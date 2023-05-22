Dell Technologies World – APEX File Storage for AWS
In most of my customers conversations, I keep hearing a constant them, Hybrid Cloud, MultiCloud support! So why are we introducing this set of offers now? Well it turns out […]
Dell Storage, PowerStore, PowerFlex PowerMax & PowerScale, Virtualization & Containers Technologies
In most of my customers conversations, I keep hearing a constant them, Hybrid Cloud, MultiCloud support! So why are we introducing this set of offers now? Well it turns out […]
In most of my customers conversations, I keep hearing a constant them, Hybrid Cloud, MultiCloud support!
So why are we introducing this set of offers now? Well it turns out multicloud environments bring some challenges
It’s a multicloud world and Dell is offering a better way for customers to take advantage of multicloud and get ahead of these challenges.
We are introducing a better way to consume file storage in public cloud and by extension multicloud
With the announcement we’re making this year your customers will be able to…
This offer is built for hybrid cloud and cloud burst use cases:
A big reason, our customers were asking us to put PowerScale in AWS, is an operation consistency, they just love the OneFS features so, Most of the OneFS features our customers know from on-premises appliances are now available in AWS.
Dell APEX File Storage for AWS was designed with customer workloads in mind. It allows IT teams to scale capacity on-demand without disruption – on a scale-out architecture designed for performance to support up to 1PiB of Tier 1 hot data per cluster and more with CloudPools tiering.
The OneFS scale-out architecture supports high performance with up to 10GB/s reads and 4GB/s writes per cluster for hybrid cloud and cloud burst use cases:
Another intreseting use case is the Cloud burst use case, centers on boosting the workload performance once in the cloud. File data is served to compute-hungry workloads in the same way as it is done on-premises. The proven OneFS scale-out architecture enables leading file performance which is needed by demanding workloads for verticals such as M&E, Life Sciences and Manufacturing, as well as emerging workloads such as AI/ML and analytics.
PowerScale can be deployed anywhere your data is. We offer 3 types of cloud offerings based on PowerScale OneFS:
So, now you have it:
Dell APEX File Storage for AWS delivers enterprise-class, high-performance scale-out file storage as a software-defined offer in AWS. Based on Dell’s leading file storage technology that our customers know and trust, this customer-managed solution simplifies the journey to the cloud with seamless data mobility and operational consistency between on-prem and the cloud.
Leave a Reply Cancel reply