New CSI Plugins for PowerFlex, PowerStore & Unity
We have just released new CSI plugins for PowerFlex, PowerStore & Unity, here is what’s new PowerFlex CSI 1.2 The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex (previously branded CSI Driver […]
Dell EMC Storage, PowerStore, vXflex OS, PowerMax & XtremIO, Virtualization & Containers Technologies
We have just released new CSI plugins for PowerFlex, PowerStore & Unity, here is what’s new PowerFlex CSI 1.2 The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex (previously branded CSI Driver […]
We have just released new CSI plugins for PowerFlex, PowerStore & Unity, here is what’s new
PowerFlex CSI 1.2
The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex (previously branded CSI Driver for Dell EMC VxFlex OS) is a plug-in that is installed into Kubernetes to provide persistent storage using Dell EMC PowerFlex storage system.
The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex and Kubernetes communicate using the Container Storage Interface protocol v 1.1. CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex is compatible with Kubernetes versions 1.17, 1.18, 1.19 and OpenShift 4.3 and 4.4 and Docker EE 3.1.
The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.6, 7.7 and 7.8, CentOS 7.6, 7.7 and 7.8 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 as a host operating system. The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex supports Dell EMC PowerFlex version 3.0.x and 3.5.
Services Design, Technology, & Supportability Improvements
CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex v1.2 supports the following new features:
Driver Installation – Methods
Full details are in the Product Guide, the following is a summary.
• CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex can be installed in the following ways
• Using Helm 3 Charts and the installation scripts
• Using the common CSI Operator which can install multiple CSI drivers provided by Dell EMC
Driver Installation Prerequisites – Upstream Kubernetes
Full details are in the Installation Guide but here is a summary of pre-reqs for the driver.
• Upstream Kubernetes 1.17.x/1.18.x/1.19.x running on a supported Host OS
• Docker daemon running and configured with MountFlags=shared on all k8s masters/nodes
• Snapshot CRDs and snapshot controller installed in cluster
– If snapshot cr’s are not present on the k8s cluster, use the –snapshot-crd flag to install them when running the csiinstall.sh script
• Optional – Helm 3 installed in the Kubernetes cluster
• Mandatory if using the Helm based installer or for using the test examples like 2vols
• A namespace “vxflexos” should be created prior to the installation. The driver pods, secrets are created in this namespace.
• SDC must be installed and set up on all worker nodes.
Driver Installation Prerequisites – OpenShift
Full details are in the Installation Guide but here is a summary of pre-reqs for the driver.
• OpenShift 4.3/4.4 cluster running RHEL worker nodes
• A namespace where the driver will be deployed
• A vxflexos secret named vxflexos-creds, with VxFlex username/password, in test-vxflexos namespace
• SDC must be installed and set up on all worker nodes
Note: The driver is not yet verified/qualified on RHCOS worker nodes
Installation using Helm based installer
Full details are in the Installation Guide.
1. Clone the repository from the URL – github.com/dell/csi-vxflexos (release 1.2)
2. Create a Kubernetes secret – “vxflexos-creds” – with your username and password for
the VxFlex instance, in the vxflexos namespace.
3. Create your myvalues.yaml file from the values.yaml file and edit the parameters for your
installation per the documentation.
4. Go to dell-csi-helm-installer/ dir
5. Install the driver using csi-install.sh bash script by running:
./csi-install.sh –namespace vxflexos –values <path to your myvalues
location>
Installation using CSI Operator
Full details are in the Installation Guide.
The CSI operator can be deployed either manually or using OLM(Operator Lifecycle Manager).
– For OLM based deployment, review details in the Operator documentation
– For manual deployment, use the following procedure:
1. Clone the repository from the URL – github.com/dell/csi-operator to pull the latest release
2. Deploy operator by filling in operator.yaml and running scripts/install.sh
3. Create a Kubernetes secret – “vxflexos-creds” – with your VxFlex username and password.
– Create secret in test-vxflexos namespace
4. Use the specific vxflex_ manifest for your environment to create the driver manifest
– In case of manual install of CSI Operator, it will be present in the csi-operator/deploy/crds/ folder
5. Edit the mandatory parameters in the driver manifest, process/variables are the same as the documentation.
Deploy the driver using the manifest in the chosen namespace
– In case of manual install run – `kubectl create –f <manifest.yaml>
The driver manifest can also be used to deploy storage classes and snapshot classes.
