Earlier this week, I had the pleasure to, co-host a webcast with Jonathan Cyr from Virtana , discussing what we see from a customer adoption perspective, re, containers adoption.

You can view the webcast below

More on Virtana Platform:

Ensure the performance and availability of your mission-critical applications

Leverage a next-gen, full-stack monitoring and AIOps platform — from a single pane of glass

Seed problem resolution across your hybrid environment

Leverage powerful AI-based analytics to radically simplify problem remediation.

  • Create a unified, collaborative workflow across all your infrastructure services
  • Leverage an unmatched breadth of data and application-centric analytics to speed problem resolution
  • Access AIOps to streamline your infrastructure and predict points of failure before they happen

Maximize availability

Be your team’s IT hero by identifying and resolving problems before users are affected.

  • Leverage AI-powered recommendation engines with applied analytics that incorporate experience gained from working with hundreds of enterprise clients
  • Proactively prevent unplanned outages and performance slowdowns
  • Manage your entire IT infrastructure with a unified workload-centric approach


Optimize application and infrastructure resources

Meet SLAs and stay on budget with real-time data collection and analytics.

  • Maximize utilization of existing assets through visualization of application performance
  • Ensure your application workloads are optimally balanced across your global infrastructure
  • Easily integrate downstream execution with ITSM governance


Enjoy Full-Stack Visibility

Virtana Infrastructure Performance Management is the only solution that combines massive ingest of wire, machine, and ecosystem data with AIOps, ML, and data-driven analytics — ensuring cost-effective performance and availability of your mission-critical hybrid infrastructure.

Find out more:

Understand What’s Happening in Real Time with Unified Workload-centric Insight

Across all your hybrid infrastructure, you now have a single, trusted source of truth

Get a unified picture of your applications and hybrid infrastructure from one dashboard.

Posted on 0 By itzikr Cloud Posted in Cloud, PowerScale, PowerStore, RedHat OpenShift, VMware

itzikr

Working For DellEMC as a VP & CTO For XtremIO

Leave a Reply