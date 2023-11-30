A post by Martin Hayes



Dell APEX Protection storage is based on the industry-leading PowerProtect DD Virtual Edition. Going forward Dell will leverage the new branding for the cloud-based offer. In this series of technical blogs, we will look to explore how we can secure its implementation based on industry, Dell and AWS best practices. As ever this is only guidance, and I will endeavor where possible to add publicly available reference links. If in doubt consult your Dell or Dell partner technical/sales resources!



Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) is an object storage service offering industry-leading scalability, data availability, security, and performance. Customers of all sizes and industries can store and protect any amount of data for virtually any use case, such as data lakes, cloud-native applications, and mobile apps. Of course, it is also the backend object datastore for PowerProtect DDVE/APEX Protection Storage. When both are paired together customers can enjoy significant savings on their monthly AWS bills, due to the native deduplication capabilities of DDVE and the enhanced portability, flexibility, and security capabilities of DDVE versus the standard cloud offering. Better together!



If you are familiar with S3 however, it can also be configured to be widely accessible and open to the internet ( although this is no longer the default behavior). Nonetheless, it is absolutely paramount that we take steps to implement security controls to limit access based on the ‘principle of least privilege’. In reality, only DDVE should have access to the S3 datastore.



AWS have published a good set of guidelines on how to achieve this as a best practice white paper, available at the following link. https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonS3/latest/userguide/security-best-practices.html. Dell has also published a good document that covers the subject available on Infohub.



I thought it would be a good idea to step through some of these in practical terms, starting with the bedrock of how we control the implementation of the concept of ‘least privilege’, of course, Identity and Access Management (IAM). I have a previous post here, that covers the broader topic of IAM in more detail. In future nuggets, I will cover some of the other controls we can use to protect the environment, including VPC endpoints, encrypted access, security groups, and the VPC architecture.



The following schematic gives an overview of what a fully functional DDVE architecture will look like in AWS. The purpose of this blog is to provide an overview of the fundamental concept of how we control access from the DDVE appliance (EC2) to the target S3 bucket, leveraging the native IAM capabilities of the AWS cloud. The red line between both entities below.







What we are trying to achieve?



Referring to the above schematic (we will refer heavily to this in the next post also):



Logging into the AWS environment with enough user privileges to configure IAM policies. In this demo I have logged in as the ‘root’ user. Clearly we wouldn’t do that under normal circumstances.



Deploying an S3 bucket as a target for DDVE. In this instance we have done this as a first step. but it can be done after the fact either manually or via a Cloudformation template.



Configure an IAM Identity-Based policy to allow list, read, write to the ‘Resource’, the AWS S3 Bucket.



Configure an IAM role and attach to the EC2 instance. The role will reference the Identity-Based Policy we have configured in the previous step. An identity based policy attaches the policy to the ‘user’, in this scenario the user is EC2 instance running DDVE.







Step 1: Create S3 Bucket



Logon to AWS and navigate to S3 -> Create a bucket



In this instance I have created a bucket named ‘ddvedemo1’ in region eu-west-1. Note the bucket name as we will need this to configure the JSON based IAM policy.











Step 2: Create the IAM Identity-Based Policy



Navigate to Services -> All Services -> IAM. Ignore my lack of MFA for root user and access permissions for alarms etc… !!!! Click on policies under IAM resources.







Click on Create Policy on the next screen







In the Specify permissions page, we will want to create the policy using JSON. Click on the JSON tab and you will navigate to the ‘Specify permissions’ page.







In the policy editor, enter the following JSON code, using the S3 bucket name you have defined earlier.







Here is the code snippet:



{



“Version”: “2012-10-17”,



“Statement”: [



{



“Effect”: “Allow”,



“Action”: [



“s3:ListBucket”,



“s3:GetObject”,



“s3:PutObject”,



“s3:DeleteObject”



],



“Resource”: [



“arn:aws:s3:::ddvedemo1”,



“arn:aws:s3:::ddvedemo1/*”



]



}



]



}



Click next and navigate to the ‘Review and create’ tab. give your policy a meaningful name. I’m calling mine ‘ddveiampolicy’. its always a good idea to add a tag also. Click ‘Create Policy’







Congratulations you have just created a ‘customer managed’ IAM policy. Note the ‘AWS managed’ policies have the little AWS icon beside them.







Step 3: Create the Role for the EC2 Instance running DDVE



Next step is to create an IAM role and attach it to the EC2 instance. This is a relatively straightforward process as follows:



On the IAM pane, navigate to Roles -> Create Role







Select trusted entity type AWS Service EC2. Note the description, where it specifies that this option allows an EC2 instance to make calls to AWS services on your behalf. This is exactly what we are trying to achieve.







Click next to add permissions to the the new role. Here you will see the policy that we have created earlier. Select the policy ‘ddveiampolicy’ and click next.







Finally add a meaningful role name. You will need to remember this later on. I have called it ‘DDVES3’. Review the rest of the configuration and add a tag if you wish. Finalise by clicking ‘Create Role’



On the roles page you are now presented with the new role ‘DDVES3’. When we deploy the EC2 instance running DDVE, either via the Cloudformation template or indeed manually, we will then attach the IAM role.



Summing up and next steps:



So yes there are other ways of doing this even leveraging other IAM techniques. Attaching an IAM role to the instance however has some significant advantages in terms credential and access key management. When leveraging IAM roles, the EC2 instance talks directly to the metadata service to get temporary credentials for the role. EC2 then in turn, uses these temporary credentials to talk to services, such as S3. The benefits to this are pretty clear in terms of there being no need to maintain shared/secret keys and credentials on the server itself ( always a risk), and there is automatic credential rotation which is tunable. This further lessens the impact of any accidental credential loss/leak.



As for next steps, we will start to look at the VPC architecture itself and examine what tools and controls we can leverage to safeguard the environment further.

