Most organizations today pursue a multicloud strategy, consisting of two or more clouds, public and private.

It’s because they want access to best-in-class capabilities from any provider who can help them achieve differentiated outcomes.

IT leaders tell us they don’t want to be locked to any single cloud provider – or any one approach.

They want the flexibility to choose the right path to meet their objectives.

What’s clear is that organizations love the ease and agility of the cloud experience.

They want to provision services quickly, scale resources on-demand, and make payments over time… like a subscription.

As a result, most IT leaders expect to take advantage of these capabilities everywhere…

Not just in a public cloud, but anywhere that applications and data live…

Including data centers and edge environments, wherever they’re located.

Customers tell us that multicloud works for them, but they also admit they’ve encountered a lot of complexity by default.

Hyperscalers would like you choose their cloud over all others, but then your options – and opportunities to differentiate – would be limited.

Yet, each public cloud is a siloed stack – a closed ecosystem – that's incompatible with others. This creates silos within IT, as well as potential lock-in.

Moving to multicloud by default – without architecting for data – can create a costly and chaotic IT environment with a risky attack surface.

Compliance requirements can become ungovernable, and performance may be too slow –

or SLAs unattainable – for some critical applications.

As a result, repatriation to on-premises environments is becoming a new reality.

But traditional models can be cumbersome and don’t always measure up to new expectations.

Planning and deployment can be unproductive and there may be sub-optimal agility

trade-offs.

Worse, CAPEX rigidity, lifecycle management, and the economic downsides of data gravity are cost inefficient.

. In fact, the downstream cost implications of all these challenges are seemingly endless. We believe there is a better way.

Dell APEX makes it easier than ever to unlock the full promise of multicloud by design.

First, you can take advantage of simplified cloud experiences, seamlessly delivered wherever applications and data live.

This brings you best-in-class choice for better outcomes, more operational consistency, and freedom without fear of lock-in.

Next, you can improve your agility to react quickly and capture new opportunities…

With more adaptability to align technology with needs, flexibility to deploy resources in more ways, and pay-as-you-go predictability and transparency.

Finally, you can maintain more control of your data – to minimize risk and maximize performance – all on your terms.

This provides security to help protect against cyberattacks, governance to help ease compliance obligations…

And more performance by putting your data in the right place at the right time to deliver the speed you need.

by putting your data in the right place at the right time to deliver the speed you need. These are the ultimate outcomes of multicloud by design. Let’s look at how we help you achieve them.

Dell’s vision is to deliver multicloud by design.

Simply put, it’s about connecting technology innovation in public cloud and on-premises environments, 1 bringing together the best of both worlds.

First, Dell is making available in the public clouds our best-in-class technology innovations that customers trust to store and protect their most critical data.

our best-in-class technology innovations that customers trust to store and protect their most critical data. These software-defined offerings in public cloud marketplaces drive increased operational consistency with on-premises environments…

Extending the value of investments, you may have made in the Dell tools and technologies you’re already using, as well as…

Broadening the reach of your IT teams’ skill sets further.

Next, you can take advantage of the simplified cloud experiences you know and love…

With quick provisioning, rapid scaling, and modern consumption across our broad portfolio.

We’re also integrating public cloud software and services on our innovative infrastructure products…

Creating hybrid cloud solutions that simplify operations and DevOps-ready platforms that accelerate agile application development.

So, you get both the best-in-class innovation and simplified cloud experiences you need to gain a decisive advantage…

While maintaining more control of your IT environment – to unlock the promise of multicloud by design.

We’re introducing APEX Storage for Public Cloud

A brand-new portfolio of offerings that’s raising the bar for public cloud storage.

APEX Storage for Public Cloud brings our industry-leading, enterprise-class file and block software to public clouds, which joins our data protection software already running in cloud.

Let’s take a look at what’s possible with the APEX Storage for Public Cloud portfolio…

First, you can maintain complete control of your data to minimize risk and maximize value with Dell enterprise class storage software in the cloud. You'll be able to combine Dell's enterprise-class storage performance, scalability and cyber resilience – that's trusted by companies around the world – with the economics, compute and advanced services like analytics and AI, provided by your favorite public clouds. All while making it easier to stay in compliance with governance and regulatory requirements as you move data within your multicloud environment.

Second, we know IT needs the agility to react quickly to capture new opportunities. That's why we are delivering extreme flexibility so you can deploy the right resources in the right place based on your existing cloud strategy – and then, easily move data between on-prem and public clouds and bring apps into public cloud – to optimize your environment as business and workload needs shift.

Finally, you can take advantage of a simplified multicloud management experience with consistent operations and centralized storage management for block and file storage, wherever it's deployed. That leads to enhanced productivity for both ITOPs and Developers. As they work in a multicloud environment, they spend less time switching between siloed clouds and more time delivering innovation.

Now let’s take a look at APEX Protection Storage for Public Cloud.

