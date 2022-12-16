As usual, we have released, the latest version of our K8s CSI plugins, below, you can see the release notes for each one of the storage platforms

CSI Drivers

The CSI Drivers by Dell implement an interface between CSI (CSI spec v1.5) enabled Container Orchestrator (CO) and Dell Storage Arrays. It is a plug-in that is installed into Kubernetes to provide persistent storage using Dell storage system.


Features and capabilities

Supported Operating Systems/Container Orchestrator Platforms

 

PowerMax

PowerFlex

Unity XT

PowerScale

PowerStore
Kubernetes

1.23, 1.24, 1.25

1.23, 1.24, 1.25

1.23, 1.24, 1.25

1.23, 1.24, 1.25

1.23, 1.24, 1.25
RHEL

7.x,8.x

7.x,8.x

7.x,8.x

7.x,8.x

7.x,8.x
Ubuntu

20.04

20.04

18.04, 20.04

18.04, 20.04

20.04
CentOS

7.8, 7.9

7.8, 7.9

7.8, 7.9

7.8, 7.9

7.8, 7.9
SLES

15SP4

15SP4

15SP3

15SP3

15SP3
Red Hat OpenShift

4.10, 4.10 EUS, 4.11

4.10, 4.10 EUS, 4.11

4.10, 4.10 EUS, 4.11

4.10, 4.10 EUS, 4.11

4.10, 4.10 EUS, 4.11
Mirantis Kubernetes Engine

3.5.x

3.5.x

3.5.x

3.5.x

3.5.x
Google Anthos

1.12

1.12

no

1.12

1.12
VMware Tanzu

no

no

NFS

NFS

NFS,iSCSI
Rancher Kubernetes Engine

yes

yes

yes

yes

yes
Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service
Anywhere

no

yes

no

no

yes

CSI Driver Capabilities

Features

PowerMax

PowerFlex

Unity XT

PowerScale

PowerStore
CSI Driver version

2.5.0

2.5.0

2.5.0

2.5.0

2.5.0
Static Provisioning

yes

yes

yes

yes

yes
Dynamic Provisioning

yes

yes

yes

yes

yes
Expand Persistent Volume

yes

yes

yes

yes

yes
Create VolumeSnapshot

yes

yes

yes

yes

yes
Create Volume from Snapshot

yes

yes

yes

yes

yes
Delete Snapshot

yes

yes

yes

yes

yes
Access Mode

FC/iSCSI:
RWO/
RWOP
Raw block:
RWO/
RWX/
ROX/
RWOP

RWO/ROX/RWOP

RWX (Raw block only)

RWO/ROX/RWOP

RWX (Raw block & NFS only)

RWO/RWX/ROX/
RWOP

RWO/RWOP
(FC/iSCSI)
RWO/
RWX/
ROX/
RWOP
(RawBlock, NFS)
CSI Volume Cloning

yes

yes

yes

yes

yes
CSI Raw Block Volume

yes

yes

yes

no

yes
CSI Ephemeral Volume

no

yes

yes

yes

yes
Topology

yes

yes

yes

yes

yes
Multi-array

yes

yes

yes

yes

yes
Volume Health Monitoring

yes

yes

yes

yes

yes
Storage Capacity Tracking

no

no

no

no

yes

Supported Storage Platforms

 

PowerMax

PowerFlex

Unity XT

PowerScale

PowerStore
Storage Array

PowerMax 2000/8000
PowerMax 2500/8500
5978.479.479, 5978.711.711, 6079.xxx.xxx
Unisphere 10.0

3.5.x, 3.6.x, 4.0

5.0.x, 5.1.x, 5.2.x

OneFS 8.1, 8.2, 9.0, 9.1, 9.2, 9.3, 9.4

1.0.x, 2.0.x, 2.1.x, 3.0, 3.2

Backend Storage Details

Features

PowerMax

PowerFlex

Unity XT

PowerScale

PowerStore
Fibre Channel

yes

N/A

yes

N/A

yes
iSCSI

yes

N/A

yes

N/A

yes
NVMeTCP

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

yes
NVMeFC

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

yes
NFS

N/A

N/A

yes

yes

yes
Other

N/A

ScaleIO protocol

N/A

N/A

N/A
Supported FS

ext4 / xfs

ext4 / xfs

ext3 / ext4 / xfs / NFS

NFS

ext3 / ext4 / xfs / NFS
Thin / Thick provisioning

Thin

Thin

Thin/Thick

N/A

Thin
Platform-specific configurable settings

Service Level selection
iSCSI CHAP

Host IO Limit
Tiering Policy
NFS Host IO size
Snapshot Retention duration

Access Zone
NFS version (3 or 4);Configurable Export IPs

iSCSI CHAP
Auto RDM(vSphere)

Yes(over FC)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

PowerFlex

GitHub – dell/csi-powerflex: CSI Driver for Dell PowerFlex

Release Notes – CSI PowerFlex v2.5.0

New Features/Changes

Fixed Issues

Known Issues

Issue

Workaround
Delete namespace that has PVCs and pods created with the driver. The External health monitor sidecar crashes as a result of this operation. Deleting the namespace deletes the PVCs first and then removes the pods in the namespace. This brings a condition where pods exist without their PVCs and causes the external-health-monitor sidecar to crash. This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-health-monitor/issues/100
When a node goes down, the block volumes attached to the node cannot be attached to another node This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-attacher/issues/215. Workaround:
1. Force delete the pod running on the node that went down
2. Delete the volumeattachment to the node that went down.
Now the volume can be attached to the new node.

Note:

  • Support for Kubernetes alpha features like Volume Health Monitoring and RWOP (ReadWriteOncePod) access mode will not be available in Openshift environment as Openshift doesn’t support enabling of alpha features for Production Grade clusters.

PowerMax

https://github.com/dell/csi-powermax

Release Notes – CSI PowerMax v2.5.0

Note: Starting from CSI v2.4.0, Only Unisphere 10.0 REST endpoints are supported. It is mandatory that Unisphere should be updated to 10.0. Please find the instructions here.

New Features/Changes

Fixed Issues

There are no fixed issues in this release.

Known Issues

Issue

Workaround
Unable to update Host: A problem occurred modifying the host resource This issue occurs when the nodes do not have unique hostnames or when an IP address/FQDN with same sub-domains are used as hostnames. The workaround is to use unique hostnames or FQDN with unique sub-domains
When a node goes down, the block volumes attached to the node cannot be attached to another node This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-attacher/issues/215. Workaround:
1. Force delete the pod running on the node that went down
2. Delete the volumeattachment to the node that went down.
Now the volume can be attached to the new node

Note:

  • Support for Kubernetes alpha features like Volume Health Monitoring and RWOP (ReadWriteOncePod) access mode will not be available in Openshift environment as Openshift doesn’t support enabling of alpha features for Production Grade clusters.

PowerScale

https://github.com/dell/csi-powerscale

Release Notes – CSI Driver for PowerScale v2.5.0

New Features/Changes

Fixed Issues

There are no fixed issues in this release.

Known Issues

Issue

Resolution or workaround, if known
If the length of the nodeID exceeds 128 characters, the driver fails to update the CSINode object and installation fails. This is due to a limitation set by CSI spec which doesn’t allow nodeID to be greater than 128 characters. The CSI PowerScale driver uses the hostname for building the nodeID which is set in the CSINode resource object, hence we recommend not having very long hostnames in order to avoid this issue. This current limitation of 128 characters is likely to be relaxed in future Kubernetes versions as per this issue in the community: https://github.com/kubernetes-sigs/gcp-compute-persistent-disk-csi-driver/issues/581

Note: In kubernetes 1.22 this limit has been relaxed to 192 characters.
If some older NFS exports /terminated worker nodes still in NFS export client list, CSI driver tries to add a new worker node it fails (For RWX volume). User need to manually clean the export client list from old entries to make successful addition of new worker nodes.
Delete namespace that has PVCs and pods created with the driver. The External health monitor sidecar crashes as a result of this operation. Deleting the namespace deletes the PVCs first and then removes the pods in the namespace. This brings a condition where pods exist without their PVCs and causes the external-health-monitor sidecar to crash. This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-health-monitor/issues/100
fsGroupPolicy may not work as expected without root privileges for NFS only
https://github.com/kubernetes/examples/issues/260		 To get the desired behavior set “RootClientEnabled” = “true” in the storage class parameter
Driver logs shows “VendorVersion=2.3.0+dirty” Update the driver to csi-powerscale 2.4.0

Note:

  • Support for Kubernetes alpha features like Volume Health Monitoring and RWOP (ReadWriteOncePod) access mode will not be available in Openshift environment as Openshift doesn’t support enabling of alpha features for Production Grade clusters.

