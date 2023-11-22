Back in May 2023, at Dell Tech World, we announced APEX For Multicloud Storage. It’s now available so lets dive in.

Most organizations today pursue a multicloud strategy. They want access to best-of-breed capabilities from any provider who can help them achieve better outcomes.

IT leaders tell us they don’t want to be locked to any single cloud provider – or any one approach. They want the flexibility to choose the right path to meet their objectives.

What’s clear is that organizations love the ease and agility of the cloud experience. They want to provision services quickly, scale resources flexibly, and make payments over time, like a subscription.

As a result, most IT leaders expect to take advantage of these capabilities everywhere. Not just in a public cloud, but anywhere that applications and data live, including data centers, colocation facilities, and edge environments, wherever they’re located.

Dell APEX is built to help organizations live in this multicloud world through what we call multicloud by design. Simply put, we connect technology innovation in public cloud and on-premises environments, bringing together the best of both worlds.

First, the APEX ground-to-cloud strategy brings our best-of-breed storage and data protection software to the public clouds. Your IT teams can leverage the same enterprise-grade functionality, performance, and resiliency they already trust on-premises in a public cloud. This enhances data mobility and drives management consistency across your multicloud landscape.

Next, our cloud-to-ground strategy lets you deploy modern cloud software in your data center, fully integrated with Dell infrastructure. APEX cloud platforms extend familiar cloud experiences on-premises to maximize performance and mitigate risk, so you can boost workload agility and empower unrestrained software innovation, wherever applications and data live.

Lastly, we extend the modern cloud experiences you know and love, with quick provisioning, flexible scaling, and pay-as-you-go subscriptions across our broad portfolio. Delivering our technology as-a-Service in any environment, including data centers, colocation facilities, and edge locations.

As a result, you get best-of-breed software innovations and simplified cloud experiences with technology you trust, while maintaining more control of your IT environment – to take full advantage of multicloud by design.

But how does Dell actually deliver on this multicloud by design principle? The answer: with a universal storage layer.

To have true multicloud capabilities you need the same storage architecture deployed everywhere – across both private infrastructure and public cloud environments, for all storage protocols (block, file, object, etc) – as well as a consistent cloud ecosystem environment (the same application runtime services available everywhere) in the public cloud and on-prem.

So, the first element to your multicloud storage strategy should be adopting a Common set of Storage Services. ​ These should be modern, software-defined, with support for both VMs and containers with Kubernetes (so they can be used as a basis for application modernization)​. And they should be architected with standardized, Open APIs to enable management automation regardless of location​.

On-prem, that common set of storage services should provide flexible performance profiles to support a wide range of workloads.​

In public cloud, that same software-defined storage should be deployable as native public cloud services for efficient use of public cloud resources.

And both should have the same management experience to eliminate silos of operation across locations.​

But to have true multicloud capabilities it is not enough to just have the same storage services deployed in your private environment and the public cloud. You also need to have the same application runtime services available everywhere – a consistent cloud ecosystem environment. An on-premises implementation of a cloud ecosystem should be able to leverage that same set of software-defined storage services.

So now you’ve got common storage services and consistent application environments across your multicloud landscape. This foundation of common software-defined storage services everywhere creates a universal storage layer.

But how do you get control and visibility of that universal storage layer everywhere?

… with centralized, intelligent, automated management through a SaaS control plane.

IT Admins tell us they want a role-based portal to deploy, manage, and monitor their multicloud estate, but multicloud presents unique challenges that can prevent admins from realizing true business value…

While enterprises are pursing multicloud in order to meet the agility, flexibility, and availability requirements of their modern workloads, customers we speak to have noticed some consistent challenges that prevent multicloud innovation:

Management complexity – in particular, challenges associated with managing data across multiple cloud and on-premises environments.

Cloud inconsistencies – across public clouds when it comes to security models and access to enterprise-class storage features.

Data placement limitations – such as not achieving the proper availability and performance your applications and data require by having them in the wrong environment.

Skills gaps – managing data across multicloud environments often requires familiarity with new tools and frameworks.

Limited visibility – difficulty getting a holistic view of where data lives and the function it serves, which can also lead to security and compliance challenges.

ITOps teams need a centralized management solution that is built to address these common multicloud challenges. And with Dell APEX, we have the answer.

Introducing the Dell APEX Navigator — a simple, secure, software-as-a-service experience at the heart of Dell APEX.

This user interface centralizes public cloud and on-premises management and operations in one, unified location. By bringing together stakeholders across the business, you can overcome typical barriers to innovation before they impact your multicloud success.

Dell APEX Navigator, integrated into the Dell APEX Console, unlocks a new standard of excellence for multicloud management and operations through simple, scalable software. With Dell APEX Navigator, enterprises can elevate their multicloud experience with streamlined management, accelerated productivity, and secure multicloud operations.