APEX Protection Storage for public cloud is currently available and delivers industry-leading data protection storage for AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Alibaba Cloud with over 17 exabytes of data protected by Dell software in public clouds to date.

With over 1700 customers trust Dell Technologies to protect their data in the cloud, APEX Protection Storage enables our customers to run a software-defined version of the industry-leading protection storage they trust directly in the public cloud without additional IT staff training.

Gain the confidence that your data is protected and available in public clouds

APEX Protection Storage delivers trusted software-defined data protection storage in the public cloud for a broad ecosystem of backup and archive applications. With industry-leading deduplication, scalability, reliability, performance, and data immutability to ensure reliable recovery, APEX Protection Storage provides the confidence your data is protected and available in public clouds.

Protect your data and applications running in public clouds with robust, enterprise-level backup and replication capabilities. Data can be replicated between cloud and on-premises data protection appliances or between multiple instances of APEX Protection Storage running in the cloud. This allows multiple APEX Protection Storage instances to be running in other regions, enabling you to create and retain consistent copies of backed up data.

Enable cloud scale growth and security

Simple and quick to deploy directly from cloud marketplaces, APEX Protection Storage provides up to 256TB per instance and offers the same experience in-cloud and on-premises. You can distribute and scale this capacity in multiple instances as needed across the environment for additional levels of protection.

APEX Protection Storage delivers massive data protection efficiencies by backing up only unique data segments. As data is ingested, the stream is deduplicated, compressed, and encrypted, which enables rapid and secure data transfers. APEX Protection Storage provides automated, policy-based, network-efficient, and encrypted replication for disaster recovery and multi-site backup and archive consolidation.

Key takeaways:

Simple, secure, flexible, efficient and trusted data protection storage in public clouds

Same experience in-cloud and on-premises

Broad backup application ecosystem

Deploy directly from cloud marketplaces

Up to 256TB per instance

Replicate data between cloud and on-premises or between clouds

Maintain control and ensure data immutability

For protecting public cloud workloads, Dell offers choice, flexibility and wide workload coverage all while keeping cloud costs low.

Dell cloud data protection solutions are available in the cloud marketplace so organizations can get the same experience in the cloud as they do on-premise.

Protect VMs, containers, cloud-native apps and SaaS workloads anywhere they reside.

Dell cloud data protection solutions work natively with cloud IaaS and PaaS infrastructure

And are designed to deliver optimal performance and efficiency

Organizations get the dual benefit of industry leading data duplication with APEX Protection Storage, available in the cloud marketplace environment,

PLUS

The ability of APEX Protection Storage to write deduplicated copies to low-cost object storage in the public cloud.

The result is organizations can achieve up to 80% lower cloud data protection resource costs using Dell PowerProtect solutions over competitive offerings.

Many organizations want to leverage the cloud to get a backup copy offsite for on-premise data center and edge locations for DR purposes.

By efficiently replicating data to the cloud and between public cloud providers, APEX Protection Storage gives you the data mobility you need to maintain complete control of your data while keeping egress costs to a minimum, helping you minimize the risk of cloud vendor lock-in.

APEX Protection Storage supports replication topologies such as bidirectional, one-to-many or many-to-one to achieve optimal replication efficiency and effectiveness.

APEX Protection Storage is available in the Public Cloud Marketplaces, making it easy to acquire and easy to deploy.

Purchase and deploy PowerProtect Data Manager directly from the AWS, Azure and Google Cloud marketplaces to protect:

Traditional workloads – Oracle, SQL, SAP HANA and file systems as well as cloud native applications running in Kubernetes containers

Oracle, SQL, SAP HANA and file systems as well as cloud native applications running in Kubernetes containers Modern workloads – Kubernetes containers, AWS EKS, Azure AKS and Google GKE

Cloud snapshots – Cloud Snapshot Manager is a SaaS component of PowerProtect Data Manager that allows you to discover, orchestrate

and automate the protection of cloud snapshots in AWS, Azure and Google.

APEX Protection Storage

Protect multicloud workloads and data stored in the cloud

Deployable from the cloud marketplaces: AWS, AWS Gov Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Azure Government, Google Cloud and Alibaba Cloud

Build for cloud economics

APEX Protection Storage was designed to take advantage of low-cost cloud storage resources like object storage:

Amazon S3, Azure Blob, Google cloud, Alibaba Cloud

Greatly reduced cloud egress charges so you can be free to move data to the cloud provider of your choice

Supports replication topologies such as bidirectional, one-to-many or many-to-one to achieve optimal replication efficiency and effectiveness

Delivers scalable performance – 256 TBs of usable capacity – up to 12.8 PBs logical

Enhanced security – built-in encryption

Global Support

you can read the solution brief at: https://www.delltechnologies.com/asset/en-us/solutions/apex/briefs-summaries/apex-protection-storage-sb.pdf