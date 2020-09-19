



ESA Overview:

Dell Enterprise Storage Analytics (ESA) for vROps solution provides a single, end-to-end view of virtualized infrastructures (servers to storage) powered by the VMware vRealize Operations Manager analytics engine. ESA for vROps delivers actionable performance analysis and proactively facilitates increased insight into storage resource pools to help detect capacity and performance issues so they can be corrected before they cause a major impact. ESA for vROps provides increased visibility, metrics and a rich collection of storage analytics.

Highlights of this Release:

New PowerStore Support:

Overview

Topology

Metrics

Capacity and Performance reporting

Outstanding alerts

PowerMax feature additions:

FE Director Status

Data Reduction Metric

Metadata Metric

PowerScale feature additions:

SyncIQ support (metrics, alerts, views, reports)

Transition to vROps native vVol support for PowerMax, Unity

Resources:

You can download the plugin by clicking the screenshot below

You can view a demo of the new version with PowerStore, below

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...

Related