Once the driver is deployed successfully, you will see the same statefulset and daemonset
containing the driver pods.
Driver upgrade
• Upgrade from 1.1.5 to 1.2
– For a Helm-based installation: Run the csi-install.sh script with the same required arguments, along with a –upgrade argument.
|cd ../dell-csi-helm-installer &&
../helm/myvalues.yaml –upgrade
|./csi-install.sh –namespace vxflexos –values
– If using Operator: Update the driver image tag (and any environment variable if required).
– NOTE: You can get latest the CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex image on Dell EMC Docker Hub
• Upgrade from 1.1.4 or earlier to 1.2
– Uninstall driver, checkout latest code (1.2), install driver (be sure to update image in myvalues/driverimage.yaml)
Installation Verification
• In order to verify the installation, run the following:
kubectl get pods -n vxflexos
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
vxflexos-controller-0 5/5 Running 0 5d1h
|vxflexos-node-dvbhq
vxflexos-node-kwdzl
|2/2 Running 0 5d1h
2/2 Running 0 5d1h
vxflexos-node-q2ln8 2/2 Running 0 5d1h
Note: If operator was used to install, then the command would be:
kubectl get pods -n test-vxflexos
Support Strategy
The following describes the support strategy for CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex:
Documentation and Downloads
CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex v1.2 downloads and documentation are available on:
Github: https://github.com/dell/csi-vxflexos
PowerStore CSI 1.1
Product Description
The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore is a plug-in that is installed into Kubernetes to provide persistent storage provisioning for Dell EMC PowerStore storage arrays.
The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore and Kubernetes communicate using the Container Storage Interface protocol. The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore conforms to CSI specification v1.1.
This release of the CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore supports Kubernetes versions 1.17, 1.18, and 1.19, and OpenShift versions 4.3 and 4.4.
Services Design, Technology, & Supportability Improvements
The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore supports the following new features:
• Name of NAS Server should be provided in myvalues.yaml file
• When provisioning NFS PV CSI Driver will create filesystem and NFS export for that
filesystem
• IP of the node is added to NodeID for configuring Host Access of NFS exports
○ Create from Snapshot
○ Create from Volume
○ Resize
○ For block volumes mounted with a filesystem:
○ For raw block volumes and NFS volumes:
This section contains CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore features that changed for version 1.1:
Support Strategy
The following describes the support strategy for CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore:
Documentation and Downloads
CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore v1.1 downloads and documentation are available on:
Github: https://github.com/dell/csi-powerstore
Unity CSI 1.3
Product Description
The CSI Driver for Dell EMC Unity is a plug-in that is installed into Kubernetes to provide persistent storage using Dell EMC Unity storage systems.
The CSI Driver adheres to the Container Storage Interface (CSI) specification version 1.1. It is compatible with Kubernetes versions 1.17, 1.18, and 1.19 running within a host operating system of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.6, 7.7, and 7.8 or CentOS 7.6, 7.7, and 7.8. It is also compatible with OpenShift 4.3/4.4 with Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6.
Services Design, Technology, & Supportability Improvements
The driver includes the following new features in this CSI Driver for Dell EMC Unity v1.3 release:
● Supports OpenShift 4.3 and 4.4 with Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6
● Supports Docker EE 3.1
● Supports snapshot ingestion
● Supports (Online) Volume Expansion using the external-resizer sidecar container Changed Features
This section contains CSI Driver for Dell EMC Unity features that changed for version 1.3:
● Supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6, 7.7, and 7.8 host operating system
● Supports CentOS 7.6, 7.7, and 7.8 host operating system
● Supports Kubernetes version 1.17, 1.18, and 1.19
● Supports creation of a volume from a snapshot for FC, iSCSI, and NFS protocols
● Volume Snapshots feature in Kubernetes has moved to Beta in Kubernetes version 1.17
● Persistent Volume (PV) capabilities:
○ Delete
○ Create from Snapshot
○ Create
○ Create from Volume
○ Resize
● Snapshot Capabilities for NFS:
○ Delete
For further information, review the release notes on: https://github.com/dell/csi-unity.
Support Strategy
The following describes the support strategy for CSI Driver for Dell EMC Unity:
Documentation and Downloads
CSI Driver for Dell EMC Unity v1.3 downloads and documentation are available on:
Leave a Reply