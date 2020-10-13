VMware have just released vSphere 7.0 Update 1 and as usual, our softwares, follow the course

The ESXi customized image iso can be downloaded from the link below

The update details:

ESXi 7.0 U1 Build Number: 16850804



Dell Version : A00



Dell Release Date : 06 Oct 2020



VMware Release Date: 06 Oct 2020



Important Fix/Changes in the build



==================================



– Driver Changes as compared to previous build : yes



– Base Depot: VMware-ESXi-7.0U1-16850804-depot.zip



MD5SUM:-



======



b282dcada50a1370525e60ba793713d3: VMware-VMvisor-Installer-7.0.0.update01-16850804.x86_64-DellEMC_Customized-A00.iso



bf8b3cc9e98b8ffbad9e62494d7d596f: VMware-VMvisor-Installer-7.0.0.update01-16850804.x86_64-DellEMC_Customized-A00.zip



8340cee05168f24406200b3bb7006811: DellEMC_Addon_7.0.1_A00.zip



Drivers included:-



Intel Drivers:



=====================



– igbn: 1.4.11.0



– ixgben: 1.8.9.0



– i40en: 1.10.9.0



Qlogic Drivers:



======================



– qcnic: 2.0.53.0



– qfle3: 1.4.8.0



– qfle3i: 2.1.5.0



– qfle3f: 2.1.9.0



– qedentv: 3.40.19.0



– qedrntv: 3.40.18.1



– qedf: 2.2.8.0



– qlnativefc: 4.1.14.0



– qedi: 2.19.9.0



Broadcom Drivers:



======================



– bnxtnet: 216.0.72.0



– bnxtroce: 216.0.65.0



Mellanox Drivers:



======================



– nmlx5_core: 4.19.70.1



– nmlx5_rdma: 4.19.70.1



Dell PERC Controller Drivers:



============================



lsi_mr3:7.713.08.00



lsi_msgpt35:15.00.00.00



dell-shared-perc8:06.806.92.00



Refer the below for more information:



https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-vSphere/index.html



VMware ESXi 7.0 Update 1 Release Notes



Please find more details product documents at dell.com/virtualizationsolutions



https://www.dell.com/support/home/en-us/product-support/product/vmware-esxi-7.x/docs



If you are using Dell servers and VMware vCenter and never heard about OpenManage for VMware vCenter, I highly suggest you first start reading about it here

The new, 5.2 release brings the following enanchments:

Fixes & Enhancements



Fixes:

1.Unable to view the proper remediation failure message in vSphere Lifecycle Manager

2.OMIVV becomes unresponsive when managing multiple vCenters

3.OMIVV system profile capture fails for servers with the BOSS controller

4.Test connection fails for all hosts managed by vCenter 6.5

5.OMIVV RPM Upgrade fails in a proxy environment

6.OMIVV management compliance page displays 200000 error

7.OMIVV becomes unresponsive after restore from OMIVV 4.3

8.Backup and restore failed after the RPM upgrade of the OMIVV appliance

Enhancements:

1. Introduction of OMIVV Open API Specification (OAS) compliant RESTful APIs

2.Support for vSphere 7.0 U1

3.Support for XE2420 PowerEdge server

4.Support for R6515, R7515, R740, and M740c vSAN Ready Nodes

5.Enhancement in host credential profile to handle the ESXi credentials in the newer version of ESXi and vCenter.

6.Support for IPv4 range-based bare-metal discovery

7.Added filter option on the Dell EMC Chassis and Dell EMC Hosts pages to filter host and chassis health status.

8.Enhancement in warranty reporting for a host with multiple or different warranties

9.Providing offline repo packages along with OVF.

It can be downloaded by clicking the screenshot below

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...

Related