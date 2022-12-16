As usual, we have released, the latest version of our K8s CSI plugins, below, you can see the release notes for each one of the storage platforms



CSI Drivers



The CSI Drivers by Dell implement an interface between CSI (CSI spec v1.5) enabled Container Orchestrator (CO) and Dell Storage Arrays. It is a plug-in that is installed into Kubernetes to provide persistent storage using Dell storage system.







Features and capabilities



Supported Operating Systems/Container Orchestrator Platforms

PowerMax PowerFlex Unity XT PowerScale PowerStore Kubernetes 1.23, 1.24, 1.25 1.23, 1.24, 1.25 1.23, 1.24, 1.25 1.23, 1.24, 1.25 1.23, 1.24, 1.25 RHEL 7.x,8.x 7.x,8.x 7.x,8.x 7.x,8.x 7.x,8.x Ubuntu 20.04 20.04 18.04, 20.04 18.04, 20.04 20.04 CentOS 7.8, 7.9 7.8, 7.9 7.8, 7.9 7.8, 7.9 7.8, 7.9 SLES 15SP4 15SP4 15SP3 15SP3 15SP3 Red Hat OpenShift 4.10, 4.10 EUS, 4.11 4.10, 4.10 EUS, 4.11 4.10, 4.10 EUS, 4.11 4.10, 4.10 EUS, 4.11 4.10, 4.10 EUS, 4.11 Mirantis Kubernetes Engine 3.5.x 3.5.x 3.5.x 3.5.x 3.5.x Google Anthos 1.12 1.12 no 1.12 1.12 VMware Tanzu no no NFS NFS NFS,iSCSI Rancher Kubernetes Engine yes yes yes yes yes Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service

Anywhere no yes no no yes

CSI Driver Capabilities

Features PowerMax PowerFlex Unity XT PowerScale PowerStore CSI Driver version 2.5.0 2.5.0 2.5.0 2.5.0 2.5.0 Static Provisioning yes yes yes yes yes Dynamic Provisioning yes yes yes yes yes Expand Persistent Volume yes yes yes yes yes Create VolumeSnapshot yes yes yes yes yes Create Volume from Snapshot yes yes yes yes yes Delete Snapshot yes yes yes yes yes Access Mode FC/iSCSI:

RWO/

RWOP

Raw block:

RWO/

RWX/

ROX/

RWOP RWO/ROX/RWOP RWX (Raw block only) RWO/ROX/RWOP RWX (Raw block & NFS only) RWO/RWX/ROX/

RWOP RWO/RWOP

(FC/iSCSI)

RWO/

RWX/

ROX/

RWOP

(RawBlock, NFS) CSI Volume Cloning yes yes yes yes yes CSI Raw Block Volume yes yes yes no yes CSI Ephemeral Volume no yes yes yes yes Topology yes yes yes yes yes Multi-array yes yes yes yes yes Volume Health Monitoring yes yes yes yes yes Storage Capacity Tracking no no no no yes

Supported Storage Platforms

PowerMax PowerFlex Unity XT PowerScale PowerStore Storage Array PowerMax 2000/8000

PowerMax 2500/8500

5978.479.479, 5978.711.711, 6079.xxx.xxx

Unisphere 10.0 3.5.x, 3.6.x, 4.0 5.0.x, 5.1.x, 5.2.x OneFS 8.1, 8.2, 9.0, 9.1, 9.2, 9.3, 9.4 1.0.x, 2.0.x, 2.1.x, 3.0, 3.2

Backend Storage Details

Features PowerMax PowerFlex Unity XT PowerScale PowerStore Fibre Channel yes N/A yes N/A yes iSCSI yes N/A yes N/A yes NVMeTCP N/A N/A N/A N/A yes NVMeFC N/A N/A N/A N/A yes NFS N/A N/A yes yes yes Other N/A ScaleIO protocol N/A N/A N/A Supported FS ext4 / xfs ext4 / xfs ext3 / ext4 / xfs / NFS NFS ext3 / ext4 / xfs / NFS Thin / Thick provisioning Thin Thin Thin/Thick N/A Thin Platform-specific configurable settings Service Level selection

iSCSI CHAP – Host IO Limit

Tiering Policy

NFS Host IO size

Snapshot Retention duration Access Zone

NFS version (3 or 4);Configurable Export IPs iSCSI CHAP Auto RDM(vSphere) Yes(over FC) N/A N/A N/A N/A

