We have just released our latest (10.0) version of our VMware vCenter plugin.
What is VSI? Dell EMC Virtual Storage Integrator is a plug-in that extends the VMware vSphere Client, allowing users of the vSphere Client to perform Dell EMC storage management tasks within the same tool they use to manage their VMware virtualized environment.
VSI 10.0 Introduces PowerStore Volume Group Support through the VSI plugin.
Map/Unmap Volumes Groups and group members from Hosts
Viewing Members of the Volume Group
Change Protection/Performance Policy and edit capacity for Volume Group Members
Create/Modify/Delete VG Snapshot
Create Thin Clone of Volume Group Snapshot
Refresh using Volume Group Snapshot
Restore Volume Group from Snapshot
Create Thin Clone of Volume Group
Refresh Using related Volume Group
PowerStore Rename and Sync VMFS Datastore
Allow the user to rename their VMFS Datastore
Rename the Datastore on vCenter
Sync with the backing volume with the prefix _VMFS
Sync button is disabled if the names are in sync
VSI Health Checker: Initial Setup
During Initial Setup show the connection status for DNS, NTP and the current server time. If VSI can not reach either the NTP or DNS servers, we will show an error here notifying the user.
The VSI Current server time must match the vCenters current server time for everything to work properly.
In the management interface, the user can now see DNS, NTP, Current Server time, CPU Usage, Disk Usage, and the status of all of the VSI Services.
In the VSI Dashboard through vCenter the user can now also see the DNS, NTP, Current Server Time and how many VSI services are up and running.
PowerMax NVMe oF/TCP Support for VMFS Datastores
Overview of NVMe oF/TCP support:
VMware supports NVMe oF/TCP storage protocol for storage provisioning with the release of VMware vSphere 7 Update 3+ versions.
Dell PowerMax Juniper supports VMFS datastore provisioning using NVMe oF/TCP Protocol along with FC and ISCSI.
VSI enables this additional support with the help of NQN Initiator Id’s of the ESXi host and Unique nguid created to identify the backing LUN(Volume) created in PowerMax via NVMe oF/TCP Protocol.
The requirement for VSI to support NVMe is to use Vsphere 7.0.u3+, ESXi 7.0.2+, Unisphere for PowerMax 10.0 managing Juniper V4 arrays.
Refer the references section for detailed information on requirements on setting up the connectivity for above.
Initiator details of Esxi Host in VSI along with Storage Group and PowerMax Host Information:
Creation of VMFS datastore using NVMe is Just like any other PowerMax VMFS datastore.
The user needs to be aware of Storage group created in Unisphere which has NVMe initiator. The example Storage group in Unisphere is shown below on the left
The Same details of Esxi Host and respective Nqn intiator is shown below on the right which is VSI Esxi Hosts tab (Dell VSI -> Storage Systems -> Hosts)
Successful Create datastore to show nguid in summary page:
To create datastore using nvme type protocol user needs to select the respective storage group in the Storage Selection wizard
The above is just like any other VMFS datastore create
The Datastore Configure view page shows the details of nguid (Unique identifier of LUN mapped to the datastore)
For Devices which are not created using NVMe/TCP protocol, nguid in VSI will be NA.
PowerMax NFS Datastore Support
PowerMax 10 provides support for Filesystems , NAS Servers, NFS Shares with active management for each
Using Filesystems NFS Datastores can be created and mounted from VSI on several ESXi Hosts that are managed by vCenter
This requires Registration of Juniper array and NAS Servers in VSI
The requirement to provision a storage using NFS datastores in VSI are Embedded Unisphere 10.0, at least a single NAS Server created in Unipshere 10.0
Once NAS server is created the same will be discovered in VSI during Array registration
Along with provisioning NFS datastore VSI supports Mount and Unmount NFS datastores in multiple Esxi Hosts
Storage Access to PowerMax NAS Servers
NAS Servers can also be registered after registering Storage system which supports NAS Servers.
NAS Servers tab will be enabled in Dell VSI Tabs.
Storage Access edit for NAS Servers
NAS Servers access can be controlled from Storage access Edit Access. Expand all to select / remove access for selected users
Unregister NAS Servers
NAS Servers can be unregistered by clicking on the remove icon as mentioned above from VSI
Once User unregisters NAS Servers, any user will not be able to provision / manage NFS datastores.
PowerMax NFS/NFS4.1 Datastore Create
You can create PowerMax NFS Datastore from usual Right Click -> Dell VSI (Inventroy -> Hosts/Clusters/Datacenter) ->Create Datastore or from Actions Menu.
Host Access can be set for selected hosts within the table. If there are multiple Hosts , Host access to all Datastores can be Set by setting Set access mode for all selected hosts, which will update the record respectively in the table as well (refer below image).