Through the Dell APEX Navigator, your IT and DevOps team members can automate the discovery, configuration, and deployment of key IT resources, such as the provisioning and management of Dell block and file storage in the public cloud, as well as persistent storage for Kubernetes.

Additionally, Dell’s software extends advanced data services to your Dell storage, whether in the public cloud (software-defined) or on-premises. This includes the ability to monitor and control access, as well as moving data and applications across environments in a way that is purposeful and ensures your IT resources are in the right place at the right time. Utilizing an API-first architecture, Dell APEX Navigator integrates with your existing tools while providing built-in processes that facilitate Zero Trust adoption and provide actionable intelligence.

As of today, there are two planned capability sets for the Dell APEX Navigator that address the storage management needs of our customers.

First the APEX Navigator for Multicloud Storage.

Available today, our multicloud storage capabilities enable you to refine management and operations for our Dell APEX Block Storage for AWS solution.

With APEX Navigator for Multicloud Storage you can:

Centralize Dell Storage software deployment and lifecycle management across multiple public clouds, including easy configuration and automated provisioning and deployment, a process that only requires 4 simple steps

Drive data mobility between on-prem and multiple public clouds to meet shifting cloud strategies

with comprehensive monitoring across your entire Dell storage estate to track license inventory, system health, performance and capacity with CloudIQ integration Accelerate Zero Trust adoption with role-based access control, single-sign and federated identity, all incorporating Zero Trust principles for complete control of data.

In conjunction with these multicloud storage capabilities, you will soon be able to manage persistent storage requirements for your containerized workloads our Kubernetes capabilities.

Available in the first half of next year, Dell APEX Navigator for Kubernetes

simplifies Kubernetes persistence management across multicloud, multisite environments. Often forgotten, storage is a critical part of the Kubernetes equation, and when deploying across multicloud environments with large-scale Kubernetes landscapes, enterprises need to a way to scale across their Kubernetes clusters in a simple, efficient manner.

In comparison to the APEX Navigator for Multicloud Storage offering, which focuses on provisioning and managing Dell block, file, and data protection across clouds, APEX Navigator for Kubernetes focuses on deploying, managing, and operating advanced data services for persistent storage requirements around Kubernetes and containers such as application mobility, authorization, and more.

By consolidating everything you need for Kubernetes persistence management in a single view through the Dell APEX Navigator, DevOps team members and storage admins can improve productivity and take advantage of automated workflows that allow them to dedicate time and effort toward innovation and operations.

Enterprise Strategy Group recently surveyed 350 IT professionals responsible for evaluating, purchasing, and managing applications at large midmarket and enterprise organizations in North America. They were asked to rate their level of agreement with a series of statements related to their organization’s application deployment decisions.

81% face challenges with data and application mobility across on-premises data centers, public clouds, and edge

82% have difficulty sizing workloads for the optimal on- or off-premises environment

86% routinely migrate workloads from on-premises locations to the public cloud

What it comes down to is that many IT leaders feel overwhelmed with the difficult decisions that need to be made, combined with the rapid pace of technology change, particularly when it comes to multicloud initiatives.

The first set of capabilities that is now available to help organizations manage their storage in public cloud: Dell APEX Navigator for Multicloud Storage.

Dell APEX Navigator for Multicloud Storage elevates your multicloud experience, helping you to streamline multicloud storage management, accelerate productivity and secure your multicloud operations, with simple, secure storage software management spanning multiple storage types deployed in public clouds, all centrally accessible within the APEX Console.

Now, let’s take a look at the capabilities of Dell APEX Navigator for Multicloud Storage

First and foremost, maintaining security and control is a paramount concern for any business, especially as IT landscapes expand to include third party infrastructure and tools. Dell APEX Navigator provides secure connections and allows you to retain full control of usernames, passwords and keys thanks to capabilities like federated identity, single sign-on and role-based access control, all built following zero-trust principles.

Dell APEX Navigator simplifies deployment of Dell Storage Software in public cloud, using a step-by-step configuration tool, you can rapidly configure Dell Storage solutions in public cloud, like Dell APEX Block Storage for AWS, that meets your needs, a process that can be completed in four steps, from there, Dell APEX Navigator takes care of the rest, automatically provisioning public cloud instances and deploying Dell Storage Software that meets configuration requirements.

Once storage software is deployed into public cloud, Dell APEX Navigator serves as the central access point for ongoing day to day management activities, with consolidated, secure access to familiar management tools like PowerFlex Manager (in the case of APEX Block Storage for AWS), and lifecycle management.

Dell APEX Navigator also serves as the centralized experience for monitoring Dell Storage deployed in public clouds, with intelligent insights into health scores, capacity, and license inventory and optional pro-active alerts and notifications for any issues. You can also get a broader view across their Dell Storage landscape with easy access to CloudIQ.

Dell APEX Navigator also orchestrates data mobility between Dell Storage deployed on-premises and in public cloud, giving you a central control point to move data, whether you are bringing data into public cloud for low-latency access to specific services, or bringing data back on-premises as your cloud strategy changes. It’s important to note that Data Mobility is initially being offered as a tech preview feature at no additional cost, but will be moved into a higher cost tier in the future as we bring more advanced capabilities to market.

