Dell Container Storage Module can be deployed by using the CSM Operator or the helm chart. In this demo we will use the helm charts for the deployment of the […]
Share this:
Dell Container Storage Module can be deployed by using the CSM Operator or the helm chart. In this demo we will use the helm charts for the deployment of the Dell CSM. Also, will integrate the Dell PowerScale and PowerFlex storage arrays with the Kubernetes. Dell provides web interface to customize and generate the value file for the helm installations. Dell CSM installation wizard is available in here.
For this demo a Kubernetes cluster 1.27 with one control node and three worker node is deployed.
There are two different access zones in the PowerScale array, the default system access zone and the access zone az01 created to be used by the CSM.
PowerFlex gateway server certificate is issued by the Enterprise CA server and in the configuration secret we are not skipping the certificate validation, so we will create secret with the Enterprise CA root certificate.
Leave a ReplyCancel reply