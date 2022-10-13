Dell Technologies AppSync 4.5 is now Available
CDM (Copy Data Management) is exploding, analysts predict that most of your data in the data center is derived from copies of your data and as such, we are continuing to invest in this field.
For the readers of my blog, you know that I’m a big fan of AppSync which allows you to copy/restore/repurpose your data with a direct integration to the Dell EMC storage products so now is a great time to explain about the 4.5 version of AppSync which we have just released. A previous post, that covered the 4.4 release, can be found, here
AppSync is a software that enables Integrated Copy Data Management (iCDM) with Dell EMC’s primary storage systems.
AppSync simplifies and automates the process of generating and consuming copies of production data. By abstracting the underlying storage and replication technologies, and through deep application integration, AppSync empowers application owners to satisfy copy demand for operational recovery and data repurposing on their own. In turn, storage administrators need only be concerned with initial setup and policy management, resulting in an agile, frictionless environment.
AppSync automatically discovers application databases, learns the database structure, and maps it through the Virtualization Layer to the underlying storage LUN. It then orchestrates all the activities required from copy creation and validation through mounting at the target host and launching or recovering the application. Supported workflows also include refresh, expire, and restore production.
Dell EMC AppSync simplifies and automates the process of generating and consuming copies of production data. AppSync enables application owners to satisfy copy demand for data repurposing, operational recovery and disaster recovery across multiple EMC arrays and applications with a single user interface.
AppSync 4.5 Features Overview
Kubernetes Service Plan storage options
Can specify preference of volume group snapshots
Volume group CRD must be installed on K8s cluster
Application Integration Improvements – Container support – Kubernetes
Create a copy of a Kubernetes cluster / namespace
Mounting a copy
Repurposing workflow
Advanced Settings for Kubernetes / K8s
CLI functionality for Kubernetes / K8s
Improved TCE Features – Support user provided feedback
Support Links
https://www.dellemc.com/resources/en-us/auth/asset/sales-documents/solutions/app-sync-ordering-licensing-guide.pdf
You can download AppSync 4.5 by clicking the screenshot below
