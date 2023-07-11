Dell ObjectScale 1.2 – Redefining Object Storage Options
Built on the 2 decades long history of Object Storage in Dell EMC, ECS is the ideal storage platform for powering the modern data lake.
As the leading object storage system, the ECS product line features capacity- and performance- optimized appliances, allowing your organization to both: establish deep archives with low TCO and also fuel next-gen workloads. The newest addition to our EX-Series appliance family, the all-flash EXF900, delivers up to 21x the performance over our capacity optimized EX300. This kind of performance means you can feed AI, analytics and cloud-native apps with more data, faster than ever before.
Couple ECS scale and speed with multiprotocol flexibility, and you get a versatile storage platform that can consolidate multiple workloads into a unified data lake.
Customers choose ECS time and again because it is an enterprise proven platform than can scale at the pace of your organization’s data growth.
We are now living in the data era, an age of untold potential and challenges.
The total amount of data generated around the planet is well documented. IDC predicts that the Global Datasphere will grow to 175 zettabytes by 2025, more than 90% of which is unstructured in nature.1 This explosion of images, videos, social media data, internet traffic, and device telemetry has forced organizations to rethink their data storage strategies in recent years. By its very nature, unstructured data is more difficult to store, analyze and utilize than traditional structured data types since it isn’t organized neatly into databases that can be easily mined for insights. Unstructured data also presents challenges in making use of it in a timely manner. The data science behind the innovation and profitability locked away in unstructured data is a precious commodity. And if data is not easy to discover, access, and use, it can significantly hamper an organization’s ability to glean value from it at a speed that delivers competitive advantage.
And the pace of data growth is increasing as well. IDC predicts that by 2025, file and object capacity will grow by ~300%,2 requiring organizations to invest in rapidly scalable and adaptable systems that can combat this unyielding growth.
Compounding the issue further, we are also in the midst of an application design revolution. Many companies are going through the process of re-platforming their workloads and developing new cloud-native applications that require modern storage solutions to function optimally. As organizations turn to new application architectures, microservices, containers, and the like, they are finding that traditional storage solutions and databases do not offer the simplicity and flexibility these new workloads require. By 2024, 70% of all new apps will be production-grade, cloud-native apps because of the adoption of technologies such as microservices, containers, dynamic orchestration, and DevOps.3
To that end, organizations require a flexible storage platform that aligns strategically with their application development processes. Those who don’t establish that foundation will lose to competitors who do.
Object storage is quickly becoming the de-facto primary storage for many organizations and the standard for cloud-native applications, which are becoming ubiquitous within the enterprise. This is due to some of the advantageous characteristics of object storage, namely its massive scalability, simplicity to manage and develop against, metadata, APIs and economics.
Object-based data continues to power cloud-native, AI, machine learning, IoT, and analytics applications using S3-based object as the underlying storage layer. These applications create enormous amounts of data, a challenge object storage is good at handling, but the performance was always lacking. Now, combined with fast, all-flash media becoming less cost prohibitive, object storage is being viewed as an optimized storage platform for these next-generation workloads as well.
Replication between regions now uses the standard cross-region replication feature in compliance with AWS’s S3 protocol
Replicate data across any number of sites
Share data with siloed teams
Create a globally-connected data lake where data can be passed from edge, to core, to cloud
Ingest and do analytics at the edge, replicate the data to a core data center
Gives you more control for the developer and the application – pause, start, check, validate
Dell ObjectScale today’s key requirements for developers and IT. Built with a software-defined, containerized architecture ObjectScale delivers enterprise-class, high performance object storage in a Kubernetes-native package.
ObjectScale empowers organizations to move faster and respond effectively to rapidly changing business needs. It provides DevOps teams the freedom to deploy and scale S3-compatible object storage to support modern data applications that drive your business while ensuring exceptional simplicity, manageability and reliability.
In the following slides, we’ll explore three key benefits of ObjectScale:
Simpler out-of-the-box and overall experience
Breakthrough performance and efficiency
Provides logical capacity usage for APEX
Enhanced Zero Trust features
ObjectScale leverages the native orchestration capabilities of Kubernetes—scheduling, load-balancing, self-healing, resource optimization—to deliver enterprise-grade object storage in a simple, software-defined package.
By running ObjectScale in your data center, you can control shadow IT while freeing developers to support CI/CD processes and agile methodologies in a self-service manner via Kubernetes APIs. The end result is faster time-to-market, improved security, cost reduction and true data innovation.
ObjectScale provides a choice of deployment options: through a Software Bundle, where Dell managesthe software stack including Kubernetes, or As an Application where ObjectScale runs on Red Hat OpenShift you manage. These options allow developers to focus on code while IT professionals manage ObjectScale storage to policy.
There are two options available by subscription or TLA:
All these options provide the following benefits:
Ease of management
With the ObjectScale 1.2 update, you can deploy and configure the entire SW bundle software stack quickly via a single CLI.
IT operators can manage billons of objects, millions of buckets and petabytes of data with low overhead using a centralized, intuitive GUI and built-in reporting.
Storage clusters can be deployed in minutes and pushed to production or decommissioned at any time with a few simple clicks.
The GUI provides information on capacity utilization, logs, performance monitoring, and diagnostics across clusters. Native Grafana integration provides workload performance visualization.
ObjectScale makes use of an intelligent sizer tool to optimally configure the storage environment for your unique workload demands. Simply provide ObjectScale with key information such as capacity and the expected data growth rate and ObjectScale will automatically provision the right resources so you don’t have to guess.
RESTful management APIs also enable easy integration into existing management and directory solutions.
Available in CloudIQ
With ObjectScale 1.2, the software is now available in CloudIQ as part of your broader Dell infrastructure and data protection monitoring experience.
Cloud and List views in CloudIQ currently include:
Built on a scale-out architecture, ObjectScale clusters expand from a few terabytes to petabytes and beyond without limits on the number of object stores, buckets or objects stored. Because ObjectScale is software-defined, it’s easy to keep pace with exponential data growth, wherever it occurs. Clusters start as small as three nodes and scale into the 1000s. With ObjectScale, support workloads at public cloud-scale with the reliability and control of a private cloud infrastructure.
S3-compatible – Implementing the latest S3 APIs
ObjectScale is optimal as enterprise-grade storage supporting large-scale event streams, log analytics and complex AI data pipelines.
Let’s say there is a large amount of telemetry data coming off edge devices and sensors such as manufacturing machines on a plant floor or geospatial data coming in from cars in an ADAS scenario.
Object formats: CSV, JSON, Parquet
With ObjectScale 1.2, the software introduces breakthrough performance and efficiency features to support the most demanding workloads, including large HPC, analytics and AI projects as well as related backup requirements. New features include:
Multiple site failure tolerance
Identity & Access Management
Data integrity – Multiple protection mechanisms
Erasure coding
Data validation
Data consistency
ObjectScale is also a TCO-optimized S3 backup target and long-term archive. Featuring ObjectScale Lock for data immutability, data-at-rest-encryption (D@RE), global replication and erasure coding protection schemes, ObjectScale safeguards data from ransomware attacks and ensures resiliency from node or disk failures. With ObjectScale, everything from VMs to Microsoft Office 365 backups are secure and available. It’s business continuity at scale.
With ObjectScale 1.2, the software introduces even more in-built data protection and resiliency (Zero Trust features) to help you secure your object data.
You can download the free, 1.2 community edition of Dell ObjectScale, using the link below Dell ObjectScale | Dell USA
