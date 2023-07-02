Dell Virtual Storage Integrator (VSI) 10.3 is Here
Dell Virtual Storage Integrator is a plug-in that extends the VMware vSphere Web Client, allowing users of the vSphere Web Client to perform Dell storage related tasks within the same […]
Dell Storage, PowerStore, PowerFlex PowerMax & PowerScale, Virtualization & Containers Technologies
Dell Virtual Storage Integrator is a plug-in that extends the VMware vSphere Web Client, allowing users of the vSphere Web Client to perform Dell storage related tasks within the same […]
Dell Virtual Storage Integrator is a plug-in that extends the VMware vSphere Web Client, allowing users of the vSphere Web Client to perform Dell storage related tasks within the same tool they use to manage their VMware virtualized environment.
If you are new to VSI, I recommend you first read about it here
What’s new in 10.3:
PowerStore Map/Unmap datastores on Host and Cluster
VSI 10.3 introduces this feature for Map/Un-map datastore and manage PowerStore host on vSphere Host or Cluster level.
Under Host/Cluster level -> Dell VSI -> Configure Storage -> Mapped Datastores
View mapped datastores for selected PowerStore system
Map datastores on Cluster/Host level
Un-map datastores
PowerStore Map/Unmap datastores on Host and Cluster
Under Host/Cluster level -> Dell VSI -> Configure Storage-> Configure Storage System Hosts Tab
Add/Remove host(s) to PowerStore under cluster/host view
Edit host connectivity under cluster/host view
You can see a demo, below
PowerStore Non Disruptive Upgrade
VSI 10.3 introduces this feature for PowerStore Non Disruptive Upgrade
Click the PowerStore system version or select a PowerStore navigate to the Upgrades tab
Upgrade related actions in Upgrades Tab
Check upgrade related actions’ detail and status in Recent Activities
Check upgrade related actions’ detail and status in Recent Activities
PowerStore Non Disruptive Upgrade video
PowerMax System Capacity Monitoring
VSI 10.3 introduces this feature for PowerMax to monitor system’s capacity on various fronts based on SRP, which are as follows:
Top consumers of system : VMFS/NFS/RDMs
Dell VSI home page -> Storage Systems -> Capacity Tab
PowerMax System Capacity Monitoring Video
PowerMax System Performance Monitoring
VSI 10.3 introduces this feature in PowerMax to monitor system’s performance metrics as below based on SRP:
Latency
Dell VSI home page -> Storage Systems -> Performance Tab
Host IOs/sec Graph
Latency Graph
PowerMax System Performance Monitoring Video
PowerMax Host Devices View
View mapped devices . Under Host level -> Dell VSI -> Configure Storage -> PowerMax Available Devices
PowerMax Host Devices Video
You can download the 10.3 OVA, upgrade file and the documentation by clicking the screenshot below
Leave a Reply Cancel reply