PowerStore

https://github.com/dell/csi-powerstore

Release Notes – CSI PowerStore v2.5.0

New Features/Changes

Fixed Issues

There are no fixed issues in this release.

Known Issues

Issue

Resolution or workaround, if known
Delete namespace that has PVCs and pods created with the driver. The External health monitor sidecar crashes as a result of this operation Deleting the namespace deletes the PVCs first and then removes the pods in the namespace. This brings a condition where pods exist without their PVCs and causes the external-health-monitor sidecar to crash. This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-health-monitor/issues/100
fsGroupPolicy may not work as expected without root privileges for NFS only
https://github.com/kubernetes/examples/issues/260		 To get the desired behavior set “allowRoot: “true” in the storage class parameter
If the NVMeFC pod is not getting created and the host looses the ssh connection, causing the driver pods to go to error state remove the nvme_tcp module from the host incase of NVMeFC connection
When a node goes down, the block volumes attached to the node cannot be attached to another node This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-attacher/issues/215. Workaround:
1. Force delete the pod running on the node that went down
2. Delete the volumeattachment to the node that went down.
Now the volume can be attached to the new node.

Note:

  • Support for Kubernetes alpha features like Volume Health Monitoring and RWOP (ReadWriteOncePod) access mode will not be available in Openshift environment as Openshift doesn’t support enabling of alpha features for Production Grade clusters.

Unity XT

Release Notes – CSI Unity XT v2.5.0

https://github.com/dell/csi-unity

New Features/Changes

Known Issues

Issue

Workaround
Topology-related node labels are not removed automatically. Currently, when the driver is uninstalled, topology-related node labels are not getting removed automatically. There is an open issue in the Kubernetes to fix this. Until the fix is released, remove the labels manually after the driver un-installation using command kubectl label node <node_name> – – … Example: kubectl label node csi-unity.dellemc.com/array123-iscsi- Note: there must be – at the end of each label to remove it.
NFS Clone – Resize of the snapshot is not supported by Unity XT Platform, however the user should never try to resize the cloned NFS volume. Currently, when the driver takes a clone of NFS volume, it succeeds but if the user tries to resize the NFS volumesnapshot, the driver will throw an error.
Delete namespace that has PVCs and pods created with the driver. The External health monitor sidecar crashes as a result of this operation. Deleting the namespace deletes the PVCs first and then removes the pods in the namespace. This brings a condition where pods exist without their PVCs and causes the external-health-monitor sidecar to crash. This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-health-monitor/issues/100
When a node goes down, the block volumes attached to the node cannot be attached to another node This is a known issue and has been reported at https://github.com/kubernetes-csi/external-attacher/issues/215. Workaround:
1. Force delete the pod running on the node that went down
2. Delete the VolumeAttachment to the node that went down.
Now the volume can be attached to the new node.

Note:

  • Support for Kubernetes alpha features like Volume Health Monitoring and RWOP (ReadWriteOncePod) access mode will not be available in Openshift environment as Openshift doesn’t support enabling of alpha features for Production Grade clusters.

Operator

Release Notes – Dell CSI Operator 1.10.0

New Features/Changes

  • Note: There will be a delay in certification of Dell CSI Operator 1.10.0 and it will not be available for download from the Red Hat OpenShift certified catalog right away. The operator will still be available for download from the Red Hat OpenShift Community Catalog soon after the 1.10.0 release.

Fixed Issues

Known Issues

There are no known issues in this release.

Support

The Dell CSI Operator image is available on Dockerhub and is officially supported by Dell. For any CSI operator and driver issues, questions or feedback, please follow our support process.

RKE

The Dell CSI Drivers support Rancher Kubernetes Engine (RKE) v1.2.8.

The installation process for the drivers on such clusters remains the same as the installation process on regular Kubernetes clusters. Installation on this cluster is done using helm and via Operator has not been qualified.

RKE Examples 


Main CSM github link : GitHub – dell/csm: Dell Container Storage Modules (CSM)


 

