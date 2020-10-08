VPLEX addresses the following business challenges:

Business-critical application availability where the Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO) equal zero tolerance time

Environments that need to balance performance workloads across multiple storage tiers.

Environments that need faster technology refresh and non-disruptive storage array migration.

VPLEX ensures businesses applications stay up even if the array goes down, provides seamless data mobility for optimal resource utilization and enables faster Technology Refresh.

VPLEX provides simultaneous read/write access across two arrays or locations, locally or over synchronous distance. VPLEX Local ensures uptime from disk/array failures. VPLEX Metro protects from complete site failure through mirrored active-active data centers.

Local mirroring ensures uptime through disk or array failures

Metro mirroring protects from complete site failure

Provides active-active data centers

Increases resource utilization

We got many customers asking to automate their VPLEX enviornment with Ansible, well, you now got it!

Ansible Modules for Dell EMC VPLEX 1.0 delivers Ansible Module for VPLEX, to enable the integration for enterprise infrastructure automation

Highlights of this release:

Module includes ability to do List, Show, Create, Delete and Modify operations.

Modules were tested with Ansible Vault enabled to keep sensitive data encrypted.

All the modules conform to Ansible Idempotency requirement.

New Modules:

Gather Facts Storage Volume Extent Device Virtual Volume Consistency Group Port Initiator Storage View Re-discover Array



Software Support:

Dell EMC VPLEX 6.2

Ansible 2.7, 2.8 and 2.9

Python 2.7.18 and 3.6.9

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5

Python Library for VPLEX version 6.2

VPLEX Python SDK

You can download the plugin by clicking this link

https://github.com/dell/ansible-vplex

You can also watch a demo how it all looks, below

