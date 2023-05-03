A guest post by Nomuka Luehr

Traditional communication methods, such as websites, call centers, and IVR systems, can be inflexible and frustrating for users. And as it turns out, most customers (over 65% according to Salesforce) prefer using bots for simple tasks. It’s no wonder why. Unlike other support technologies, AI-powered intelligent voice and digital assistants interact in a natural, conversational manner. That’s why Dell Technologies and Kore.ai have come together to create a jointly developed solution to help enterprises across all industries leverage virtual assistants and free up personnel to handle more challenging interactions. Let’s find out how!

What is Conversational AI

Conversational AI refers to the use of artificial intelligence technologies that enable computers to communicate with humans in a natural way, using text or voice. It allows machines to harness the power of natural language processing, speech to text, text to speech, and machine learning to understand human language and generate responses that simulate human conversation. This technology is obviously already used in a wide range of applications, such as customer service chatbots, virtual assistants, and voice assistants like Siri and Alexa.

What challenges come with deploying Conversational AIs?

There are several challenges associated with conversational AI, including:

Natural language processing (NLP) accuracy:Conversational AI systems require advanced NLP models to accurately interpret and respond to user inputs. However, even state-of-the-art NLP models can struggle to accurately understand and respond to complex user inputs, such as those that involve sarcasm, humor, or regional dialects. Contextual awareness: Conversational AI systems must be able to understand the context of a conversation to provide accurate and relevant responses. However, context can be difficult to interpret, especially when users switch topics or introduce new concepts mid-conversation. Personalization: Conversational AI systems must be able to personalize responses based on individual user preferences and history. This requires sophisticated algorithms to track user behavior and preferences over time. Integration with backend systems:Conversational AI systems often require integration with backend systems to retrieve information or perform actions on behalf of the user. This can be challenging, especially when multiple systems are involved. User trust and adoption: Users must trust that conversational AI systems will provide accurate and helpful responses. Building user trust and encouraging adoption can be a significant challenge, especially when users have had negative experiences with similar systems in the past.

Get Your Head Out of the Clouds

Beyond these challenges, another key hurdle is finding the right on-premises approach. While Conversational AI tools in the cloud may be easy to use, they provide minimal transparency on how results are obtained and limited control over analytics and features. As a result, customers are increasingly looking for on-premises approaches to take advantage of the inherent privacy and security benefits, and the ability to control their own infrastructure.

Thankfully Dell Technologies and Kore.ai offer an open-platform approach that allows users to design text and voice interactions, see how AI is working, and make changes as needed. With the Dell Validated Solution for Conversational AI with Kore.ai, customers can enjoy a cloud-like experience, pre-validated hardware and software, and a no-coding-required approach to conversational AI.

Let’s get to know the solution!

Dell Technologies offers hardware infrastructure solutions that can support the deployment and scaling of complex conversational AI applications, while Kore.ai offers a platform that enable businesses to design, build, and manage chatbots and other conversational AI interfaces.

One of the key features of Kore.ai is their Experience Optimization platform (Kore.ai XO Platform), which offers a no-code interface to design, build, test, deploy, and manage AI-first Virtual Assistants and Process Assistants to automate front-office and back-office business interactions. It optimizes customer and employee experiences alike with various use cases. The no-code capabilities are ideal for business users and non-developers to build AI-powered assistants to automate low-value and high-volume business interactions.

Through the Dell Validated Solution for Conversational AI, customers can get started with Kore.ai and leverage their suite of products through the following validated designs:

The Validated Design for AI with VMware incorporates Dell Technologies infrastructure, VMware vSphere with Tanzu. This validated design is a virtualization platform that enables an enterprise to manage clusters of both on-demand Kubernetes containers alongside traditional virtual machines, providing complete life cycle management of those compute and storage resources.

incorporates Dell Technologies infrastructure, VMware vSphere with Tanzu. This validated design is a virtualization platform that enables an enterprise to manage clusters of both on-demand Kubernetes containers alongside traditional virtual machines, providing complete life cycle management of those compute and storage resources. The Validated Design for Analytics—Data Lakehouse incorporates Symworld Cloud Native Platform for the Kubernetes layer. Symworld Cloud Native Storage provides the Kubernetes Storage Class by discovering disks attached to the PowerEdge servers.

In both solutions, Dell’s flagship line of PowerEdge servers provides compute resources and sufficient local storage for the Kore.ai XO platform while PowerSwitches provide fast and reliable networking.

How is the solution validated?

The Dell Validated Solutions for Conversational AI with Kore.ai is validated through a rigorous testing and certification process conducted by Dell Technologies, including testing the solution on Dell hardware and software infrastructure to ensure that it meets Dell’s high standards for performance, scalability, and reliability. In addition, Dell also validates the solution against specific use cases and industry verticals, to ensure that it addresses real-world business challenges and provides measurable benefits.

For this use case, we deployed the Kore.ai XO Platform in a Kubernetes cluster on both VMware Tanzu and on Symworld Cloud Native Platform. Checkout the following table to learn about the hardware and software of the two configurations used for validating this design:

Ready to get started?

If your organization is looking for a robust, reliable, and scalable solution for Conversational AI, contact a Dell Technologies Sales Representative today to schedule a customized briefing or solutions engagement for this or any other Dell Validated Design for AI. The Dell Technologies Customer Solution Center helps you plan and achieve your business goals to accelerate your digital future:

Proof of Concept —Validate that your preferred solution meets your needs with a custom Proof of Concept. Dell Technologies solution architects enable practical, hands-on implementation based on your test cases.

—Validate that your preferred solution meets your needs with a custom Proof of Concept. Dell Technologies solution architects enable practical, hands-on implementation based on your test cases. Design Session —Collaborate with Dell Technologies experts to design a solution framework. Brainstorm with our experts to explore your current IT environment, your future objectives, and potential solutions.

—Collaborate with Dell Technologies experts to design a solution framework. Brainstorm with our experts to explore your current IT environment, your future objectives, and potential solutions. Technical Deep Dive—Dive into the technical solution details that you are considering for your organization. Learn from live product demonstrations and solution-focused discussions with Dell Technologies subject matter experts.

Check out the full solution guide here!

