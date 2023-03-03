



This post was written as a question I got from a customer, the other day, she was asking if the same CSI interface, will work with KubeVirt.



So, what is KubeVirt

KubeVirt technology addresses the needs of development teams that have adopted or want to adopt Kubernetes but possess existing Virtual Machine-based workloads that cannot be easily containerized. More specifically, the technology provides a unified development platform where developers can build, modify, and deploy applications residing in both Application Containers as well as Virtual Machines in a common, shared environment.



Benefits are broad and significant. Teams with a reliance on existing virtual machine-based workloads are empowered to rapidly containerize applications. With virtualized workloads placed directly in development workflows, teams can decompose them over time while still leveraging remaining virtualized components as is comfortably desired.



What can I do with KubeVirt?



Leverage KubeVirt and Kubernetes to manage virtual machines for impractical-to-containerize apps.



Combine existing virtualized workloads with new container workloads on the one platform.



Support development of new microservice applications in containers that interact with existing virtualized applications.



As of today KubeVirt can be used to declaratively



Create a predefined VM



Schedule a VM on a Kubernetes cluster



Launch a VM



Stop a VM



Delete a VM



The components in Kubevirt VM are:



CRD



KubeVirt virt-controller



virt-handler



virt-launcher



libvirt



storage & networking



below, you can see a demo, showing how Dell PowerFlex, integrates with KubeVirt



