing how to install the PowerFlex (the new name for VxFLex OS) CSI plugin when working with RedHat OpenShift

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...

Related