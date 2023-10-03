Dell PowerFlex 4.5 is now Available
There is no question that we live in an ever-changing world – especially for you in IT. According to Dell’s own research [The Global Data Protection Index (GDPI) Snapshot a […]
Dell Storage, PowerStore, PowerFlex PowerMax & PowerScale, Virtualization & Containers Technologies
There is no question that we live in an ever-changing world – especially for you in IT. According to Dell’s own research [The Global Data Protection Index (GDPI) Snapshot a […]
There is no question that we live in an ever-changing world – especially for you in IT.
According to Dell’s own research [The Global Data Protection Index (GDPI) Snapshot a survey of 1000 IT decision makers from organizations around the world], almost half (48%) of organizations have suffered a cyber attack in the last 12 months.
Click to access global-data-protection-index-key-findings.pdf
And ESG research further confirms that of the companies they surveyed that had suffered an attack, 50% paid a ransom, but only 40% of them were able to cover more than 75% of their data.
Then there’s sustainability. IDC reports that 83% agree that sustainability is one of the most important criteria for IT buying decisions.
And finally, ESG has found that 9 out of 10 IT organizations must now move faster than three years ago, and nearly half of them more than 50% faster.
With software-driven storage innovations from Dell Technologies – so you can strengthen IT security and supercharge efficiency.
When it comes to powering your innovation, we believe that you need
Only Dell provides the unique combination of immutability to protect against deletion, a cyber vault for air-gapped isolation, and AI and machine learning to speed data recovery. These innovations accelerate Zero Trust adoption, to protect an organization’s data from the threat of cyberattacks.
And for efficiency, our software innovations continue to push intelligence and automation to new levels. From eliminating time-consuming tasks with ML, to making our technology more energy efficient with each new generation. For example, we certify that our systems use industry standard benchmarks including ENERGY STAR and EPEAT. And Dell guarantees up to 4:1 data reduction across our broad storage portfolio.
Breakthrough Efficiency:
First, under the umbrella of ‘Breakthrough Efficiency,’ we’ve made significant strides in improving the product’s capabilities.
Multicloud World:
Moving on to our second pillar of the ‘Multicloud World.’
Breakthrough Efficiencies
3. Increases in File Scalability Items:
1. Single Name Space:
The Global Namespace is defined on one node, but holds the information about all NAS servers and their filesystems on a separate nodes.
2. Deploy and Provision Block and File using a single storage pool:
Auditing capabilities on the file objects (viewing or changes or modifications), the common functionality in the NAS space.
PowerFlex File Services offer a range of benefits, including a single namespace for improved capacity, simplified management through a single storage pool, and impressive increases in file scalability. These enhancements provide significant value to our customers, allowing them to efficiently manage their data, maintain high performance, and accommodate future growth.
CloudIQ lets you see all your associated PowerFlex licenses and the details for each.
This covers evaluation, subscription, and perpetual licensing.
It will show the purchased, activated, and available TB’s.
But to man
Support Contract – PowerFlex systems will show when a system will have it support contracts expire on Perpetual licensed systems.
age the licenses you will have to visit Software Licensing Central.
New 16G custom nodes are available :
R6625: Two socket, 1U, up to 192 cores, AMD EPYC Processors, Up to 4TB RDIMM
25Gb or 100Gb network connectivity, Optional GPU: Nvidia A2, L4, 2-Layer support: Compute Only (no storage disks)
R7625: Two socket, 1U, up to 192 cores, AMD EPYC Processors, Up to 4TB RDIMM
25Gb or 100Gb network connectivity, Optional GPUs: Nvidia H100, A100, A40, A30, A16, A2, L40, L4, 2-Layer support: Compute Only (no storage disks)
R660: Two socket, 1U, up to 112 cores. 10x SAS/SATA or NVMe Solid State Drives .Up to 4TB RDIMM with SDPM
(Software Defined Persistent Memory)
25Gb or 100Gb network connectivity. Optional GPU: Nvidia A2, L4. 2-Layer support: Compute Only and Storage Only
R760: Two socket, 2U, up to 112 cores. 24x SAS/SATA or NVMe Solid State Drives
*
Up to 4TB RDIMM with SDPM. 25Gb or 100Gb network connectivity
Optional GPUs: Nvidia H100, A100, A40, A30, A16, A2, L40, L4. 2-Layer support: Compute Only and Storage Only
PowerFlex Manager now enables SSO support with SAML2, to integrate with the Corporate IdP for seamless login.
Dell Technologies further demonstrates Dell PowerFlex’s versatility with this announcement that PowerFlex has received Amazon Web Services (AWS) Outposts Ready designation. Fully tested and supported as part of the AWS Service Ready Program, AWS Outposts users can now deploy PowerFlex storage in two on-premises ways: as a physical (storage adjacent) deployment for AWS Outposts or as a software-only (virtual) inside AWS Outposts.
AWS customers choose on-premises AWS Outposts when they need low-latency access to on-premises systems, local data processing, data residency or application migration with local system interdependencies using AWS services. And, AWS
Outposts deployed with Dell PowerFlex enhance AWS Outposts-only implementations with higher performance, larger storage capacities, linear scaling and enterprise-grade availability, delivering a hybrid cloud solution capable of meeting the most stringent application demands for operational simplicity, agility and cost
An additional benefit of this unique product combination is that customers can simultaneously implement either of these two deployment options separately or together. By providing several combinations, Dell delivers utmost flexibility for achieving and exceeding AWS Outposts’ data protection or application mobility goals.
You can download the PowerFlex software and the documentation, using the link below
https://www.dell.com/support/home/en-us/product-support/product/scaleio/docs
Leave a ReplyCancel reply