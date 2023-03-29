As always, we keep updating our CSI and CSM modules, if you are new to CSI, read about it here, if you are new to CSM, read about it here

PowerFlex

Release Notes – CSI PowerFlex v2.6.0

New Features/Changes

Fixed Issues

Known Issues

Issue Workaround Delete namespace that has PVCs and pods created with the driver. The External health monitor sidecar crashes as a result of this operation. Deleting the namespace deletes the PVCs first and then removes the pods in the namespace. This brings a condition where pods exist without their PVCs and causes the external-health-monitor sidecar to crash. This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-health-monitor/issues/100 When a node goes down, the block volumes attached to the node cannot be attached to another node This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-attacher/issues/215. Workaround:

1. Force delete the pod running on the node that went down

2. Delete the volumeattachment to the node that went down.

Now the volume can be attached to the new node. sdc:3.6.0.6 is causing issues while installing the csi-powerflex driver on ubuntu,RHEL8.3 Workaround:

Change the powerflexSdc to sdc:3.6 in values.yaml https://github.com/dell/csi-powerflex/blob/72b27acee7553006cc09df97f85405f58478d2e4/helm/csi-vxflexos/values.yaml#L13

Note:

Support for Kubernetes alpha features like Volume Health Monitoring and RWOP (ReadWriteOncePod) access mode will not be available in Openshift environment as Openshift doesn’t support enabling of alpha features for Production Grade clusters.

PowerMax

Release Notes – CSI PowerMax v2.6.0

Note: Starting from CSI v2.4.0, Only Unisphere 10.0 REST endpoints are supported. It is mandatory that Unisphere should be updated to 10.0. Please find the instructions here.

New Features/Changes

Fixed Issues

There are no fixed issues in this release.

Known Issues

Issue Workaround Unable to update Host: A problem occurred modifying the host resource This issue occurs when the nodes do not have unique hostnames or when an IP address/FQDN with same sub-domains are used as hostnames. The workaround is to use unique hostnames or FQDN with unique sub-domains When a node goes down, the block volumes attached to the node cannot be attached to another node This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-attacher/issues/215. Workaround:

1. Force delete the pod running on the node that went down

2. Delete the volumeattachment to the node that went down.

Now the volume can be attached to the new node

Note:

Support for Kubernetes alpha features like Volume Health Monitoring and RWOP (ReadWriteOncePod) access mode will not be available in Openshift environment as Openshift doesn’t support enabling of alpha features for Production Grade clusters.

PowerScale

Release Notes – CSI Driver for PowerScale v2.6.0

New Features/Changes

Fixed Issues

There are no fixed issues in this release.

Known Issues

Issue Resolution or workaround, if known If the length of the nodeID exceeds 128 characters, the driver fails to update the CSINode object and installation fails. This is due to a limitation set by CSI spec which doesn’t allow nodeID to be greater than 128 characters. The CSI PowerScale driver uses the hostname for building the nodeID which is set in the CSINode resource object, hence we recommend not having very long hostnames in order to avoid this issue. This current limitation of 128 characters is likely to be relaxed in future Kubernetes versions as per this issue in the community: https://github.com/kubernetes-sigs/gcp-compute-persistent-disk-csi-driver/issues/581



Note: In kubernetes 1.22 this limit has been relaxed to 192 characters. If some older NFS exports /terminated worker nodes still in NFS export client list, CSI driver tries to add a new worker node it fails (For RWX volume). User need to manually clean the export client list from old entries to make successful addition of new worker nodes. Delete namespace that has PVCs and pods created with the driver. The External health monitor sidecar crashes as a result of this operation. Deleting the namespace deletes the PVCs first and then removes the pods in the namespace. This brings a condition where pods exist without their PVCs and causes the external-health-monitor sidecar to crash. This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-health-monitor/issues/100 fsGroupPolicy may not work as expected without root privileges for NFS only

https://github.com/kubernetes/examples/issues/260 To get the desired behavior set “RootClientEnabled” = “true” in the storage class parameter Driver logs shows “VendorVersion=2.3.0+dirty” Update the driver to csi-powerscale 2.4.0

Note:

Support for Kubernetes alpha features like Volume Health Monitoring and RWOP (ReadWriteOncePod) access mode will not be available in Openshift environment as Openshift doesn’t support enabling of alpha features for Production Grade clusters.

