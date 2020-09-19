ESA Overview: Dell Enterprise Storage Analytics (ESA) for vROps solution provides a single, end-to-end view of virtualized infrastructures (servers to storage) powered by the VMware vRealize Operations Manager analytics engine. ESA […]
Dell Enterprise Storage Analytics (ESA) for vROps solution provides a single, end-to-end view of virtualized infrastructures (servers to storage) powered by the VMware vRealize Operations Manager analytics engine. ESA for vROps delivers actionable performance analysis and proactively facilitates increased insight into storage resource pools to help detect capacity and performance issues so they can be corrected before they cause a major impact. ESA for vROps provides increased visibility, metrics and a rich collection of storage analytics.
Highlights of this Release:
New PowerStore Support:
Overview
Topology
Metrics
Capacity and Performance reporting
Outstanding alerts
PowerMax feature additions:
FE Director Status
Data Reduction Metric
Metadata Metric
PowerScale feature additions:
SyncIQ support (metrics, alerts, views, reports)
Transition to vROps native vVol support for PowerMax, Unity
Leave a Reply