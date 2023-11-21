A Guest post by Anuraj PD



SmartStore is an indexer capability that provides a way to use remote object stores, like Dell ObjectScale, to store indexed data. As a deployment’s data volume increases, demand for storage typically outpaces demand for compute resources. SmartStore allows you to manage your indexer storage and compute resources in a cost-effective manner by scaling those resources separately. SmartStore introduces a remote storage tier and a cache manager. These features allow data to reside either locally on indexers or on the remote storage tier. Data movement between the indexer and the remote storage tier is managed by the cache manager, which resides on the indexer.



In this demo we are going to deploy the Splunk on RedHat OpenShift Cluster. In Splunk Smartstore most of the data resides on remote object storage and we will be using S3 Buckets provisioned in Dell ObjectScale for storing these data. The Splunk indexer also maintains a local cache that contains minimal amount of data – hot buckets, copies of warm buckets participating in active or recent searches, and bucket metadata. Dell PowerFlex is integrated with the RedHat OpenShift Cluster using the Dell CSM, Persistent volumes from the PowerFlex will be used to store the indexer local data.

Dell ObjectScale is high-performance containerized object storage built for the toughest applications and workloads—Generative AI, analytics and more. Please read more about Dell ObjectScale here. Dell PowerFlex, a software-defined infrastructure, provides a solid foundation for the customers for their IT infrastructure modernization. Please read more about Dell PowerFlex here.



Install Splunk Operator from the RedHat OpenShift Operator Hub.







RedHat OpenShift Cluster is integrated with Dell PowerFlex using the Dell Container Storage Modules.







Dell ObjectScale Console.







Create S3 Bucket in Dell ObjectScale.







Create User for accessing the S3 Bucket.







Create a Secret with the access and secret key.



# oc create secret generic s3-secret –from-literal=s3_access_key=OKIAAE0DDAF7E3C9C720 –from-literal=s3_secret_key=ofO9mIL9f8swYSCjbqifRSKSykr1zyorsrI85R6K -n splunk



Create Splunk Custom Resources. In the Clustermanager custom resource the ObjectScale S3 configurations are provided.



# cat splunk.yaml

—

apiVersion: enterprise.splunk.com/v4

kind: ClusterManager

metadata:

name: cm

namespace: splunk

finalizers:

– enterprise.splunk.com/delete-pvc

spec:

monitoringConsoleRef:

name: mc

etcVolumeStorageConfig:

ephemeralStorage: false

storageClassName: powerflex

storageCapacity: 16Gi

varVolumeStorageConfig:

ephemeralStorage: false

storageClassName: powerflex

storageCapacity: 32Gi

smartstore:

defaults:

volumeName: s3vol

indexes:

– name: oslogs

– name: networklogs

– name: securitylogs

volumes:

– name: s3vol

path: splunk/data/

endpoint: https://s3.vdi.xtremio

secretRef: s3-secret

—

apiVersion: enterprise.splunk.com/v4

kind: IndexerCluster

metadata:

name: idc

namespace: splunk

finalizers:

– enterprise.splunk.com/delete-pvc

spec:

replicas: 3

clusterManagerRef:

name: cm

monitoringConsoleRef:

name: mc

etcVolumeStorageConfig:

ephemeralStorage: false

storageClassName: powerflex

storageCapacity: 16Gi

varVolumeStorageConfig:

ephemeralStorage: false

storageClassName: powerflex

storageCapacity: 32Gi

—

apiVersion: enterprise.splunk.com/v4

kind: SearchHeadCluster

metadata:

name: shc

namespace: splunk

finalizers:

– enterprise.splunk.com/delete-pvc

spec:

replicas: 3

clusterManagerRef:

name: cm

monitoringConsoleRef:

name: mc

startupProbe:

initialDelaySeconds: 300

timeoutSeconds: 30

periodSeconds: 30

failureThreshold: 30

etcVolumeStorageConfig:

ephemeralStorage: false

storageClassName: powerflex

storageCapacity: 16Gi

varVolumeStorageConfig:

ephemeralStorage: false

storageClassName: powerflex

storageCapacity: 32Gi

—

apiVersion: enterprise.splunk.com/v3

kind: MonitoringConsole

metadata:

name: mc

namespace: splunk

finalizers:

– enterprise.splunk.com/delete-pvc

spec:

etcVolumeStorageConfig:

ephemeralStorage: false

storageClassName: powerflex

storageCapacity: 16Gi

varVolumeStorageConfig:

ephemeralStorage: false

storageClassName: powerflex



storageCapacity: 32Gi

# oc apply -f splunk.yaml



Verify the Splunk Pods and PVCs.



Splunk Console.

Verify the Volumes in Dell PowerFlex.



S3 Bucket from Dell ObjectScale used by Splunk Indexer Cluster. We can see the Splunk SmartStore has created the required directory stucure in the S3 Bucket.



Create LoadBlanacer Service to forward logs to the Splunk.



Splunk Universal Forwarder on a linux machine configured to forward logs to the Splunk Indexer.



Splunk Console with logs from the test machine.



You can view a demo, showing how it all looks, below:

