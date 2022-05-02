In 2020, Dell created an entirely new storage paradigm with the launch of PowerStore, our most innovative platform in years. PowerStore is built from the ground up on the latest technologies, but it also leverages decades of storage development expertise across multiple product lines – and decades of first-hand customer knowledge based on our ubiquitous end-to-end data center presence.

Data-centric, Intelligent and Adaptable, PowerStore is a complete game-changer that helps businesses innovate and thrive in an unpredictable and rapidly changing world.

From NVMe performance, scale-UP and scale-OUT capability, intelligent data reduction and programmatic advantages like Anytime Upgrade, PowerStore is nothing short of transformational. Perhaps most importantly, PowerStore introduced the unique AppsON capability. PowerStore is the only purpose-built array with a built-in VMware hypervisor that lets you run apps directly on the appliance, enabling unprecedented workload mobility and opening worlds of new possibilities for IT.

It’s a highly differentiated, yet practical solution. And it’s disrupting the storage industry in a very good way.

Let’s take a quick look at where we’ve been with this platform – and where we’re headed next.

PowerStore launched in 2020 to rave reviews. These are only a sample of the growing accolades we’ve received, as the industry has recognized just how revolutionary this platform is.

PowerStore has actually won THREE Product of the Year awards at this point. The fact that we’re now winning repeat awards – based on the strength of our follow-up software releases alone – really validates what we’re going to talk about over the next few minutes.

It’s not just industry hype either. Customers love this platform, and PowerStore has become the fastest-ramping new storage architecture in Dell’s history!

PowerStore utilizes a container-based software architecture, known as PowerStoreOS, that provides unique capabilities for delivering and integrating advanced system services. The modularity of containers enables feature portability, standardization and rapid time-to-market for new capabilities and enables maximum deployment flexibility. In addition to new modules developed specifically for PowerStore, proven applications and features from Dell EMC’s portfolio of cross-platform solutions, including AppSync, SRM and Data Protection Suite, can be integrated directly into the PowerStore operating environment, providing integrated management of key functions such as iCDM, and eliminating the need to provide VMs on external servers. Using these proven technologies shortens time to new functionality for future capabilities such as cloud migration that can be shared across Dell Technologies platforms

Customers can easily add capacity and performance to appliances. PowerStore’s combination of scale-out and scale-up capabilities enables capacity and performance to be tailored to the needs of individual environments.

Advanced clustering technology allows PowerStore to scale system capacity by adding expansion enclosures (up to 2.89PB effective capacity per base appliance) and….

….processing power by clustering up to four appliances/8 active-active nodes together (up to 11.4PB effective capacity per cluster). With this balanced approach to storage scalability, the traditional strength of midrange storage, delivering cost effective scale-up capacity, is matched with the ability to scale performance as application needs grow and evolve. And with intelligent resource balancing, PowerStore can automatically balance storage and workloads to maximize system utility.

While PowerStoreOS can be deployed directly on the appliance, IT organizations also have the option to deploy PowerStore the appliance with VMware’s hypervisor installed and run PowerStoreOS inside a virtual machine (VM). Not only does the onboard hypervisor provide additional isolation and abstraction of the operating system, but it enables future deployment models where the storage software can be deployed independently from the purpose-built hardware.

Anytime Upgrade, a component of Future-Proof, is Dell EMC’s new pre-paid upgrade program for PowerStore.

The program allows PowerStore infrastructure to be modernized without forklift upgrades, downtime, or application impact.

Anytime Upgrade effectively ends the cycle of traditional platform migration, simplifying planning by ensuring customers always have access to the latest technology at a predictable cost.

Anytime Upgrade is the industry’s most flexible controller upgrade program – giving you multiple ways to upgrade your infrastructure, so you can do it all on your own terms.

DATA-IN-PLACE UPGRADES

For starters, any time in contract, the program lets you replace your appliance nodes (controllers). It’s data-in-place , which means you’ll not only avoid interrupting workloads – you’ll also preserve your original investment in storage media and expansion enclosures. This is particularly important for customers with a significant investment in NVMe or SCM flash technology.

If a New Generation of PowerStore has been released, you can upgrade your appliance with those controllers

of PowerStore has been released, you can upgrade your appliance with those controllers And you can also move up to a Higher PowerStore Model at the same time! For example, converting a PowerStore 3000 of one generation to a PowerStore 5000 of the next. This not only modernizes the solution – it also takes you to a new performance level whenever you need to go there .