PowerFlex



GitHub – dell/csi-powerflex: CSI Driver for Dell PowerFlex



Release Notes – CSI PowerFlex v2.5.0



New Features/Changes



Fixed Issues



Known Issues



Issue Workaround Delete namespace that has PVCs and pods created with the driver. The External health monitor sidecar crashes as a result of this operation. Deleting the namespace deletes the PVCs first and then removes the pods in the namespace. This brings a condition where pods exist without their PVCs and causes the external-health-monitor sidecar to crash. This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-health-monitor/issues/100 When a node goes down, the block volumes attached to the node cannot be attached to another node

1. Force delete the pod running on the node that went down

2. Delete the volumeattachment to the node that went down.

Now the volume can be attached to the new node. This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-attacher/issues/215 . Workaround:1. Force delete the pod running on the node that went down2. Delete the volumeattachment to the node that went down.Now the volume can be attached to the new node.

Note:



Support for Kubernetes alpha features like Volume Health Monitoring and RWOP (ReadWriteOncePod) access mode will not be available in Openshift environment as Openshift doesn’t support enabling of alpha features for Production Grade clusters.



PowerMax



https://github.com/dell/csi-powermax



Release Notes – CSI PowerMax v2.5.0



Note: Starting from CSI v2.4.0, Only Unisphere 10.0 REST endpoints are supported. It is mandatory that Unisphere should be updated to 10.0. Please find the instructions here.



New Features/Changes



Fixed Issues



There are no fixed issues in this release.



Known Issues



Issue Workaround Unable to update Host: A problem occurred modifying the host resource This issue occurs when the nodes do not have unique hostnames or when an IP address/FQDN with same sub-domains are used as hostnames. The workaround is to use unique hostnames or FQDN with unique sub-domains When a node goes down, the block volumes attached to the node cannot be attached to another node

1. Force delete the pod running on the node that went down

2. Delete the volumeattachment to the node that went down.

Now the volume can be attached to the new node This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-attacher/issues/215 . Workaround:1. Force delete the pod running on the node that went down2. Delete the volumeattachment to the node that went down.Now the volume can be attached to the new node

Note:



Support for Kubernetes alpha features like Volume Health Monitoring and RWOP (ReadWriteOncePod) access mode will not be available in Openshift environment as Openshift doesn’t support enabling of alpha features for Production Grade clusters.



PowerScale



https://github.com/dell/csi-powerscale



Release Notes – CSI Driver for PowerScale v2.5.0



New Features/Changes



Fixed Issues



There are no fixed issues in this release.



Known Issues



Issue Resolution or workaround, if known If the length of the nodeID exceeds 128 characters, the driver fails to update the CSINode object and installation fails. This is due to a limitation set by CSI spec which doesn’t allow nodeID to be greater than 128 characters. The CSI PowerScale driver uses the hostname for building the nodeID which is set in the CSINode resource object, hence we recommend not having very long hostnames in order to avoid this issue. This current limitation of 128 characters is likely to be relaxed in future Kubernetes versions as per this issue in the community: https://github.com/kubernetes-sigs/gcp-compute-persistent-disk-csi-driver/issues/581 Note: In kubernetes 1.22 this limit has been relaxed to 192 characters. If some older NFS exports /terminated worker nodes still in NFS export client list, CSI driver tries to add a new worker node it fails (For RWX volume). User need to manually clean the export client list from old entries to make successful addition of new worker nodes. Delete namespace that has PVCs and pods created with the driver. The External health monitor sidecar crashes as a result of this operation. Deleting the namespace deletes the PVCs first and then removes the pods in the namespace. This brings a condition where pods exist without their PVCs and causes the external-health-monitor sidecar to crash. This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-health-monitor/issues/100

https://github.com/kubernetes/examples/issues/260 fsGroupPolicy may not work as expected without root privileges for NFS only To get the desired behavior set “RootClientEnabled” = “true” in the storage class parameter Driver logs shows “VendorVersion=2.3.0+dirty” Update the driver to csi-powerscale 2.4.0

Note:



Support for Kubernetes alpha features like Volume Health Monitoring and RWOP (ReadWriteOncePod) access mode will not be available in Openshift environment as Openshift doesn’t support enabling of alpha features for Production Grade clusters.



