Dell PowerScale OneFS is the operating system that powers the PowerScale scale-out NAS storage platform. It is designed to handle large-scale, unstructured data with high performance, efficiency, and simplicity. OneFS combines the functions of a file system, a volume manager, and a data protection system into a single, unified layer that spans across multiple nodes in a cluster. OneFS also provides advanced features such as data deduplication, compression, encryption, snapshots, replication, tiering, auditing, and analytics. I previously blogged about PowerScale here
What’s new in OneFS 9.7?
Performance at scale
Significant performance improvements in software are critical for accelerating workloads such as AI and other demanding vertical workloads
Up to 75% improvement in streaming writes performance which enhances the model training and inferencing phases of the AI process
Up to 70% improvement in streaming reads performance that enhances the model training and fine-tuning phase of the AI process
Enhanced security
Further enhancements to data security since OneFS was overhauled with over 1000 security enhancements to adopt a zero-trust security model and included on the DoD Approved Product List.
Cluster configuration enhancements for backup and restore operations
Faster standup of new clusters or configuration cloning of a cluster
Minimize downtime and ensure system reliability
SSO lookup enhancements
Seamless authentication with the ‘Principal Name’
Address space layout randomization
Enhance security by preventing unauthorized code execution
Multicloud by design
APEX File Storage for AWS adds new features, expands geo availability and previews integration with APEX Navigator (1H 2024)
Cluster capacity increase up to 1.6 PB with larger SSDs
Expanded geo availability with additional AWS EC2 instance types available in more AWS regions
Support for HDFS and QoS
Automated deployment with Terraform scripts
Larger capacity for OneFS clusters in AWS
This feature supports larger capacity SSD clusters using OneFS AWS.
Support for PowerScale nodes
OneFS 9.7.0.0 and later supports current PowerScale hardware.
Increased performance for write operations
This feature improves write path performance optimization for all-SSD nodes.
CX6 and NIC support
This feature provides CX6 and backend NIC support.
Improvements made in running restriper jobs in parallel
This feature allows the user to configure restriper jobs to run in parallel to increase the efficiency of jobs, or to balance multiple restripe jobs.
USGv6r1 Certification
OneFS is now USGv6r1 compliant.
Address space layout randomization
This security feature introduces address space layout randomization to protect memory from unauthorized code execution.
Now supported in APEX File Storage for AWS
Large file support
SmartQoS and Partitioned Performance
SmartLock (Compliance and Enterprise modes)
SmartPools functionality other than tiering files between node pools and tiers
Remaining unsupported OneFS features:
L3 cache
SmartPools tiering files between node pools and tiers in AWS deployments
IPv6 is not supported for primary IPs in AWS deployments
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) account type added to SmartSync
SmartSync GCP support added for cloud deployments. .
Correct IP addresses assigned to node interfaces
The feature ensures that the correct IP addresses are assigned to node interfaces for externally managed networks in cloud deployments The externally managed allocation method ensures that primary IPs are managed by each cloud provider on the correct interface. Pools of this allocation method are created and managed by SmartConnect and cannot be edited or changed from the ExternallyManaged allocation method.
AWS EC2 instance types added
New m5dn and m6idn instance type families added for APEX File Storage for AWS deployments with minimum m5dn.8xlarge or m6idn.8xlarge; maximum m5dn.24xlarge or m6idn.24xlarge.
Documentation Improvements
The PowerScale OneFS Current Software Releases, PowerScale OneFS Product Availability, and PowerScale OneFS Supportability and Compatibility guides are consolidated and published as the PowerScale OneFS Supportability and Compatibility Guide for enhanced customer experience.