Again, Anytime Upgrade provides a Next Gen and a Higher Model bump at the same time

…while preserving existing drives and expansion enclosures

…without requiring new licensing or additional purchases

You don’t even have to pay for ProDeploy deployment services, which are included with your upgrade for the new nodes!

SCALE-OUT

Alternatively… you can use your Anytime Upgrade to Scale-out your PowerStore cluster, adding a second appliance for additional capacity and performance.

You’ll receive a discount credit off the second appliance, equal to the value of the nodes. (You still have to pay for media in the 2nd appliance, of course.)

The three big differentiators vs. other upgrade programs in the market are:

Flexible, multiple upgrade options, beyond just a next-gen controller swap.

upgrade options, beyond just a next-gen controller swap. The upgrades can be done anytime in contract as opposed to waiting three years or more.

No renewal is required when the upgrade is performed.

Introducing the next phase of software-driven, continuously modern storage.

PowerStoreOS 3.0, our latest software upgrade, delivers over 120 new features – and as we’ll see in the next few minutes, it’s the biggest deal since PowerStore launched.

We’re also releasing our Gen 2 hardware platform refresh, which includes

New controllers

New NVMe expansion enclosures

New 100Gb network support

Together, these enhancements help customers

boost workload performance ,

, innovate without limits

and remain continuously modern .

Welcome to the “continuously modern” PowerStore experience. Here are the categories of benefits we’ll be discussing.

We’re helping customers get business results faster with…

…a radical speed boost

…increased scalability

…and a comprehensive NVMe ecosystem (more on that later)

We’re helping them build unique enterprise breakthroughs with…

…more enterprise features, extending the depth and maturity of PowerStore in diverse areas such as…

data mobility and protection

advanced file services

ecosystem integrations, including VMware

…and deeper cybersecurity

And finally, we’re helping them embrace change with confidence…

This release fulfills PowerStore’s design promise to provide storage that remains continuously modern over time – and today we’ll conclude by discussing how our unique Anytime Upgrade program will soon help customers modernize their entire solution for ZERO cost.

So let’s get started.

We’ll begin with performance and scalability.

In terms of performance, the news is very good.



Preliminary tests have indicated up to a 50% IOPS boost for mixed workloads

…with an incredible 70% increase in maximum write speed.

…and we’re seeing up to 10X improvement in copy operations, which we’ll discuss later in our VMware section.

Note these results are a combination of new software and new Gen 2 hardware enhancements. We’ll split out the impact as we release additional test results – but the message here is, from both a hardware and a software perspective, this is a huge leap forward in performance. What would this do for your unique workloads?

We’re also providing a huge increase in maximum capacity for PowerStore. Prior to OS 3.0, PowerStore supported just over 11 PB effective capacity per cluster. That’s a lot of data, but with this release…

…we’re increasing that by 66% to over 18 PB!

PowerStoreOS 3.0 also supports up to 8x more volumes per appliance – making the platform even more attractive for large enterprise.

In other performance-related news…

We’re introducing several new capabilities to help you take better advantage of low-latency NVMe technology. PowerStore has been on the forefront of NVMe development from the start – and we continue to drive adoption.

First, we’re introducing NVMe expansion enclosures. When PowerStore launched in 2020, it included NVMe drives in the base chassis – but if you wanted to expand further, you had to switch to SAS drives.

The new enclosures let customers deploy a single media class throughout the appliance, enhancing not only performance, but also simplicity when it comes to ordering, sparing, etc.

The new NVMe expansion

…works with all PowerStore models, including PowerStore 500!

With the 3.0 upgrade, 500

can now scale UP in addition to OUT, just like all the other models! …supports both Gen 1 and Gen 2 controllers.

Note: Gen 1 support will require a follow-up service pack release.

All enclosures on a given appliance must be either SAS or NVMe – can’t mix and match

Deployment is easy. As with all PowerStore expansion, it’s self-discovering and plug-and-play . The new drives are assimilated into existing storage policies, redundancy/sparing schemes, etc. Everything is auto-configured.

and . The new drives are assimilated into existing storage policies, redundancy/sparing schemes, etc. Everything is auto-configured. NVMe drive support is same as the main enclosure – 1.92, 3.84, 7.68 and 15.36 TB. And since that 15 TB drive is twice as large as the largest supported SAS drive – that’s where you get the max capacity increase to 18+ PBe per cluster.



Note the new enclosures have one less drive slot than the SAS versions – 24 vs. 25 – but it’s still over a 90% increase in capacity per enclosure . Best of all, our NVMe drives are priced the same as our SAS drives on a $/GB basis – so there’s no price increase for this benefit.

We’re also adding to our NVMe network capabilities Our new 2-port 100GbE IO module (4 ports per appliance) lets customers connect to the fastest NVMe/TCP networks – or run standard iSCSI or file protocols.

Our new (4 ports per appliance) lets customers connect to the fastest NVMe/TCP networks – or run standard iSCSI or file protocols. Just like our previous 25Gb solution, 100Gb NVMe/TCP leverages Dell’s SmartFabric Storage Services software (SFSS) . Industry’s first software tool for automating NVMe/TCP infrastructure deployment from host to network to storage. Makes it very simple to get your solution up and running.

. And finally, we are releasing vVols-over-NVMe capability This benefit is an outcome of our long-standing design partnership with VMware In the past, customers running vVols had to use standard FC or iSCSI. Now vVols workloads too can benefit from the latency advantages of end-to-end NVMe.

capability The new capability rounds out our NVMe networking line-up which now includes NVMe/FC, NVMe/TCP and the new vVols capability – with PowerPath multi-pathing support in all cases, for consistent application availability and performance.

the new vVols capability – with PowerPath multi-pathing support in all cases, for consistent application availability and performance.

Why might you want to take advantage of the new 100Gb NVMe/TCP? There are number of reasons – but let’s look at network CAPEX.

These charts compare the performance and cost of NVMe/TCP to standard Fibre Channel. Keep in mind, this is the “hero number” view OUTSIDE of PowerStore – we’re talking network performance , and the cost-per-port of hosts and switches . Obviously, mileage varies by configuration, but it shows the general characteristics of the networks PowerStore can now access.

of PowerStore – we’re talking , and the . Obviously, mileage varies by configuration, but it shows the general characteristics of the networks PowerStore can now access. As you can see, 25Gb NVMe/TCP was already a cost-effective block alternative to FC, offering similar performance at a lower cost-per-port.

With 100Gb, the picture gets even better. 100Gb NVMe/TCP networks are up to 73% faster than FC, at a 50% lower cost per port!

Obviously, FC is not going away any time soon, and it still has many advantages customers will continue to value – but for those who have not invested in FC infrastructure previously, NVMe/TCP has become a very viable alternative – especially given Dell’s end-to-end automation advantage with SmartFabric.

invested in FC infrastructure previously, NVMe/TCP has become a very viable alternative – especially given Dell’s end-to-end automation advantage with SmartFabric.

Next topic – data mobility and protection. This part of the release opens PowerStore to a lot of customers who previously had more advanced requirements that were missing until now.

Here’s the list of replication and import capabilities PowerStore had prior to this release. As you can see, it includes native tools (PowerStore Import feature) for easily migrating block data from several of our legacy platforms, plus native block replication – and our metro node solution for replication across metro distances

With PowerStoreOS 3.0, the picture changes dramatically.

Here are all the new IMPORT

capabilities

we’re adding.

capabilities we’re adding. For block The native PowerStore Import feature now includes support for VMax all-flash – and NetApp!

The native PowerStore Import feature now includes support for VMax all-flash – and NetApp! Importing data with this tool is very simple — takes just a few clicks.

We automate the entire process, creating the new volumes, moving the data and maintaining all host mappings. We’re also enabling use of Fibre Channel as the transport mechanism for block import

PowerStore Import now supports migration over either FC and iSCSI.

For file

As you can see, we’re also introducing several new options for importing file data – including a new partnership with Datadobi, an industry leader in file migration. (Formal announcement coming shortly after Dell Technologies World.)

Dell will bundle industry-leading DobiMigrate file migration software with every new PowerStore appliance Gives customers an extremely simple way to migrate complex file data to PowerStore from legacy Dell and competitive arrays. Many of the world’s largest IT teams already rely on Datadobi for their migration projects.

file migration software with every new PowerStore appliance The software is optimized for mid-market and enterprise organizations Both the software and service are free of charge – for any size installation .

Dell is covering Datadobi’s standard cost

Offer includes basic software support from Datadobi DobiMigrate makes migration quick, easy and non-disruptive. Bottom line: We’re giving file customers more reasons than ever to migrate to PowerStore – and making it easy for them to do it at the same time!]

