The highlight of the PowerFlex CSI plugins for the 1.2 release are:
Added support for Kubernetes 1.17, 1.18 and 1.19.
Added support for OpenShift 4.4 with Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS on master nodes and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 on worker nodes.
Added support for Docker EE 3.1.
Added support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.8 and CentOS 7.6, 7.7 and 7.8 as a host operating system for Kubernetes.
Added support for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 as a host operating system for Kubernetes.
Persistent Volume (PV) capabilities: Resize
Supports Raw Block Volumes.
Applications using the pod are responsible for any filesystem operations
Support (Online) Volume Expansion. This expansion is done online i.e. when PVC is attached to a node.
Supports Topology.
The following describes the support strategy for CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex:
A Dell EMC Storage Automation and Developer Resources page is available and includes developer resources, case studies, forums, and other materials. It is anticipated that members of this page will be excellent resources in addressing product issues and concerns. It is recommended this community page be the first page customers use for their product questions prior to contacting Dell EMC Support. For any setup, configuration issues, questions or feedback, join the Dell EMC Container community at
Dell EMC Storage Automation and Developer Resources
If the issue is not addressed via the Storage Automation and Developer Resources, the primary Dell EMC support team (ViPR Controller) will receive first call and escalate as needed.
Documentation and Downloads
CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex v1.2 downloads and documentation are available on:
Github: https://github.com/dell/csi-vxflexos
Now, CSI plugins come with their own github README files etc but we wanted to simplify it even further for you..
Below, you can see a demo showing how to install the PowerFlex (the new name for VxFLex OS) CSI plugin when working with RedHat OpenShift
VIDEO
