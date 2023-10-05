Dell PowerStore Sustainability
A guest blog post by Jodey Hogeland Dell Technologies commitment to sustainability is a core focus whether it is consumer / end user solutions (laptops and monitors, etc.) or core IT […]
A guest blog post by Jodey Hogeland
Dell Technologies commitment to sustainability is a core focus whether it is consumer / end user solutions (laptops and monitors, etc.) or core IT data center infrastructure like enterprise data storage, severs, and networking. In fact, it is “At the core of everything we do.”
Dell PowerStore is a critical part of the enterprise storage business at Dell Technologies and the entirety of the product and engineering staff are aligned with Chairman and CEO Michael Dell‘s goal – “Together, we’re harnessing the power of technology to drive human progress farther and faster than ever before.”
Being a mission critical component of backend IT infrastructure is a privilege that we take very seriously. Maintaining enterprise availability and feature standards is just part of the modern day equation and sustainability is another component of that same equation.
Data Center Impact Factors
*Based on Schneider Electric online calculator that can aid in determining power usage effectiveness
Governmental Regulation
Governmental regulations are being put into place around our planet to drive down power consumption. For example, in the European Union (EU), there is a declaration known as Lot 9 that places efficiency and life cycle management requirements around enterprise-server products.
Customer Demand
Individual companies are now defining their own efficiency and sustainability goals. While this is a very positive thing, these customers need effective ways of reporting on and detailing their sustainability goals and journey.
Technology Advances
Industry CPU’s are growing more powerful with each release. Pushing performance and adding cores can drive infrastructure systems to demand more power.
Rising Energy Costs
Schneider Electric has an online calculator that can aid in determining power usage effectiveness or PUE. Based on calculations using Schneider Electric’s Data Center PUE Calculator and assuming a range of 1.4-1.6 PUE, it can be determined that 40-60% of data center costs are a direct result of energy consumption.
How is PowerStore driving sustainability?
Throughout the decades, Dell Technologies has been a leader in promoting energy efficiency and sustainability. In fact, in 1992, when the U.S. launched the ENERGY STAR program, Dell became the first major PC manufacturer to offer an ENERGY STAR compliant computer in 1993. In the years since, this has translated directly into the data center portfolio.
Dell FY23 ESG Report
To date, Dell has 23 storage products that have been ENERGY STAR certified and PowerStore is in the mix!
1 Based on Dell analysis of ENERGY STAR certified Data Center Storage products, March 2023.
Here is an example of the latest Dell PowerStore 1200T certification from the ENERGY STAR website:
With Dell PowerStore, there are three key areas of focus that bring sustainability value.
Dense Storage Design
Part of the data-path engine that drives PowerStore’s dense storage design is something called Dynamic Resiliency Engine (DRE). DRE is a next generation data protection methodology that is more distributed, automated, and efficient than traditional RAID. DRE also meets both dual and single parity requirements while providing greater resiliency, performance, efficiency, and lower costs.
DRE can “automatically consumes the drives within an appliance and creates appropriate redundancy using all the drives. This process improves overall performance and allows performance to scale as more drives are added to the appliance. Data written to a volume can be spread across any number of drives within an appliance. As new drives are added, the data is automatically rebalanced.“
DRE provides a hands-off, simplistic way of management – there is literally nothing to manage. Once the PowerStore array is initialized, DRE handles the rest behind the scenes.
DRE Advantages:
Unified Solution
Guaranteed 4:1 Data Reduction Ratio (DRR)
Power Efficient
Optimized Performance
PowerStore customers are seeing the benefit
One customer put it this way:
“PowerStore eliminated the power and maintenance costs associated with an entire server room that we shut down.”
Another customer stated:
“I know our business and Dell knows technology. Together, we create impressive solutions that save time and energy — and help customers do the same.”
In March of 2023, IDC published an executive level business value paper specific to PowerStore. There is some very impressive data in this paper.
In the paper, authors Megan Szurley and Carol Sliwa breakdown the stats but here are three that jumped out at me:
Prowess Consulting LLC also authored an independent study of PowerStore efficiencies.
Testing by Prowess Consulting demonstrates that the Dell™ PowerStore™ 1200T can help enterprises use fewer drives to store the same dataset and reduce drive energy use by up to 41 percent.
Storage Data-Efficiency Technology Saves Energy and Cost in the Enterprise Data Center
Conclusion
Dell Technologies PowerStore is moving the storage market into the future with both technology advances and efficiency commitments. It has been said that actions speak louder than words… PowerStore is acting.
More Performance? CHECK
More Efficient? CHECK
More Scalability? CHECK
Lower TCO? CHECK
Sustainability is becoming more important with every passing day. How do you consume less energy? How do you achieve our sustainability goals? Know that partnering with Dell Technologies will help you achieve both and deliver on these goals.
