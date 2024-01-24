A Guest post by Anuraj PD



Container registries are an essential component in the development and management of modern container applications. Container runtimes and orchestration systems do not have long-term storage and image distribution capabilities and relay on the container registries for storing and distributing the container images.

Red Hat Quay is a distributed and highly available container image registry for your enterprise. Red Hat Quay is a security-focused and scalable private registry platform for managing content across globally distributed datacentre and cloud environments. It provides a single and resilient content repository for delivering containerized software to development and production across Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes clusters.

Dell ObjectScale is high-performance containerized object storage built for the toughest applications and workloads—Generative AI, analytics and more. Please read more about Dell ObjectScale here. Dell PowerFlex, a software-defined infrastructure, provides a solid foundation for the customers for their IT infrastructure modernization. Please read more about Dell PowerFlex here.

In this demo we are going to deploy the Red Hat Quay Container Registry on OpenShift Cluster and integrate the quay container registry with Dell ObjectScale storage. RedHat OpenShift Cluster is already integrated with the Dell PowerFlex cluster using the Dell CSM for providing the required persistent volumes. Persistent volumes from the PowerFlex will be used to store the metadata required by the Quay container registry. The container images pushed to the quay registry will be stored in the S3 bucket from the ObjectScale storage.

Dell ObjectScale Console.





Create S3 Bucket.





Create new policy.

Create User.

Using S3 browser connect to the ObjectScale and verify the quay S3 bucket.

RedHat OpenShift Cluster is integrated with Dell PowerFlex using the Dell Container Storage Modules and the storage class is also created to provision PV from the PowerFlex.

Install Red Hat Quay Operator from Operator Hub.

Create secret with the Quay initial configuration. All the required S3 configuration is provided in this secret.

Create Quay Registry custom resource from the manifest file.

Verify the Pods and PVCs.

Open the Quay container registry console.

Quay Container Registry Console.

Pull a container image and tag it for the quay container registry.

Push the image to quay container registry.

Verify the container image from the Quay registry console.

Verify the ObjectScale S3 Bucket.

Below, you can see a video how it all look: