Dell PowerScale OneFS is the operating system that powers the PowerScale scale-out NAS storage platform. It is designed to handle large-scale, unstructured data with high performance, efficiency, and simplicity. OneFS combines the functions of a file system, a volume manager, and a data protection system into a single, unified layer that spans across multiple nodes in a cluster. OneFS also provides advanced features such as data deduplication, compression, encryption, snapshots, replication, tiering, auditing, and analytics.



What’s new in OneFS 9.7?

Performance at scale



Significant performance improvements in software are critical for accelerating workloads such as AI and other demanding vertical workloads

Up to 75% better performance in streaming writes 1 Up to 75% improvement in streaming writes performance which enhances the model training and inferencing phases of the AI process

Up to 70% better performance in streaming reads 2 Up to 70% improvement in streaming reads performance that enhances the model training and fine-tuning phase of the AI process



Enhanced security



Further enhancements to data security since OneFS was overhauled with over 1000 security enhancements to adopt a zero-trust security model and included on the DoD Approved Product List.

Cluster configuration enhancements for backup and restore operations Faster standup of new clusters or configuration cloning of a cluster Minimize downtime and ensure system reliability

SSO lookup enhancements Seamless authentication with the ‘Principal Name’

Address space layout randomization Enhance security by preventing unauthorized code execution



Multicloud by design



APEX File Storage for AWS adds new features, expands geo availability and previews integration with APEX Navigator (1H 2024)

Cluster capacity increase up to 1.6 PB with larger SSDs

Expanded geo availability with additional AWS EC2 instance types available in more AWS regions

Support for HDFS and QoS

Automated deployment with Terraform scripts

Larger capacity for OneFS clusters in AWS



This feature supports larger capacity SSD clusters using OneFS AWS.



Support for PowerScale nodes



OneFS 9.7.0.0 and later supports current PowerScale hardware.



Increased performance for write operations



This feature improves write path performance optimization for all-SSD nodes.



CX6 and NIC support



This feature provides CX6 and backend NIC support.



Improvements made in running restriper jobs in parallel



This feature allows the user to configure restriper jobs to run in parallel to increase the efficiency of jobs, or to balance multiple restripe jobs.



USGv6r1 Certification



OneFS is now USGv6r1 compliant.



Address space layout randomization



This security feature introduces address space layout randomization to protect memory from unauthorized code execution.



Now supported in APEX File Storage for AWS



Large file support



SmartQoS and Partitioned Performance



SmartLock (Compliance and Enterprise modes)



SmartPools functionality other than tiering files between node pools and tiers



Remaining unsupported OneFS features:



L3 cache



SmartPools tiering files between node pools and tiers in AWS deployments



IPv6 is not supported for primary IPs in AWS deployments



Google Cloud Platform (GCP) account type added to SmartSync



SmartSync GCP support added for cloud deployments. .



Correct IP addresses assigned to node interfaces



The feature ensures that the correct IP addresses are assigned to node interfaces for externally managed networks in cloud deployments The externally managed allocation method ensures that primary IPs are managed by each cloud provider on the correct interface. Pools of this allocation method are created and managed by SmartConnect and cannot be edited or changed from the ExternallyManaged allocation method.



AWS EC2 instance types added



New m5dn and m6idn instance type families added for APEX File Storage for AWS deployments with minimum m5dn.8xlarge or m6idn.8xlarge; maximum m5dn.24xlarge or m6idn.24xlarge.



Documentation Improvements



The PowerScale OneFS Current Software Releases, PowerScale OneFS Product Availability, and PowerScale OneFS Supportability and Compatibility guides are consolidated and published as the PowerScale OneFS Supportability and Compatibility Guide for enhanced customer experience.



