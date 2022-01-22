We have just released a new (6.4) version for XtremIO, here is what’s new:

SNMPv3 Support XtremIO X2 now supports cluster performance metrics over SNMPv3 in agent mode (server to client). In the previous implementations, XtremIO supports SNMP trap notifications only (client to server). SNMPv3 differs from previous versions of SNMP in user authentication functionality with user keys to encrypt the data being transferred.









Replication: Simultaneous Usage of Copper and Optical Ports XtremIO X2 now supports intermixing optical and copper ports simultaneously for Native Replication IP links. In previous versions, only a single copper or optical port per Storage Controller, or two optical ports per Storage Controller were supported. In this version, GUI, CLI and RESTful API support has been added for both optical and copper ports for simultaneous IP links.







Replication: Monitoring IP links per Cluster Pair With replication being a primary use case for disaster recovery, XtremIO X2 now supports alerting if redundant active IP links are not active. The system raises an alert if two links in a cluster are not active. Replication: Adjustable Bookmark Retention Times XtremIO X2 now enables the customers to modify the retention times for a bookmark.









Replication: Option to Use FQDN instead of IP for Peer-XMS To better align with industry best practices, XtremIO X2 CLI now supports both the IP Address or the Fully Qualified Domain Name (FQDN) when the “add-remoteprotection-peer-xms” CLI command is used.



Replication: New Property for Protection Copies XtremIO X2 integration with RecoverPoint now supports the Snapshot creation type/username being displayed at showing-protection-copies for remote-protectionsessions.







Syslog Support XtremIO X2 now supports sending logs to a central Syslog server. This added capability allows customers to better monitor any type of severity message and respond accordingly. Emulex-Related Enhancements have been introduced in this release to address several potential Emulex kernel and chip issues.

Changes to the Supported Configurations of the XMS Remote Support Feature With XMS version 6.4.0-22 (or later) the Email and legacy SRS-GW XMS Remote Support configurations are not supported. That is because the underlying legacy SRS software (ConnectEMC, GWExt), which powers these configurations for SRS ConnectHome and Connect-In, is not supported with CentOS 7 and XMS version 6.4.x. The SRS-VE XMS Remote Support is the only configuration supported with XMS 6.4.0-22 or later. Note: For details of the required steps for upgrading to XMS 6.4, if the XMS is currently set with the legacy SRS-GW or Email XMS Remote Support configurations, refer to Upgrade Path on page 68.



Provisioning Improvements Provisioning Limit

• Prevent unintentionally overprovisioning the array

• Provisioning limit can be set by the customer

• This is applicable for all regular volumes

• Limit imposed on

– Create Volumes

– Create Repurpose copy

• Supports GUI and CLI

• For clusters with existing volumes, the limit should be more than the currently provisioned logical size







Fixed Issues in Ver. 6.4.0-22

General Fixed Issues





Issue Tracking Number Frequent 5000100 events for “Unauthenticated user: addm_discovery, IP: ::1” may be reported to the XMS log after XMS remote resource account is added with no addm_discovery. XIO-65715 After running an XMS recovery, a past modified alert-definition execution is retrieved from the System Manager module, with an unset threshold_type, even if threshold_type was set prior to the XMS recovery. XIO-65043 The command test-ip-connectivity-netcat does not work when the Native Replicaiton (NR) port of the SYM Storage Controller is down. XIO-65469 When there are multiple alerts for phy ports in a iSIM (DAE’s row controller), some of the alerts are not raised in the XMS. XIO-65586 XMCLI does not support adding or modifying remote XMS IP address assignments using FQDN. XIO-53767 SSH and WebUI user accounts are locked if incorrect credentials are used multiple times. XIO-65957

