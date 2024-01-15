A Guest post by Anuraj PD

In this demo we will do the offline installation of Dell Container Storage Modules on Red Hat OpenShift Cluster and will integrate Dell PowerFlex with the OpenShift Cluster.

Red Hat OpenShift Cluster 4.14 is already deployed.







Clone the Dell CSM Operator GitHub repository.





Configure CSI Sidecar images in the sample CSM manifest file.











Create the offline installation bundle.







Move the offline bundle to a machine where the internal registry is accessible and then extract the offline bundle.



# tar zxvf dell-csm-operator-bundle.tar.gz



Create project inside the local container registry to upload all the CSM container images.







Tag all the CSM container images and upload to the local container registry.







Verify the CSM container images in the local registry.







Install the Dell CSM Operator.







Verify the container image for the Dell CSM Operator is pulled from the local registry.







Create new project and create secret with the PowerFlex configuration in the project.







Verify in the sample PowerFlex CSM file all the container images are updated to pull from the local container registry.







Configure the CSM for PowerFlex manifest file and apply the file to create PowerFlex CSM.







Verify the container images of the CSM pods are pulled from the local container registry.







Create Storage Class for provisioning the PVC from PowerFlex Storage.







Deploy a sample StatefulSet to provision PVC from the Dell PowerFlex Storage using the CSM.







Verify the volume from PowerFlex Console.



You an view a demo, how it all looks, below:

