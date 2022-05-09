







It feels like only moments ago that the world was lit aflame with the initial launch of Dell PowerStore. The year was 2020 and the date was May 5th. With baited anticipation the storage world awaited the .NEXT enterprise storage platform from Dell Technologies. PowerStore hit the street and within a matter of seconds became the buzz of the industry. With unrivaled features like automated data placement, integrated Intel QAT, Dynamic Resiliency Engine, AppsON, and a container based OS deployment model, PowerStore took off like a rocket.







Today is May 5th, 2022, and PowerStore is officially two years old! In these two years of existence the success of PowerStore has only increased. Roughly one year into launch Jeff Boudreau, President and GM of Dell Technologies Infrastructure and Solutions Group (ISG), said, “PowerStore is the fastest-growing new architecture in Dell history.” This statement was true at launch and it maintains its trueness two years later. In the two years since launch PowerStore has been adopted at a record setting pace and has been deployed in practically every corner of our planet.



As impressive as this record breaking adoption and technology has been, the excitement doesn’t stop there. Today’s PowerStore birthday aligns with another party – Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is as if the planets have aligned perfectly. Dell Technologies World is live and in person once again after a global pandemic and at the same time PowerStore turns two years old! But wait, there’s more.



PowerStore Major Announcement



The PowerStore Vegas style birthday also includes a major software announcement with sneak peek at PowerStoreOS 3.0. I will be providing a much more feature rich review in the future but for now just consider the following:



More Speed – Up to 50% more performance in mixed workload environments. Significant software enhancements will bring more performance to reality including NVMe technology for VMware vVols for the first time in history . Higher performance connectivity options.



More Capacity – Up to 66% greater overall capacity with enhanced drive scalability.



More Features – More than 140 NEW enterprise features . New data mobility features for VMware vVols, NAS file data, and native metro integration with VMware’s vSphere Metro Storage Cluster (vMSC). More security, more file capabilities, more data mobility options, more native import options.



With 140+ new features there is going to be a lot of ground to cover in future posts! This IS the power of Dell PowerStore’s container based architecture. We are delivering enterprise features and capabilities at an unparalleled pace. I can’t help but think of the scene from Men In Black where agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) states, “1500 years ago, everybody knew the Earth was the center of the Universe. Five hundred years ago, everybody knew the earth was flat. And fifteen minutes ago, you knew that people were alone on this planet. Imagine what you’ll know tomorrow.”







Well, two years ago the world thought of storage in terms of monolithic OS implementations with slow feature innovation. Today, with PowerStoreOS, customers can rapidly adopt new features and technology faster than ever. If PowerStore is at 140+ enterprise features at our two year birthday, imagine where we will be tomorrow.



Sustainability



In two short years Dell Technologies has launched the fastest growing storage product in history. Not only that, PowerStore likely brings the worlds fastest pace of development in primary storage history. The container based OS is performant, reliable, and sustainable. Sustainability means that PowerStore technology is capable of being continued with little to no long-term effect on the environment.



Physical Sustainability



By physical sustainability, what I mean is that customers are never locked out of next-gen technology. PowerStore can support Data-In-Place upgrades by swapping/upgrading controllers or ingest next-gen hardware platforms leveraging PowerStore’s cluster technology. There is no need for risk with temporary cabling or shuffling in order to take advantage of future technologies.



Environmental Sustainability



Dell Technologies is committed to ethical product sustainability practices. Per Michael Dell, we are “Committing to a true net zero goal across our value chain — from our work with our suppliers, to our own operations, to the energy intensity of our products.” This means that customer can trust that PowerStore engineering, manufacturing, and power consumption plays a role in environmental sustainability.



PowerStore sustainable storage has been setting records since day one and we are not stopping now. Look for many more details in the coming weeks but in the mean time, HAPPY BIRTHDAY to #PowerStore.



A guest blog post by Jodey Hogeland