Security Fixed Issues

Issue Tracking Number Security vulnerability fixes have been applied. The fixes include CVE-2021-40438, CVE-2021-3653, CVE-2021-3656, CVE- 2021-23840, CVE-2016-4658, CVE-2021-40438, CVE-2021-23840, CVE- 2021-3653, CVE-2021-3656, CVE-2021-3246, CVE-2020-12321, CVE- 2021-31535, CVE-2021-3621 CVE-2021-22555, CVE-2021-33033, CVE- 2021-33034, CVE-2020-27779 CVE-2020-11668, CVE-2021-29154, CVE- 2021-33909 and CVE-2021-32399. XIO-65921 Security vulnerability fixes have been applied. The fixes include CVE-2019-18282, CVE-2020-10769, CVE-2020-14314, CVE-2020-14385, CVE-2020-24394, CVE-2020-25212, CVE-2020-25643, CVE-2020-15436, CVE-2020-35513, CVE-2020-0427, CVE-2020-7053, CVE-2019-19532, CVE-2020-14351, CVE-2020-25211, CVE-2020-25645, CVE-2020-25656, CVE-2020-25705, CVE-2020-28374, CVE-2020-29661, CVE-2021-20265, CVE-2020-12351, CVE-2020-12352, CVE-2021-27363, CVE-2021-27364, CVE-2021-27365, CVE-2020-8648, CVE-2020-12362, CVE-2020-12363, CVE-2020-12364, CVE-2020-27170, CVE-2019-20811, CVE-2020-14331, CVE-2020-24489, CVE-2020-24511, CVE-2020-24512, CVE-2020-24513, CVE-2020-0548, CVE-2020-0549, CVE-2019-25013, CVE-2020-10029, CVE-2020-29573, CVE-2020-8177, CVE-2021-25217, CVE-2020-15999, CVE-2021-27219, CVE-2019-25013, CVE-2020-10029, CVE-2020-29573, CVE-2020-14372, CVE-2020-25632, CVE-2020-25647, CVE-2020-27749, CVE-2020-27779, CVE-2021-20225, CVE-2021-20233, CVE-2021-20277, CVE-2020-12825, CVE-2021-20254, CVE-2018-25011, CVE-2020-36328, CVE-2020-36329, CVE-2020-24489, CVE-2020-24511, CVE-2020-24512, CVE-2020-24513, CVE-2020-8695, CVE-2020-8696, CVE-2020-8698, CVE-2021-20305, CVE-2019-11727, CVE-2019-11756, CVE-2019-17006, CVE-2019-17023, CVE-2020-12400, CVE-2020-12401, CVE-2020-12402, CVE-2020-12403, CVE-2020-6829, CVE-2020-17507, CVE-2020-14318, CVE-2020-14323, CVE-2020-1472, CVE-2021-26937, CVE-2021-27803, CVE-2021-3347, CVE-2019-20907, CVE-2019-10160, CVE-2019-9948 , CVE-2019-9947, CVE-2019-9740, CVE-2019-9636, CVE- 2019-18348, CVE-2019-20916 and CVE-2019-20916 XIO-65911 Security vulnerability fixes have been applied. The fixes include CVE-2020-10188 and CVE-2017-7494. XIO-65256 A security vulnerability fix has been applied. The fix includes CVE-2021-3156. XIO-65714

Native Replication Fixed Issues

Issue Tracking Number The show-remote-protection-peer-xms XMCLI command displays duplicate session entries after Native Replication is configured on a recovered remote XMS. XIO-64574 XMS does not allow modifying the retention time for a bookmark. XIO-57830 Test copy Volumes may enter a read-only state when suspending and resuming replication sessions. XIO-65214 When a Remote Protection Session is removed, the target Volumes’ Access mode is not changed to Write Access. XIO-55891

WebUI Fixed Issues

Issue Tracking Number Data sources of the WebUI read/write performance latency graphs are incorrectly swapped. XIO-65218 Addition of an IPv6 iSCSI route fails with an error, when attempted from the XMS GUI. XIO-64732 WebUI does not show the creator of a Snapshot. XIO-57719

RESTful API Fixed Issues

Issue Tracking Number After upgrading the XMS to version 6.3.1-5 or a later 6.3.x version, the returned Avg values in the RESTful API are changed to Max. XIO-65289

Link to the entire readme file: https://dl.dell.com/content/manual24914512-xtremio-management-server-version-xms-6-4-0-22-release-notes.pdf?language=en-us

New Features and Changes in Ver. 6.4.0-22 Enhancements have been introduced in this version, to address several potential Emulex kernel and chip issues.



Fixed Issues in Ver. 6.4.0-22 General Issues

Issue Tracking Number A PM4 SSD firmware issue may trigger an SSD recovery process loop. In rare cases, this may lead the affected Storage Controller to reboot. XIO-65513, XIO-63187 When attempting to map a Volume that is not a multiple of 16KB in size, System Manager module failure may occur, which can lead to a service disruption. XIO-65055 When changing the Storage Controller management network configuration, the referenced network_config.py script triggered may fail with the “UnboundLocalError: local variable ‘ib_config_needed'” exception. XIO-64909 Snap and reassign may fail without a clear indication for the reason of the failure. XIO-65216 After a double rebuild, when SYM is restarted during the double rebuild, the SSD remains as “in_rg” (in RAID group). XIO-65639 In the local protection feature, there is a race condition that may cause false alerts regarding RPO. XIO-65174 The system issues a Minor SSD diagnostic alert rather than Major. XIO-65607

High Availability Fixed Issues

Issue Tracking Number Xenv processes may restart/fail, along with a high availability event on the cluster, once a corresponding replication link is updated, due to an unstable native replication IP link. XIO-65613 Uncorrectable NVRAM errors do not persist after a Storage Controller reboots. As a result, the Storage Controller is identified as healthy, and failovers are attempted to the Storage Controller with the faulty NVRAM. XIO-65826

Native Replication Fixed Issues

Issue Tracking Number It is now allowed to use copper and optical interfaces for replication at the same time. The two new supported configurations are: • A single copper port in one Storage Controller and a single optical port in the other Storage Controller • A single copper port in one Storage Controller and both an optical port and a copper port in the other Storage Controller XIO-65117

Link to the storage array XIOS release notes: https://dl.dell.com/content/manual24914175-xtremio-storage-array-xios-software-version-6-4-0-22-release-notes.pdf?language=en-us

You can download the new version, by clicking the screenshot below

And the entire documentation set, can be access with this url Support for XtremIO HW X2-R | Documentation | Dell US