PowerStore



https://github.com/dell/csi-powerstore



Release Notes – CSI PowerStore v2.5.0



New Features/Changes



Fixed Issues



There are no fixed issues in this release.



Known Issues



Issue Resolution or workaround, if known Delete namespace that has PVCs and pods created with the driver. The External health monitor sidecar crashes as a result of this operation Deleting the namespace deletes the PVCs first and then removes the pods in the namespace. This brings a condition where pods exist without their PVCs and causes the external-health-monitor sidecar to crash. This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-health-monitor/issues/100

https://github.com/kubernetes/examples/issues/260 fsGroupPolicy may not work as expected without root privileges for NFS only To get the desired behavior set “allowRoot: “true” in the storage class parameter If the NVMeFC pod is not getting created and the host looses the ssh connection, causing the driver pods to go to error state remove the nvme_tcp module from the host incase of NVMeFC connection When a node goes down, the block volumes attached to the node cannot be attached to another node

1. Force delete the pod running on the node that went down

2. Delete the volumeattachment to the node that went down.

Now the volume can be attached to the new node. This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-attacher/issues/215 . Workaround:1. Force delete the pod running on the node that went down2. Delete the volumeattachment to the node that went down.Now the volume can be attached to the new node.

Note:



Support for Kubernetes alpha features like Volume Health Monitoring and RWOP (ReadWriteOncePod) access mode will not be available in Openshift environment as Openshift doesn’t support enabling of alpha features for Production Grade clusters.



Unity XT



Release Notes – CSI Unity XT v2.5.0



https://github.com/dell/csi-unity



New Features/Changes



Known Issues



Issue Workaround Topology-related node labels are not removed automatically. Currently, when the driver is uninstalled, topology-related node labels are not getting removed automatically. There is an open issue in the Kubernetes to fix this. Until the fix is released, remove the labels manually after the driver un-installation using command kubectl label node <node_name> – – … Example: kubectl label node csi-unity.dellemc.com/array123-iscsi- Note: there must be – at the end of each label to remove it. NFS Clone – Resize of the snapshot is not supported by Unity XT Platform, however the user should never try to resize the cloned NFS volume. Currently, when the driver takes a clone of NFS volume, it succeeds but if the user tries to resize the NFS volumesnapshot, the driver will throw an error. Delete namespace that has PVCs and pods created with the driver. The External health monitor sidecar crashes as a result of this operation. Deleting the namespace deletes the PVCs first and then removes the pods in the namespace. This brings a condition where pods exist without their PVCs and causes the external-health-monitor sidecar to crash. This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-health-monitor/issues/100 When a node goes down, the block volumes attached to the node cannot be attached to another node

1. Force delete the pod running on the node that went down

2. Delete the VolumeAttachment to the node that went down.

Now the volume can be attached to the new node. This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-attacher/issues/215 . Workaround:1. Force delete the pod running on the node that went down2. Delete the VolumeAttachment to the node that went down.Now the volume can be attached to the new node.

Note:



Support for Kubernetes alpha features like Volume Health Monitoring and RWOP (ReadWriteOncePod) access mode will not be available in Openshift environment as Openshift doesn’t support enabling of alpha features for Production Grade clusters.



Operator



Release Notes – Dell CSI Operator 1.10.0



New Features/Changes



Added support to Kubernetes 1.25



Added support for OpenShift 4.11

Note: There will be a delay in certification of Dell CSI Operator 1.10.0 and it will not be available for download from the Red Hat OpenShift certified catalog right away. The operator will still be available for download from the Red Hat OpenShift Community Catalog soon after the 1.10.0 release.



Fixed Issues



Known Issues



There are no known issues in this release.



Support



The Dell CSI Operator image is available on Dockerhub and is officially supported by Dell. For any CSI operator and driver issues, questions or feedback, please follow our support process.



RKE



The Dell CSI Drivers support Rancher Kubernetes Engine (RKE) v1.2.8.



The installation process for the drivers on such clusters remains the same as the installation process on regular Kubernetes clusters. Installation on this cluster is done using helm and via Operator has not been qualified.



RKE Examples







Main CSM github link : GitHub – dell/csm: Dell Container Storage Modules (CSM)