For both capability sets in the Dell APEX Navigator, Dell is dedicated to supporting our customers no matter where they are in their operational maturity.

For customers operating at a smaller scale, or who prefer our purpose-built experience to meet their business requirements, customers can access the Dell APEX Navigator via the GUI (graphical user interface). The GUI simplifies manual management efforts and helps establish a new way for you to operate moving forward.

However, for organizations who are operationally mature, we also provide public APIs that can be leveraged to integrate the Dell APEX Navigator with your infrastructure as code tools such as Terraform. In fact, for Dell APEX Navigator for Multicloud Storage, we’ll also be releasing pre-built Terraform modules in the near future to make this integration even easier.

Dell APEX Navigator meets you wherever you are in your multicloud journey, and is designed to work in unison with your current policies, practices, and tools.

Login experience via Dell Premier: all current and future Dell Premier users automatically enabled to use Apex Navigator for Multicloud Storage

Start with a familiar Dell Premier experience, traverse to APEX area, choose Multicloud Storage – it’s that simple!

First “ITOps” user from an organization is empowered to set up one or more users from their organization

Bring your own Identity Provider and federate with Dell! Once federated, set up your user roles, permissions, groups for use with APEX Navigator components

Set up for Single Sign-On across APEX, and Dell Storage endpoints (PowerFlex) on-premises, and in AWS

Enable your users (IT Users, IT Admins, Operations Admins) to have a seamless SSO experience! Log into APEX Navigator once and experience seamless in-context navigation to PowerFlex Element Manager Enjoy unique Data Mobility features (currently Tech Preview) without having to re-enter credentials API First! Enable user identities for API access to PowerFlex functions. Develop artifacts for Ansible, Terraform, Postman and other common tools!



Specific steps involved:

Select storage product and cloud (currently supporting Dell APEX Block Storage for AWS) Select or Add cloud access (currently an AWS account) Copy trust policy Copy permissions policy Provide the ARN Select deployment options Balanced or Performance optimized Minimum usable capacity IOPS Availability zones (single/multiple) AWS VPC Review deployment specifics, including AWS infrastructure details and initiate deployment

Below, you can see a demo, showing the deployments steps:

Once storage software is deployed into public cloud, Dell APEX Navigator serves as the central access point for ongoing day to day management activities, with consolidated, secure access to familiar management tool-sets like PowerFlex Manager (in the case of APEX Block Storage for AWS), and lifecycle management.

Rapidly access tools with single sign-on enabled in-context navigation to endpoint element managers.

Utilize existing skillsets with familiar management experience to on-premises Dell storage (i.e. Dell PowerFlex on-premises and Dell APEX Block Storage for AWS)

Consolidate management with easy access for day-to-day management activities for Dell storage in multiple public clouds, or multiple clusters in the same cloud provider

Dell APEX Navigator also serves as the centralized experience for monitoring Dell Storage deployed in public clouds, with intelligent insights into health scores, capacity, and license inventory and optional pro-active alerts and notifications for any issues. You can also get a broader view across their Dell Storage landscape with easy access to CloudIQ.

This helps your teams:

Reduce errors and downtime, identify and triage high risk systems, prevent failures and troubleshoot faster with access to holistic monitoring and real-time alerts and notifications

Directly shown in APEX Navigator

View health score information for insights on the health of the systems in public cloud

Ability to quickly identify systems with highest risk in the environment, prevent failures or trouble-shoot faster to reduce errors and downtime

In context navigation to CloudIQ for detailed insights

Clicking into CloudIQ

View information on systems’ health, inventory, capacity and performance

View detailed information on License Inventory and expiration information

Receive CloudIQ e-mail digest notifying of expiring licenses

Below, you can see a demo, how to manage and monitor it:

Dell APEX Navigator also orchestrates data mobility between Dell Storage deployed on-premises and in public cloud, giving you a central control point to move data, whether you are bringing data into public cloud for low-latency access to specific services, or bringing data back on-premises as your cloud strategy changes. It’s important to note that Data Mobility is initially being offered as a tech preview feature at no additional cost, but will be moved into a higher cost tier in the future as we bring more advanced capabilities to market.

Below, you can see a demo, showing the data mobility feature:

Earlier on we reviewed the key challenges our customers are facing as they innovate with multicloud:

Management complexity

Skills gaps

Data placement limitations

Cloud incosistency

And limited visibility

With Dell APEX Navigator for Multicloud Storage, you can Elevate your multicloud experience with:

Intuitive management

Rapid deployment of Dell Storage software offering unparalleled performance and advanced data services for mission-critical workloads.

Seamless data mobility between Dell storage software on-premises and public cloud,

Operational consistency with familiar management tools and experiences

Centralized governance with end-to-end visibility and role-based policy enforcement

