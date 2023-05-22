Multicloud Kubernetes adoption refers to the practice of deploying Kubernetes clusters across multiple cloud service providers (CSPs) or on-premises environments. It combines the benefits of both Kubernetes, an open-source container orchestration platform, and multicloud strategies, which involve leveraging multiple CSPs for various workloads and services.

The adoption of multicloud Kubernetes has gained traction due to several reasons. First, it allows organizations to avoid vendor lock-in by reducing reliance on a single CSP. By distributing workloads across multiple clouds, companies can mitigate risks associated with service disruptions, data breaches, or other issues that may impact a single CSP. This flexibility gives organizations greater control over their infrastructure and promotes interoperability between different cloud environments.

Multicloud Kubernetes adoption also enables workload portability and scalability. With Kubernetes as the underlying orchestration layer, applications and containers can be easily moved and managed across different cloud providers. This portability allows businesses to take advantage of specific CSP offerings, such as advanced analytics tools or specialized machine learning services, without being constrained to a single provider’s ecosystem.

Additionally, multicloud Kubernetes provides improved disaster recovery and high availability capabilities. By deploying clusters across multiple cloud providers, organizations can distribute their workloads geographically and replicate data across different regions or even continents. In the event of a failure or outage in one cloud environment, the workload can seamlessly failover to another, ensuring continuous service availability.

Another advantage of multicloud Kubernetes adoption is cost optimization. By utilizing multiple CSPs, businesses can take advantage of competitive pricing, discounts, and promotions offered by different providers. They can also optimize costs by leveraging CSP-specific pricing models or selecting the most cost-effective cloud for each specific workload based on its requirements.

However, adopting multicloud Kubernetes also presents challenges that need to be addressed. Managing multiple Kubernetes clusters across different cloud environments requires additional expertise and resources. Organizations need to ensure consistent configurations, security policies, and operational

In a multicloud Kubernetes environment, managing storage presents several challenges that organizations need to address. As applications and workloads are distributed across multiple cloud service providers (CSPs) and Kubernetes clusters, storage management becomes more complex due to the heterogeneity of storage solutions and the need for data consistency, security, and performance. Here are some of the key challenges:

Storage Orchestration and Automation: Managing storage across multiple Kubernetes clusters and CSPs necessitates effective orchestration and automation. Organizations need to leverage storage management tools, such as Kubernetes storage classes, CSI drivers, and cloud-specific storage services, to simplify provisioning, scaling, and lifecycle management of storage resources. Automation can help streamline storage operations and reduce manual effort.



Data Placement and Migration: Multicloud environments often involve different storage technologies and services provided by various CSPs. Ensuring efficient data placement and migration across these disparate storage systems can be challenging. Organizations need to consider factors such as data residency, latency, bandwidth, and cost to determine the optimal placement of data and ensure seamless data movement between different clouds.

Data Consistency and Synchronization: Maintaining data consistency across multiple Kubernetes clusters and cloud providers is crucial for ensuring the reliability and integrity of applications. Synchronizing data across different storage systems in real-time or near-real-time can be complex and requires robust mechanisms for replication, synchronization, and conflict resolution.

Data Security and Compliance: Managing storage security and compliance in a multicloud Kubernetes world requires organizations to navigate the security controls and policies of different CSPs. Ensuring consistent security measures across multiple clouds, including access controls, encryption, and data protection, becomes more challenging. Organizations must implement robust security practices and mechanisms to safeguard sensitive data across various storage systems.

Storage Performance and Latency: In a multicloud environment, applications may rely on storage services located in different CSPs, which can introduce latency and impact performance. Ensuring optimal storage performance and minimizing latency requires careful consideration of network connectivity, data caching, and load balancing techniques to achieve the desired performance levels for applications.

Cost Optimization: Managing storage costs across multiple clouds can be complex, as each CSP has its own pricing models and cost structures. Organizations need to monitor and optimize storage resource utilization, considering factors such as data transfer costs, storage capacity, and data lifecycle management. They should also evaluate cost-effective storage options offered by different CSPs based on the specific requirements of their workloads.

Introducing Dell APEX Navigator for Kubernetes



APEX Navigator for Kubernetes is a unified user experience, available through the APEX Console, that simplifies Kubernetes persistence management across multicloud, multisite environments. In comparison to the APEX Navigator for Multicloud Storage offering, which focuses on provisioning and managing Dell block, file, and data protection across clouds, APEX Navigator for Kubernetes focuses on application-centric tools and advanced data services for persistent storage requirements around Kubernetes and containers.

It’s no secret that modern application adoption is rapidly accelerating among enterprises of all sizes, and with this acceleration comes the complexity of managing persistent storage requirements at scale. This is where the APEX Navigator for Kubernetes shines.

APEX Navigator for Kubernetes solves this challenge through an intuitive, single pane of glass experience that allows IT and DevOps team members to easily:

Discover their clusters and key Kubernetes resource types

Deploy Dell Container Storage Modules across their entire Kubernetes landscape

Manage Kubernetes environments across cloud and on-premises

Monitor their Kubernetes storage resources, allowing them to resolve issues before they impact production environments

Building on our Excellence in Kubernetes Enterprise Storage

As the latest addition to Dell’s Kubernetes Enterprise Storage portfolio, APEX Navigator for Kubernetes builds on the excellence we are delivering to customers today through our Dell Container Storage Modules. Container Storage Modules are industry-leading extensions for our primary storage arrays that enable advanced data services for a customer’s Kubernetes environments, such as application mobility, resiliency, and more.

With these modules, storage admins and DevOps team members are able to:

Clone stateful applications workloads and metadata

Replicate volumes for data protection and DR planning

Authorize and restrict storage resource usage

Recover rapidly with automation detection and recovery of node failures

Protect further with crash consistent snapshots for point-in-time recovery

Monitor workloads through a single pane management experience

Encrypt volumes both at rest and in motion

The Container Storage Modules that deliver these benefits to our customers are integrated into the APEX Navigator for Kubernetes offering, and recently earned Dell the position of Leader in the latest GigaOm Radar Report for Enterprise Kubernetes Data Storage. As a Leader, Dell Technologies was given the highest possible grade of exceptional (defined as outstanding focus and execution) across the majority of GigaOm’s Key Criteria and Evaluation Metrics.

Our goal is to build on these qualities by using APEX Navigator for Kubernetes to streamline the deployment, operation, and management of Dell Container Storage Modules at scale across our customers multicloud Kubernetes environments. The result? Improved productivity through automated workflows that allow DevOps team members to dedicate time and effort toward innovation and operations.

The Benefits

APEX Navigator for Kubernetes delivers automated workflows that not only benefit DevOps team members, but also engineers (Site Reliability Engineers, Platform Engineers) and storage admins. APEX Navigator for Kubernetes reduces the administrative toil for these team members, using automation and the centralized interface to expedite tasks that are manual, repetitive, and often have little to no long-term value.

All of these team members play a major role in the success of Kubernetes implementations. And, as multicluster, multicloud environments scale, APEX Navigator for Kubernetes ensures alignment across these stakeholders by providing a clear and concise view into cross-environment operations.

APEX Navigator for Kubernetes is a major step forward for enterprises looking for the support and scalability needed to run large Kubernetes instances while:

Streamlining Kubernetes persistence management

Empowering DevOps teams

Governing and Protecting Across Environments

you can watch a tech preview of it, below: