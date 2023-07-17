Dell ObjectScale is the next evolution in enterprise object storage, designed for Kubernetes. Dell offers ObjectScale Community Edition which gives up to 30TB of storage and no time limit for […]
Share this:
Dell ObjectScale is the next evolution in enterprise object storage, designed for Kubernetes. Dell offers ObjectScale Community Edition which gives up to 30TB of storage and no time limit for non-production use. You can read more about the Dell ObjectScale here.
ObjectScale Deployment Options:
Deploy as an Application on to Red Hat OpenShift Cluster.
Deploy using the ObjectScale Software Bundle which feature Dell managed Kubernetes and ObjectScale as single stack.
In this demo we will deploy the ObjectScale using the software bundle. The ObjectScale software bundle installation will install the Kubernetes and ObjectScale on to SUSE Enterprise Linux Machines. For this demo I have prepared five SLES15 SP4 machines. Each machine has five local 1TB SSD. You can read more about this release, here
Extract the ObjectScale Software bundle
Download the and extract the ObjectScale installation bundle on to the management machine and make sure the management machine has container runtime installed as the installer will be running as container on the management machine. The bundle has the installation tool – dkcli – command line tool to standup entire ObjectScale stack.
Create auth file
Create the authentication file contains the username and password of the SLES machines using the dkcli tool.
Create the installation config file
The installation bundle has a sample configuration file which can be customized as per the requirement. Also, the dkcli provide option to generate the configuration file template.
Verify the config file
Install the ObjectScale
Verify the Installation
Install the ObjectScale License
Create ObjectStore
Create Account
Create User in the account
Add account to ObjectStore
Create Bucket
Below, you can see a demo, showing how to deploy the Dell ObjectScale 1.2 Software Bundle
Leave a Reply Cancel reply