Dell Virtual Storage Integrator is a plug-in that extends the VMware vSphere Web Client, allowing users of the vSphere Web Client to perform Dell storage related tasks within the same tool they use to manage their VMware virtualized environment.

If you are new to VSI, I recommend you first read about it here

What’s new in 10.4:

PowerStore File Support

  • PowerStore NAS server and Storage Access management
    • NAS server registration and un-registration
    • NAS server User access management
    • PowerStore Storage Access management
  • PowerStore NFS datastore management
    • NFS datastore Create, View, Edit and Delete
    • NFS datastore host access Add, View, Edit and Remove

PowerStore NAS server and Storage Access management:

  • This feature is introduced in VSI 10.4 for PowerStore file support.
  • User can register NAS servers of PowerStore system on VSI.
  • Grant/remove user access for PowerStore NAS server.
  • Manage PowerStore Block storage and vVol storage user access.
  • Add NAS servers registration step during Storage System registration

    PowerStore NAS server and Storage Access management

  • Manage NAS server by two path
    • On side nav bar-> NAS Servers
    • Under Storage system details -> NAS Servers tab

    PowerStore NAS server and Storage Access management

  • Manage user access for NAS servers and Block storage and vVol storage

    PowerStore NFS Datastore management

  • This feature is introduced in VSI 10.4 for PowerStore file support.
  • User can manage PowerStore NFS datastore when NAS server registered
  • User can also manage PowerStore NFS datastore host access when access has been granted

Right-click the cluster or host, and select Dell VSI -> Create datastore

Create PowerStore NFS datastore


View PowerStore NFS datastore

Select the datastore, under configure tab => Dell VSI => Configure Storage

Modify PowerStore NFS datastore

User can edit NFS datastore size or change policy when has required permission on NAS server


Delete PowerStore NFS datastore

  • Delete NFS datastore will delete the related File system and NFS export.
  • Delete NFS will be disabled when NFS datastore in protection policy

PowerStore NFS datastore host access management

PowerStore NFS datastore host access management

A demo showing how it all looks, below

  • PowerMax File Snapshot Support
    The PowerMax File Snapshot features are introduced in VSI 10.4.
  • User can manage PowerMax file snapshots using following features :
    • View Snapshots -> Allows user to view the list of snapshots associated with NFS datastore and perform various other available operations.
    • Create Snapshot -> Provides capability to user to create snapshot of the NFS datastore.
    • Delete Snapshot -> Allows user to delete single or multiple snapshots at once.
    • Edit Snapshot -> Enables user to modify existing snapshot.
    • Restore Snapshot -> User can restore NFS datastore to the state of selected snapshot.
    • Refresh Snapshot -> User can refresh selected snapshot to the state of NFS datastore.
    • Mount Snapshot -> Allows user to create a clone of selected snapshot as a new file system and mount it to the selected hosts
  • Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots

Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Click (+)

Delete PowerMax NFS Snapshot
Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Click ( )

Edit PowerMax NFS Snapshot
Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Select Snapshot -> Click ( )

Restore PowerMax NFS Snapshot
Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Select Snapshot -> Click on More Actions -> Select Restore

Refresh PowerMax NFS Snapshot
Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Select Snapshot -> Click on More Actions -> Select Refresh

Mount PowerMax NFS Snapshot
Select NFS Datastore -> Configure Tab -> Dell VSI (Configure Storage) -> Snapshots -> Select Snapshot -> Click on More Actions -> Select Mount

You can download the 10.4 OVA, upgrade file and the documentation by clicking the screenshot below


Posted on 0 By itzikr PowerMax Posted in PowerMax, PowerStore, VMware

itzikr

Working For DellEMC as a VP & CTO For XtremIO

Leave a ReplyCancel reply