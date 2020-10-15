A few weeks ago, we released some big updates for the Kubernetes CSI plugin and our storage portfolio, you can read all about it here



The highlight of the PowerStore CSI plugins for the 1.1 release are:



Product Description



The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore is a plug-in that is installed into Kubernetes to provide persistent storage provisioning for Dell EMC PowerStore storage arrays.

The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore and Kubernetes communicate using the Container Storage Interface protocol. The CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore conforms to CSI specification v1.1.

This release of the CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore supports Kubernetes versions 1.17, 1.18, and 1.19, and OpenShift versions 4.3 and 4.4.

Supports CSI 1.1

● Supports Kubernetes version 1.17, 1.18, and 1.19

● Supports Fibre Channel

● Supports iSCSI

● Supports Linux native multipathing

● Supports OpenShift 4.3 and 4.4 with Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.8

● Supports CentOS versions 7.6, 7.7, and 7.8 as host operating system

● Supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6, 7.7, and 7.8 as host operating system

● Supports Ubuntu 18.04 as host operating system

● Automatic Kubernetes version detection

● Dell EMC Storage CSI Operator deployment

● Dynamic and Static PV provisioning

● Helm 3 charts installer

● Persistent volume (PV) capabilities:

○ Create

○ Delete

○ Create from Snapshot

○ Create from Volume

○ Resize

● Supports NFS volumes

● Supports ONLINE and OFFLINE volume expansion

● Supports Raw Block Volumes

● Access Modes:

○ For block volumes mounted with a filesystem:

￭ SINGLE_NODE_WRITER

￭ SINGLE_NODE_READER_ONLY

○ For raw block volumes and NFS volumes:

￭ SINGLE_NODE_WRITER

￭ MULTI_NODE_MULTI_WRITER

● Volume and host prefixes for easier identification in PowerStore Manager

● Volume mount as ext4 or xfs file system on the worker node

Support Strategy



The following describes the support strategy for CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore:



Documentation and Downloads



CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerStore v1.1 downloads and documentation are available on:



Github: https://github.com/dell/csi-powerstore



Below, you can see a demo how to install and work with the PowerStore CSI plugin and RedHat OpenShift







Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...

Related