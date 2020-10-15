A few weeks ago, we released some big updates for the Kubernetes CSI plugin and our storage portfolio, you can read all about it here
The highlight of the PowerStore CSI plugins for the 1.1 release are:
The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore is a plug-in that is installed into Kubernetes to provide persistent storage provisioning for Dell EMC PowerStore storage arrays.
The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore and Kubernetes communicate using the Container Storage Interface protocol. The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore conforms to CSI specification v1.1.
This release of the CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore supports Kubernetes versions 1.17, 1.18, and 1.19, and OpenShift versions 4.3 and 4.4.
Supports CSI 1.1
● Supports Kubernetes version 1.17, 1.18, and 1.19
● Supports Fibre Channel
● Supports iSCSI
● Supports Linux native multipathing
● Supports OpenShift 4.3 and 4.4 with Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.8
● Supports CentOS versions 7.6, 7.7, and 7.8 as host operating system
● Supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6, 7.7, and 7.8 as host operating system
● Supports Ubuntu 18.04 as host operating system
● Automatic Kubernetes version detection
● Dell EMC Storage CSI Operator deployment
● Dynamic and Static PV provisioning
● Helm 3 charts installer
● Persistent volume (PV) capabilities:
○ Create
○ Delete
○ Create from Snapshot
○ Create from Volume
○ Resize
● Supports NFS volumes
● Supports ONLINE and OFFLINE volume expansion
● Supports Raw Block Volumes
● Access Modes:
○ For block volumes mounted with a filesystem:
￭ SINGLE_NODE_WRITER
￭ SINGLE_NODE_READER_ONLY
○ For raw block volumes and NFS volumes:
￭ SINGLE_NODE_WRITER
￭ MULTI_NODE_MULTI_WRITER
● Volume and host prefixes for easier identification in PowerStore Manager
● Volume mount as ext4 or xfs file system on the worker node
Support Strategy
The following describes the support strategy for CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore:
A Dell EMC Storage Automation and Developer Resources page is available and includes developer resources, case studies, forums, and other materials. It is anticipated that members of this page will be excellent resources in addressing product issues and concerns. It is recommended this community page be the first page customers use for their product questions prior to contacting Dell EMC Support. For any setup, configuration issues, questions or feedback, join the Dell EMC Container community at
Dell EMC Storage Automation and Developer Resources
.
If the issue is not addressed via the Storage Automation and Developer Resources, the primary Dell EMC support team (ViPR Controller) will receive first call and escalate as needed.
Documentation and Downloads
CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore v1.1 downloads and documentation are available on:
Github: https://github.com/dell/csi-powerstore
Below, you can see a demo how to install and work with the PowerStore CSI plugin and RedHat OpenShift
VIDEO
