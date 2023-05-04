Introducing Dell PowerFlex File Services 4.0 – Part 5: Data Protection Overview
A guest post by Alan NG Following on from part 1 , part 2, part 3 and part 4, we covered PowerFlex SDNAS System Features and took a deeper look […]
Dell Storage, PowerStore, PowerFlex PowerMax & PowerScale, Virtualization & Containers Technologies
A guest post by Alan NG Following on from part 1 , part 2, part 3 and part 4, we covered PowerFlex SDNAS System Features and took a deeper look […]
A guest post by Alan NG
Following on from part 1 , part 2, part 3 and part 4, we covered PowerFlex SDNAS System Features and took a deeper look (and walkthrough) of supported NAS protocols as well file system extension / shrinkage and security.
This post will cover the final key feature of PowerFlex that is data protection.
Note: We’ll be taking a deeper look and walkthrough at PowerFlex Data Protection for both Block and File in our next series.
As long as data is being created, there will always be a need to protect it as it is deemed valuable to any company. But how can this data be protected? There are various options available, either self-sufficient or through third-party software or hardware.
PowerFlex File offers customers two options for data protection: snapshots and 3-way NDMP backup (remote backup).
It is widely accepted that snapshots are a crucial data protection mechanism that every storage product must have. This is because they are considered one of the most basic features for data protection. There are many reasons why snapshots are popularly used, and all vendors offer snapshots as a standard feature but do note that snapshot is not a panacea for all situations and the following should be considered when creating snapshot :
Creating a File Snapshot: Snapshots provide a way to create point-in-time copies of data, which can be used to recover data in the event of accidental deletion, data corruption, or other issues. Frequent snapshots offer multiple recovery points, allowing users to restore data to a specific point in time.
In this example, we create a snapshot rule every hour and keep for 24 hours.
There are 2 different access type for the file snapshot:
Do take note that the timing used by the system for snapshot is based on UTC, hence, the backup administrator will have to customise the timing of the snapshot based on his timezone.
Creating a Policy: Taking snapshots manually can be a tedious task for backup admins, providing little job satisfaction. The good news is that PowerFlex has a built-in snapshot policy feature that eliminates the need for manual snapshots. Administrators can set up a policy with rules for snapshot frequency, retention period, read-only or secure snapshot, and other parameters, allowing the system to automatically handle snapshot tasks
Assigning a protection policy to a file system: Assign a protection policy to a file system Assign a protection policy to one or more file systems to apply the snapshot rules included in the policy to the file systems. The protection policy automatically performs snapshot operations based on the specified parameters. If a protection policy that meets your data protection requirements is available, you can assign it to a file system at any time. You can assign protection policy to a file system during the resource creation or at a later stage.
Restore a file system from a snapshot. (Back to a point in time)
Refresh a file system using snapshot. (Updating a Snapshot)
The content of the snapshot is replaced with the current content of the file system from which the snapshot was taken.
Three-way NDMP backup is also known as remote NDMP backup. It is a method for backing up data stored in a network-attached storage (NAS) environment to a remote backup server or device over a network. This method involves using NDMP to establish a communication channel between the NAS device and the remote backup server, allowing the backup data to be transmitted securely over the network.
NDMP remote backup offers numerous benefits, such as faster backup and recovery times, reduced network traffic, and the ability to centralize backup and recovery operations. However, it is important to ensure that appropriate security measures are in place to protect the backup data during transmission over the network.
Leave a Reply