Dell PowerScale OneFS is the operating system that powers the PowerScale scale-out NAS storage platform. It is designed to handle large-scale, unstructured data with high performance, efficiency, and simplicity. OneFS combines the functions of a file system, a volume manager, and a data protection system into a single, unified layer that spans across multiple nodes in a cluster. OneFS also provides advanced features such as data deduplication, compression, encryption, snapshots, replication, tiering, auditing, and analytics. I previously blogged about PowerScale here

What’s new in OneFS 9.7?

Performance at scale

Significant performance improvements in software are critical for accelerating workloads such as AI and other demanding vertical workloads

  • Up to 75% better performance in streaming writes1
    • Up to 75% improvement in streaming writes performance which enhances the model training and inferencing phases of the AI process
  • Up to 70% better performance in streaming reads2  
    • Up to 70% improvement in streaming reads performance that enhances the model training and fine-tuning phase of the AI process

Enhanced security

Further enhancements to data security since OneFS was overhauled with over 1000 security enhancements to adopt a zero-trust security model and included on the DoD Approved Product List.

  • Cluster configuration enhancements for backup and restore operations
    • Faster standup of new clusters or configuration cloning of a cluster
    • Minimize downtime and ensure system reliability
  • SSO lookup enhancements
    • Seamless authentication with the ‘Principal Name’
  • Address space layout randomization
    • Enhance security by preventing unauthorized code execution

Multicloud by design

APEX File Storage for AWS adds new features, expands geo availability and previews integration with APEX Navigator (1H 2024)

  • Cluster capacity increase up to 1.6 PB with larger SSDs
  • Expanded geo availability with additional AWS EC2 instance types available in more AWS regions
  • Support for HDFS and QoS
  • Automated deployment with Terraform scripts

Larger capacity for OneFS clusters in AWS

This feature supports larger capacity SSD clusters using OneFS AWS.

Support for PowerScale nodes

OneFS 9.7.0.0 and later supports current PowerScale hardware.

Increased performance for write operations

This feature improves write path performance optimization for all-SSD nodes.

CX6 and NIC support

This feature provides CX6 and backend NIC support.

Improvements made in running restriper jobs in parallel

This feature allows the user to configure restriper jobs to run in parallel to increase the efficiency of jobs, or to balance multiple restripe jobs.

USGv6r1 Certification

OneFS is now USGv6r1 compliant.

Address space layout randomization

This security feature introduces address space layout randomization to protect memory from unauthorized code execution.

Now supported in APEX File Storage for AWS

  • Large file support
  • SmartQoS and Partitioned Performance
  • SmartLock (Compliance and Enterprise modes)
  • SmartPools functionality other than tiering files between node pools and tiers

Remaining unsupported OneFS features:

  • L3 cache
  • SmartPools tiering files between node pools and tiers in AWS deployments
  • IPv6 is not supported for primary IPs in AWS deployments

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) account type added to SmartSync

SmartSync GCP support added for cloud deployments. .

Correct IP addresses assigned to node interfaces

The feature ensures that the correct IP addresses are assigned to node interfaces for externally managed networks in cloud deployments The externally managed allocation method ensures that primary IPs are managed by each cloud provider on the correct interface. Pools of this allocation method are created and managed by SmartConnect and cannot be edited or changed from the ExternallyManaged allocation method.

AWS EC2 instance types added

New m5dn and m6idn instance type families added for APEX File Storage for AWS deployments with minimum m5dn.8xlarge or m6idn.8xlarge; maximum m5dn.24xlarge or m6idn.24xlarge.

Documentation Improvements

The PowerScale OneFS Current Software ReleasesPowerScale OneFS Product Availability, and PowerScale OneFS Supportability and Compatibility guides are consolidated and published as the PowerScale OneFS Supportability and Compatibility Guide for enhanced customer experience.

Overview of OneFS
OneFS 9.7.0.0 Release Notes PDF | HTML   
PowerScale OneFS Current Patches

OneFS Simulator
OneFS Simulator Download
PowerScale OneFS Simulator Installation Guide PDF | HTML

Installing and Upgrading OneFS
PowerScale Supportability and Compatibility Guide PDF | HTML

Notice: The Supportability and Compatibility Guide now contains the Current Software Releases and the Product Availability guides.


PowerScale Node Site Preparation and Planning Guide PDF | HTML
OneFS Upgrade Planning and Process Guide PDF | HTML
PowerScale: OneFS Upgrades Info Hub

Administering Your Cluster
OneFS 9.7.0.0 Web Administration Guide PDF | HTML
OneFS 9.7.0.0 CLI Administration Guide PDF | HTML
OneFS 9.7.0.0 CLI Command Reference PDF | HTML
OneFS 9.7.0.0 Technical Specifications Guide PDF | HTML
OneFS 9.7.0.0 API Reference Developer Portal HTML
OneFS 9.7.0.0 Security Configuration Guide PDF | HTML
OneFS 9.7.0.0 CloudPools Administration Guide PDF | HTML
OneFS HDFS Configuration Guide PDF | HTML
OneFS Event Reference PDF | HTML  (Applies to all supported OneFS releases)

Maintaining Your Cluster
OneFS HealthCheck Guide PDF | HTML
OneFS 9.7.0.0 Backup and Recovery Guide PDF | HTML
How to Configure a Cluster to Communicate with SRS v3 Gateway Servers PDF  | HTML 
Hardware – PowerScale Info Hub
Firmware – PowerScale Info Hub

Other Resources
Complete list of PowerScale OneFS Info Hubs

Posted on 0 By itzikr AWS Posted in AWS, Cloud, GCP, PowerScale

itzikr

Working For DellEMC as a VP & CTO For XtremIO

Leave a ReplyCancel reply