If you are using Dell servers and VMware vCenter and never heard about OpenManage for VMware vCenter, I highly suggest you first start reading about it here
The new, 5.2 release brings the following enanchments:
Fixes & Enhancements
Fixes:
1.Unable to view the proper remediation failure message in vSphere Lifecycle Manager
2.OMIVV becomes unresponsive when managing multiple vCenters
3.OMIVV system profile capture fails for servers with the BOSS controller
4.Test connection fails for all hosts managed by vCenter 6.5
5.OMIVV RPM Upgrade fails in a proxy environment
6.OMIVV management compliance page displays 200000 error
7.OMIVV becomes unresponsive after restore from OMIVV 4.3
8.Backup and restore failed after the RPM upgrade of the OMIVV appliance
Enhancements:
1. Introduction of OMIVV Open API Specification (OAS) compliant RESTful APIs
2.Support for vSphere 7.0 U1
3.Support for XE2420 PowerEdge server
4.Support for R6515, R7515, R740, and M740c vSAN Ready Nodes
5.Enhancement in host credential profile to handle the ESXi credentials in the newer version of ESXi and vCenter.
6.Support for IPv4 range-based bare-metal discovery
7.Added filter option on the Dell EMC Chassis and Dell EMC Hosts pages to filter host and chassis health status.
8.Enhancement in warranty reporting for a host with multiple or different warranties
9.Providing offline repo packages along with OVF.
