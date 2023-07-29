Dell Container Storage Module can be deployed by using the CSM Operator or the helm chart. In this demo we will use the helm charts for the deployment of the Dell CSM. Also, will integrate the Dell PowerScale and PowerFlex storage arrays with the Kubernetes. Dell provides web interface to customize and generate the value file for the helm installations. Dell CSM installation wizard is available in here.



For this demo a Kubernetes cluster 1.27 with one control node and three worker node is deployed.







There are two different access zones in the PowerScale array, the default system access zone and the access zone az01 created to be used by the CSM.











Create the PowerScale Configuration Secret



# kubectl create secret generic isilon-creds –-from-file=config=ps01-config.yaml -n isilon –dry-run=client -oyaml > ps01-secret.yaml











Generate the value file from the CSM Installation Wizard



We can customize and generate the value file as per our requirement using the CSM installation wizard.















Install the Dell CSM for PowerScale







Create Storage Class







Create Deployment and PVC















We successfully integrated the PowerScale Array with the Kubernetes cluster, now we will proceed with the integration of the PowerFlex storage with the same Kubernetes cluster.







Create PowerFlex Configuration Secret



# kubectl create secret generic vxflexos-config –from-file=config=pf02-config.yaml –dry-run=client -oyaml -n vxflexos > pf02-secret.yaml







PowerFlex gateway server certificate is issued by the Enterprise CA server and in the configuration secret we are not skipping the certificate validation, so we will create secret with the Enterprise CA root certificate.



# k create secret generic vxflexos-certs-0 –from-file=cert-0=rootca.crt -n vxflexos -oyaml –dry-run=client > pf02-certs.yaml







Generate the value file from the CSM installation wizard















Install the CSM for PowerFlex











Create Storage Class







Create StatefulSet















Below, you can see a demo, showing how it all works

