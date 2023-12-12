A guest post by Darren Miller



There has been a tremendous surge of information about artificial intelligence (AI), and generative AI (GenAI) has taken center stage as a key use case. Companies are looking to learn more about how to build architectures to successfully run AI infrastructures. In most cases, creating a GenAI solution involves fine-tuning a pre-trained foundational model and deploying it as an inference service. Dell recently published a design guide – Generative AI in the Enterprise – Inferencing, that provides an outline of the overall process.



All AI projects should start with understanding the business objectives and key performance indicators. Planning, data prep, and training make up the other phases of the cycle. At the core of the development are the systems that drive these phases – servers, GPUs, storage, and networking infrastructures. Dell is well equipped to deliver everything an enterprise needs to build, develop, and maintain analytic models that serve business needs.

GPUs and accelerators have become common practice within AI infrastructures. They pull in data and training/fine-tune models within the computational capabilities of the GPU. As GPUs have evolved, their ability to handle larger models and parallel development cycles has evolved. This has left a lot of us wondering – how do we build an architecture that will support the model development that my business needs? It helps to understand a few parameters.

Defining business objectives and use cases will help shape your architecture requirements.

The size and location of the training data set

Model size in number of parameters and type of model being trained/fine-tuned

Training parallelism and time to complete the training/fine-tuning.

Answering these questions helps determine how many GPUs are needed to train/fine-tune the model. Consider two main factors in GPU sizing. First is the amount of GPU memory needed to store model parameters and optimizer state. Second is the number of floating-point operations (FLOPs) needed to execute the model. Both generally scale with model size. Large models often exceed the resources of a single GPU and require spreading a single model over multiple GPUs.

Estimating the number of GPUs needed to train/fine-tune the model helps determine the server technologies to choose. When sizing servers, it’s important to balance the right GPU density and interconnect, power consumption, PCI bus technology, external port capacity, memory, and CPU. Dell PowerEdge servers include a variety of options for GPU types and density. PowerEdge XE Servers can host up to 8 NVIDIA H100 GPUs in a single server GenAI on PowerEdge XE9680, as well as the latest technologies, including NVLink, NVIDIA GPUDirect, PCIe 5.0, and NVMe disks. PowerEdge mainstream servers range from two to four GPU configurations, offering a variety of GPUs from different manufacturers. PowerEdge servers provide outstanding performance for all phases of model development. Visit Dell.com for more on PowerEdge Servers.

Now that we understand how many GPUs are needed and the servers to host them, it’s time to tackle storage. At a minimum, the storage should have capacity to host the training data set, the checkpoints during the model training, and any other data that relates to the pruning/preparing phase. The storage also needs to deliver the data at a rate the GPUs request it. The rate of delivery is multiplied by model parallelism, or the number of models being trained in parallel, and subsequently the number of GPUs requesting the data simultaneously (concurrently). Ideally, every GPU is running at 90% or better to maximize our investment, and a storage system that supports high concurrency is suited for these types of workloads.

Tools such as FIO or its cousin GDSIO (used to understand speeds and feeds of the storage system) are great for gaining hero numbers or theoretical maximums for reads/writes, but they are not representative of performance requirements for the AI development cycles. Data prep and stage shows up on the storage as random R/W, while during the training/fine-tuning phase, the GPUs are concurrently streaming reads from the storage system. Checkpoints throughout training are handled as writes back to the storage. These different points during the AI lifecycle require storage that can successfully handle these workloads at the scale determined by our model calculations and parallel development cycles.

Data scientists at Dell take great effort in understanding how different model development affects server and storage requirements. For example, language models like BERT and GPT have little effect on storage performance and resources, whereas image sequencing and DLRM models have significant or show worst case storage performance and resource demand. For this, the Dell storage teams focus testing and benchmarking on AI Deep Learning workflows based on popular image models like ResNet with real GPUs to understand the performance requirements needed to deliver data to the GPU during model training. The following image shows an architecture designed with Dell PowerEdge servers and networking with PowerScale scale-out storage.



Dell PowerScale scale-out file storage is especially suited for these workloads. Each node in a PowerScale cluster delivers equivalent performance as the cluster and workloads scale. The following images show how PowerScale performance scales linearly as GPUs are increased, while the performance of each individual GPU remains constant. The scale-out architecture of PowerScale file storage easily supports AI workflows from small to large.



Figure 1. PowerScale linear performance



Figure 2. Consistent GPU performance with scale

The predictability of PowerScale allows us to estimate the storage resources needed for model training and fine-tuning. We can easily scale these architectures based on the model type and size along with the number and type of GPUs required.

Architecting for small and large AI workloads is challenging and takes planning. Understanding performance needs and how the components in the architecture will perform as the AI workload demand scales is critical.