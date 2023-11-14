Dell Virtual Storage Integrator (VSI) 10.4 is Here
Dell Virtual Storage Integrator is a plug-in that extends the VMware vSphere Web Client, allowing users of the vSphere Web Client to perform Dell storage related tasks within the same […]
Dell Storage, PowerStore, PowerFlex PowerMax & PowerScale, Virtualization & Containers Technologies
Dell Virtual Storage Integrator is a plug-in that extends the VMware vSphere Web Client, allowing users of the vSphere Web Client to perform Dell storage related tasks within the same […]
Dell Virtual Storage Integrator is a plug-in that extends the VMware vSphere Web Client, allowing users of the vSphere Web Client to perform Dell storage related tasks within the same tool they use to manage their VMware virtualized environment.
If you are new to VSI, I recommend you first read about it here
What’s new in 10.4:
PowerStore File Support
PowerStore NAS server and Storage Access management:
PowerStore NAS server and Storage Access management
PowerStore NAS server and Storage Access management
PowerStore NFS Datastore management
Right-click the cluster or host, and select Dell VSI -> Create datastore
Create PowerStore NFS datastore
View PowerStore NFS datastore
Select the datastore, under configure tab => Dell VSI => Configure Storage
Modify PowerStore NFS datastore
User can edit NFS datastore size or change policy when has required permission on NAS server
Delete PowerStore NFS datastore
PowerStore NFS datastore host access management
PowerStore NFS datastore host access management
A demo showing how it all looks, below
Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Click (+)
Delete PowerMax NFS Snapshot
Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Click ( )
Edit PowerMax NFS Snapshot
Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Select Snapshot -> Click ( )
Restore PowerMax NFS Snapshot
Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Select Snapshot -> Click on More Actions -> Select Restore
Refresh PowerMax NFS Snapshot
Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Select Snapshot -> Click on More Actions -> Select Refresh
Mount PowerMax NFS Snapshot
Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Select Snapshot -> Click on More Actions -> Select Mount
You can download the 10.4 OVA, upgrade file and the documentation by clicking the screenshot below
Leave a ReplyCancel reply