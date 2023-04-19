A guest post by Alan NG



Following on from part 1 , part 2 and part 3 where we covered PowerFlex SDNAS System Features and took a deeper look (and walkthrough) of supported NAS protocols and file system extension/shrinkage.



This post will cover key PowerFlex security features such as, D@re, Secure NFS, Directory and Naming services integration and CAVA.



Security







PowerFlex File provides a range of security features to help protect data stored in the file system. One key aspect of PowerFlex File’s security architecture is feature parity, which means that security features are consistent across all protocols and workflows. This helps to ensure that data is protected regardless of how it is accessed or used.



PowerFlex File supports various security protocols such as SMB, NFS, and SFTP, along with built-in support for data-at-rest encryption, including the AES-256 encryption algorithm, which is widely considered to be highly secure and robust.







In addition to encryption, PowerFlex File provides a number of other security features, such as access control lists (ACLs), which allow administrators to restrict access to specific files or directories. The solution also includes support for authentication protocols like Kerberos, which can help ensure that only authorized users are able to access sensitive data.







PowerFlex File also provides encryption workflows outside of file system workflows. This means that administrators can encrypt data using third-party encryption tools or processes, and then store the encrypted data in the file system. This can be useful in situations where encryption needs to be applied outside of the file system itself, for example when data is being replicated or migrated to other systems.



Directory and Name Servicing Integration



Integrating new products into existing environments and workflows can be a key challenge for IT operations. Understanding the concern, PowerFlex File helps address this challenge by supporting a range of directory and naming services that make it easy to integrate the file system with existing IT infrastructure. The solution provides built-in support for a variety of popular directory and naming services, including LDAP, DNS, NIS, and local files.