PowerStore

Release Notes – CSI PowerStore v2.6.0

New Features/Changes

Fixed Issues

Known Issues

Issue Resolution or workaround, if known Delete namespace that has PVCs and pods created with the driver. The External health monitor sidecar crashes as a result of this operation Deleting the namespace deletes the PVCs first and then removes the pods in the namespace. This brings a condition where pods exist without their PVCs and causes the external-health-monitor sidecar to crash. This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-health-monitor/issues/100 fsGroupPolicy may not work as expected without root privileges for NFS only

https://github.com/kubernetes/examples/issues/260 To get the desired behavior set “allowRoot: “true” in the storage class parameter If the NVMeFC pod is not getting created and the host looses the ssh connection, causing the driver pods to go to error state remove the nvme_tcp module from the host incase of NVMeFC connection When a node goes down, the block volumes attached to the node cannot be attached to another node This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-attacher/issues/215. Workaround:

1. Force delete the pod running on the node that went down

2. Delete the volumeattachment to the node that went down.

Now the volume can be attached to the new node.

Note:

Support for Kubernetes alpha features like Volume Health Monitoring and RWOP (ReadWriteOncePod) access mode will not be available in Openshift environment as Openshift doesn’t support enabling of alpha features for Production Grade clusters.

This release is only supported when driver is installed via helm.

Unity XT

Release Notes – CSI Unity XT v2.6.0

New Features/Changes

Fixed Issues

Known Issues

Issue Workaround Topology-related node labels are not removed automatically. Currently, when the driver is uninstalled, topology-related node labels are not getting removed automatically. There is an open issue in the Kubernetes to fix this. Until the fix is released, remove the labels manually after the driver un-installation using command kubectl label node <node_name> – – … Example: kubectl label node csi-unity.dellemc.com/array123-iscsi- Note: there must be – at the end of each label to remove it. NFS Clone – Resize of the snapshot is not supported by Unity XT Platform, however the user should never try to resize the cloned NFS volume. Currently, when the driver takes a clone of NFS volume, it succeeds but if the user tries to resize the NFS volumesnapshot, the driver will throw an error. Delete namespace that has PVCs and pods created with the driver. The External health monitor sidecar crashes as a result of this operation. Deleting the namespace deletes the PVCs first and then removes the pods in the namespace. This brings a condition where pods exist without their PVCs and causes the external-health-monitor sidecar to crash. This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-health-monitor/issues/100 When a node goes down, the block volumes attached to the node cannot be attached to another node This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-attacher/issues/215. Workaround:

1. Force delete the pod running on the node that went down

2. Delete the VolumeAttachment to the node that went down.

Now the volume can be attached to the new node.

Note:

Support for Kubernetes alpha features like Volume Health Monitoring and RWOP (ReadWriteOncePod) access mode will not be available in Openshift environment as Openshift doesn’t support enabling of alpha features for Production Grade clusters.

Operator (RedHat OpenShift)

Release Notes – Dell CSI Operator 1.11.0

New Features/Changes

Note: There will be a delay in certification of Dell CSI Operator 1.11.0 and it will not be available for download from the Red Hat OpenShift certified catalog right away. The operator will still be available for download from the Red Hat OpenShift Community Catalog soon after the 1.11.0 release.

Fixed Issues

Known Issues

There are no known issues in this release.

Support

The Dell CSI Operator image is available on Docker Hub and is officially supported by Dell. For any CSI operator and driver issues, questions or feedback, please follow our support process.

Container Storage Modules (CSM)

Release Notes – CSM Authorization 1.6.0

New Features/Changes

Restrict the version of TLS to v1.2 for all requests to CSM authorization proxy server. (#642)

PowerFlex preapproved GUIDs. (#402)

CSM 1.6 release specific changes. (#583)

Bugs

CSM Authorization quota of zero should allow infinite use for PowerFlex and PowerMax. (#654)

CSM Authorization CRD in the CSM Operator doesn’t read custom configurations. (#633)

Release Notes – CSM Observability 1.5.0

New Features/Changes

Fixed Issues

Known Issues

Release Notes – CSM Replication 1.4.0

New Features/Changes

Fixed Issues

Github ID Description 523 PowerScale: Artifacts are not properly cleaned after deletion.

Release Notes – CSM Resiliency 1.5.0

New Features/Changes

Add CSM Resiliency support for PowerStore. (#587)

Update to the latest UBI/UBI Minimal images for CSM. (#612)

CSM 1.6 release specific changes. (#583)

Release Notes – CSM Application Mobility 0.3.0

New Features/Changes

There are no new features in this release

Fixed Issues

Release Notes – Container Storage Modules Operator v1.1.0

New Features/Changes

Fixed Issues

Fix for CSM Authorization CRD in the CSM Operator not able to custom configurations

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...