Dell Virtual Storage Integrator is a plug-in that extends the VMware vSphere Web Client, allowing users of the vSphere Web Client to perform Dell storage related tasks within the same tool they use to manage their VMware virtualized environment.



If you are new to VSI, I recommend you first read about it here



What’s new in 10.4:



PowerStore File Support

PowerStore NAS server and Storage Access management NAS server registration and un-registration NAS server User access management PowerStore Storage Access management

PowerStore NFS datastore management NFS datastore Create, View, Edit and Delete NFS datastore host access Add, View, Edit and Remove



PowerStore NAS server and Storage Access management:

This feature is introduced in VSI 10.4 for PowerStore file support.

User can register NAS servers of PowerStore system on VSI.

Grant/remove user access for PowerStore NAS server.

Manage PowerStore Block storage and vVol storage user access.

Add NAS servers registration step during Storage System registration PowerStore NAS server and Storage Access management

Manage NAS server by two path On side nav bar-> NAS Servers Under Storage system details -> NAS Servers tab PowerStore NAS server and Storage Access management

Manage user access for NAS servers and Block storage and vVol storage PowerStore NFS Datastore management

This feature is introduced in VSI 10.4 for PowerStore file support.

User can manage PowerStore NFS datastore when NAS server registered

User can also manage PowerStore NFS datastore host access when access has been granted

Right-click the cluster or host, and select Dell VSI -> Create datastore

Create PowerStore NFS datastore





View PowerStore NFS datastore

Select the datastore, under configure tab => Dell VSI => Configure Storage

Modify PowerStore NFS datastore

User can edit NFS datastore size or change policy when has required permission on NAS server





Delete PowerStore NFS datastore

Delete NFS datastore will delete the related File system and NFS export.

Delete NFS will be disabled when NFS datastore in protection policy

PowerStore NFS datastore host access management

PowerStore NFS datastore host access management

A demo showing how it all looks, below

PowerMax File Snapshot Support

The PowerMax File Snapshot features are introduced in VSI 10.4.



User can manage PowerMax file snapshots using following features :

View Snapshots -> Allows user to view the list of snapshots associated with NFS datastore and perform various other available operations.

Create Snapshot -> Provides capability to user to create snapshot of the NFS datastore.

Delete Snapshot -> Allows user to delete single or multiple snapshots at once.

Edit Snapshot -> Enables user to modify existing snapshot.

Restore Snapshot -> User can restore NFS datastore to the state of selected snapshot.

Refresh Snapshot -> User can refresh selected snapshot to the state of NFS datastore.

Mount Snapshot -> Allows user to create a clone of selected snapshot as a new file system and mount it to the selected hosts



Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots



Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Click (+)

Delete PowerMax NFS Snapshot

Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Click ( )

Edit PowerMax NFS Snapshot

Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Select Snapshot -> Click ( )

Restore PowerMax NFS Snapshot

Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Select Snapshot -> Click on More Actions -> Select Restore

Refresh PowerMax NFS Snapshot

Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Select Snapshot -> Click on More Actions -> Select Refresh

Mount PowerMax NFS Snapshot

Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Select Snapshot -> Click on More Actions -> Select Mount

You can download the 10.4 OVA, upgrade file and the documentation by clicking the screenshot below







Share this: