A Guest post by Anuraj PD

Confluent for Kubernetes (CFK) is a cloud-native control plane for deploying and managing Confluent in private cloud environment. It provides a standard and simple interface to customize, deploy, and manage Confluent Platform through declarative API. Tiered Storage makes storing huge volumes of data in Kafka manageable by reducing operational burden and cost. The fundamental idea is to separate the concerns of data storage from the concerns of data processing, allowing each to scale independently. With Tiered Storage, you can send warm data to cost-effective object storage, and scale brokers only when you need more compute resources.

Dell ObjectScale is high-performance containerized object storage built for the toughest applications and workloads—Generative AI, analytics and more. Please read more about Dell ObjectScale here. Dell PowerFlex, a software-defined infrastructure, provides a solid foundation for the customers for their IT infrastructure modernization. Please read more about Dell PowerFlex here.

In this demo we are going to deploy the Confluent Kafka on RedHat OpenShift Cluster. Dell PowerFlex is integrated with the RedHat OpenShift Cluster using the Dell CSM, Persistent volumes from the PowerFlex will be used to store the messages in the Kafka cluster. The Kafka will store the messages locally in the PVCs provisioned from PowerFlex and the messages will be tiered to the ObjectScale S3 bucket as per the hotset configuration.

Install Confluent for Kubernetes Operator from the RedHat OpenShift Operator Hub.





RedHat OpenShift Cluster is integrated with Dell PowerFlex using the Dell Container Storage Modules.









Dell ObjectScale Console.





Create S3 Bucket in Dell ObjectScale.





Create Bucket Policy in the ObjectScale.





JSON file for configuring the Bucket Policy









Create User for accessing the S3 Bucket. Assign the bucket policy created in the previous step to this user, so this user will have all the required permissions to access the S3 bucket. We will configure this user in the Kafka cluster to access the S3 bucket from ObjectScale.









Using S3 browser connect to the ObjectScale, we can see our confluent bucket and the bucket is currently empty.





Create a Secret with the access and secret key of the user we created above.

Create Kafka Cluster. Configure the Storage Tiering under the configOverrides, here we are providing the S3 storage configuration.





Verify the Kafka Pods and the PVCs.

Verify the Volumes in Dell PowerFlex.

Verify the Kafka Cluster from the Confluent Control Center.

Create a Kafka topic and a producer, then start producing messages in to the topic.

S3 Bucket from Dell ObjectScale used by Kafka Cluster for Storage Tiering. We can see the Kafka Cluster start tiering the data to the S3 Bucket.

Below, you can see a demo how it all looks

