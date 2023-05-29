In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses require flexible and scalable IT infrastructure to keep pace with dynamic market demands. Traditional on-premises data centers often struggle to provide the agility and cost-effectiveness necessary for modern enterprises. Recognizing this need, Dell Technologies has introduced a game-changing solution called Dell APEX Compute. APEX Compute offers a cloud-native approach to IT infrastructure, empowering organizations to harness the benefits of cloud computing while maintaining control and security over their data. In this blog post, we will explore the key features and advantages of Dell APEX Compute & PC As a Service.

This year, we’re also extending APEX to include our server technology with the introduction of APEX Compute, built on our PowerEdge platform. This new offering delivers Dell’s trusted high-performance compute in a customer-managed subscription service that can be easily configured and procured through the APEX Console.

APEX Compute offers scalable and secure bare metal compute resources for a wide range of workloads, supporting a customer’s choice of operating system or hypervisor for virtualized or container-based environments.

Designed for OpEx treatment, APEX Compute eliminates the challenges of infrastructure ownership and lets customers order only what they need and scale when their business needs dictate. Customers can get started quickly and cost effectively, paying with a predictable monthly subscription over 3, 4, or 5-year terms.

Additionally, this offer comes with all the innovations of the PowerEdge platform – with multiple security features to speed up adoption of Zero Trust principles and sustainability features that help our customers with their carbon footprint.

APEX Compute Claims:

Delivered in as few as 28days (SLO TTV)

PowerEdge Claims:

Delivering energy efficiency: Engineering advancements have helped us reduce our Energy Intensity(EI) in PowerEdge by 83% since 2013¹

Today, PowerEdge servers and systems management can deliver on average 85%-time savings and eliminate dozens of steps with automation²

Available in 26 Countries:

NA: United States

EMEA: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK

APJ: Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan

¹ Based on internal analysis, August 2022

² Based on a Principled Technologies Report commissioned by Dell Technologies, “Performing Common Systems Management Tasks with Dell OpenManage Enterprise 3.5 vs Manual approaches”, March 2021. Actual results may vary. Full report here:http://facts.pt/v9fIV4J

Finally, APEX is not only about bringing our software to the public cloud and extending major cloud stacks on premises, it’s also about bringing the cloud experience to dedicated IT environments – be those data centers, colocation facilities or edge locations. And at DTW this year, we’re extending APEX to include our client devices and servers, helping our customers further reduce IT workload, speed technology deployment, control costs, and manage end-of-life assets securely and sustainably.

APEX PC-as-a-Service extends the benefits of APEX to client devices and peripherals, delivering greater flexibility that allows businesses to deploy modern PC solutions while freeing up capital through predictable costs.

With APEX PC-as-a-Service organizations can customize offerings across the entire client portfolio – inclusive of devices, software and services – while enjoying flexible one-to-five-year terms and scaling up or down as needed. With Dell APEX PC-as-a-service organizations can benefit from:

The world’s most secure, intelligent commercial devices, monitors and peripherals, deployed with greater speed, less effort and more control that ensure employees are instantly productive on first boot.

Comprehensive security including “built-on” software protections and “built-in”/”built-with” hardware protections with Dell Trusted Workspace empowering employees to confidently work from anywhere.

Proactive Support with AI-driven telemetry that predicts issues and provides actionable insights that helps avoid downtime.

Secure and sustainable device retirement options that align to Dell’s environmental goals

Available at a single predictable monthly price with no upfront investment

And customers are already realizing significant benefits by using APEX PC-as-a-Service, reporting 50% less help desk effort, 30% savings in support costs and 50% less time spent onboarding employee devices1.

1. Based on a Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study commissioned by Dell “The Total Economic Impact™ Of Dell’s PC As A Service” November 2022. Results derived from customer interviews and survey data. Estimated savings in U.S. Dollars, calculated over 3 years for 4,000 users. Actual results will vary. Full report: https://www.dell.com/en-us/dt/services/pc-as-a-service.htm#tab0=0&tab1=0&pdf-overlay=//www.delltechnologies.com/asset/en-us/solutions/business-solutions/industry-market/forrester-the-total-economic-impact-of-dells-pc-as-a-service.pdf

A little over a year ago we introduced the concept of multicloud by design – our vision to help customers unlock the benefits of multicloud without being constrained by siloed ecosystems of proprietary tools and services. ​

APEX is the way we deliver multicloud by design. This involves:​

Taking our industry leading software to the public cloud – a strategy we refer to as ground-to-cloud. We did this first with our data protection software which now protects >17EB of data in the public cloud. Building on that experience, we’re enriching the public cloud by bringing our storage software to the public cloud with several new APEX offers that give our customers management consistency and enhanced data mobility in multicloud environments. ​

Our multicloud by design approach with APEX also involves…

Bringing cloud stacks to data center, colocation and edge environments – what we refer to as cloud-to-ground. To this end we’re announcing a new series of turnkey cloud platforms that integrate popular cloud stacks and Kubernetes orchestration software on Dell platforms so customers can extend and optimize the cloud experience of these stacks across public cloud and on premises environments. This gives customers the agility to run their workloads where their business needs dictate in the most efficient way possible. ​

Finally, our multicloud by design approach also involves bringing simplified cloud experiences to dedicated IT environments.

APEX accomplishes this through a range of subscription and as-a-Service offers designed help to reduce IT workload, speed technology deployment, control costs and manage end of life assets sustainably. ​And now we’re expanding APEX to include our client devices and servers, giving our customers more solutions to solve a broader set of business challenges.

The expansion of the APEX portfolio at DTW is truly remarkable.

We’ve extended APEX across our entire portfolio. And with the addition of our client devices, servers, new cloud solutions and cloud platforms, Dell’s APEX portfolio expansion creates the industry’s broadest and most far-reaching multicloud and as-a-Service portfolio, giving our customers the ability to address the widest range of challenges and meet even the most diverse business needs.

With these announcements we’re delivering on our promise to make our advanced storage software available in the public cloud, building on our extensive experience with data protection in the public cloud. This enriches the public cloud experience for our customers by giving them access to enterprise-class storage capabilities in the public cloud, as well as enhanced data mobility and management consistency in multicloud environments.

With the announcement of the new series of APEX cloud platforms born out of long-standing partnerships with Microsoft, Red Hat and VMware, we’re giving our customers the freedom to choose the cloud ecosystem they prefer and the ability to extend and optimize that ecosystem on-premises, with a consistent application experience and simplified application migration.

And with new solutions across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Red Hat and VMware, we’re also demonstrating our continued commitment to champion a multicloud ecosystem on behalf of our customers, so they have the ultimate freedom of choice to run their IT wherever they choose, unconstrained by technology.

