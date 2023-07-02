Dell Virtual Storage Integrator is a plug-in that extends the VMware vSphere Web Client, allowing users of the vSphere Web Client to perform Dell storage related tasks within the same tool they use to manage their VMware virtualized environment.

If you are new to VSI, I recommend you first read about it here

What’s new in 10.3:

PowerStore Map/Unmap datastores on Host and Cluster

VSI 10.3 introduces this feature for Map/Un-map datastore and manage PowerStore host on vSphere Host or Cluster level.

Under Host/Cluster level -> Dell VSI -> Configure Storage -> Mapped Datastores

View mapped datastores for selected PowerStore system

Map datastores on Cluster/Host level

Un-map datastores

Under Host/Cluster level -> Dell VSI -> Configure Storage-> Configure Storage System Hosts Tab

Add/Remove host(s) to PowerStore under cluster/host view

Click Add button to add PowerStore hosts

Click Delete to remove PowerStore hosts

Edit host connectivity under cluster/host view

Click Modify host connectivity button to Edit host connectivity

You can see a demo, below

PowerStore Non Disruptive Upgrade

VSI 10.3 introduces this feature for PowerStore Non Disruptive Upgrade

Show system with available upgrades info

Run Upgrade related actions in Upgrades Tab

Check upgrade related actions’ detail and status in Recent Activities

Click the PowerStore system version or select a PowerStore navigate to the Upgrades tab

Upgrade related actions in Upgrades Tab

Check upgrade related actions’ detail and status in Recent Activities

Click ” > ” on job item to view info for PowerStore upgrades related sub-jobs

Click “details” to check detailed message for PowerStore job

PowerStore Non Disruptive Upgrade video

PowerMax System Capacity Monitoring

VSI 10.3 introduces this feature for PowerMax to monitor system’s capacity on various fronts based on SRP, which are as follows:

View physical/effective capacity usage

Historical usage of system’s capacity

Data savings metrics

Top consumers of system : VMFS/NFS/RDMs

Dell VSI home page -> Storage Systems -> Capacity Tab

PowerMax System Capacity Monitoring Video

PowerMax System Performance Monitoring

VSI 10.3 introduces this feature in PowerMax to monitor system’s performance metrics as below based on SRP:

Throughput

Host IOs/sec

Latency

Dell VSI home page -> Storage Systems -> Performance Tab

Host IOs/sec Graph

Latency Graph

PowerMax System Performance Monitoring Video

PowerMax Host Devices View

View mapped devices . Under Host level -> Dell VSI -> Configure Storage -> PowerMax Available Devices

PowerMax Host Devices Video

You can download the 10.3 OVA, upgrade file and the documentation by clicking the screenshot below