Moving on to REPLICATION , we’re adding native file , native vVols and native metro synchronous block replication . You can now protect ANY workload — block, vVols or file – entirely within the PowerStore solution. Again, these are 100% software-based capabilities – all provided non-disruptively at no additional cost to existing customers.

, we’re adding , and . Let’s look at the new metro sync rep capability in a little more detail.



PowerStore’s new native metro synchronous replication lets customers create a high availability shared storage environment across a metro area distance, with no additional equipment or software purchase required. It’s an active/active configuration — hosts can write to either PowerStore appliance Creates a stretched “metro volume” across sites, supporting ZERO RPO, RTO and DTO requirements. The capability is currently for VMware hosts only, with auto-failover capability provided via VMware HA. [See notes below.] Metro replication is 100% software-based, and extremely simple to set up It can actually be configured in as few as 5 clicks – or under one minute! [Assuming the connected appliances have already been deployed in their respective locations]

Flexible topologies allow for both uniform and non-uniform configurations. [Uniform = hosts cross-connected to both appliances; Non-uniform = hosts connected to single appliance]

Ideal for disaster avoidance, load balancing between sites, and data/workload migration in VMware ESXi environments.

This release packs an incredible amount of value into PowerStore You can now deploy over 1PBe capacity + native metro sync capability in a single, scalable 2U appliance. Supports heterogeneous PowerStore models – including PowerStore 500!



We’ve already mentioned file replication – but it’s worth emphasizing just how key this is. File customers now have a cost-effective PowerStore-native way to protect their critical workloads. RPO policy-based: Applied when a Protection Policy with a Replication Rule is assigned to a storage resource Easy to set up, simple to manage: Multiple storage resources can share the same protection policy (create once, use multiple times) Asynchronous capability – which means failover/failback is handled entirely by PowerStore Supports “DR test” use cases: Validate your DR environment by cloning NAS servers without having to initiate failover.

– but it’s worth emphasizing just how key this is. File customers now have a cost-effective way to protect their critical workloads. But it’s more than just replication – we’re also introducing file security to PowerStore.

to PowerStore. File Level Retention (“File locking”) FLR prevents modification or deletion of locked files until a specified retention date, or forever if that’s required

FLR prevents modification or deletion of locked files until a specified retention date, or forever if that’s required Also known as “Write Once, Read Many” (WORM) It’s a requirement for file customers with strict security or compliance needs. Flexible implementation allows for both FLR Enterprise (FLR-E) and FLR Compliance (FLR-C) modes, enabling different degrees of access and locking controls.

FLR-C is specifically intended for companies that need to comply with federal regulations and meets the requirements of SEC Rule 17a-4(f) .

File monitoring via new CEPA support – Now use third-party applications to prevent ransomware attacks and monitor file system activity. CEPA support allows third party applications to take event-driven actions on PowerStore , managing user access and other analytics use cases. Also helps customers recover more quickly from cyberattacks by identifying how far back to restore their storage. Supports leading monitoring vendors, including Varonis, Stealthbits and DefendX.

– Now use third-party applications to prevent ransomware attacks and monitor file system activity. Flexible throughput, enhanced resiliency PowerStoreOS 3.0 expands file support to all available ethernet ports of an appliance with the option to configure bonded (trunked) link groupings with user-defined LACP (Link Aggregation Control Protocol) Previously, PowerStore system bond (available only on first 2 ports of 4-port card) was the only interface that supported link aggregation for HA purposes.

PowerStoreOS 3.0 expands file support to with the option to configure bonded (trunked) link groupings with user-defined LACP (Link Aggregation Control Protocol) VMware file solutions – via new NFS Datastore Integration New PowerStore file system optimized for VMware

New PowerStore file system optimized for VMware Listed as “VMware File Systems” in the PowerStore Manager Designed to perform better than general file systems for VMware workloads Supports relevant plugins for NFS use cases: VAAI and VSI VMDK-level snapshots, hardware acceleration and copy offloading, fast clones, extended statistics including reserve space reporting, and many more! AppSync support for VMware File Systems PowerStore VM awareness supported on VMware File Systems

File import tools

As discussed earlier, PowerStoreOS 3.0 provides more ways to migrate file systems to PowerStore Native tools for migrating file from VNX Datadobi file migration software (DobiMigrate) now included with every new PowerStore appliance

Discussed previously:

Gives customers simple way to migrate complex file data to PowerStore from legacy Dell and competitive arrays.

Enables fast and accurate migration with minimal effort.

Basic software support will be provided by Datadobi as part of the offer.

Many of the world’s largest IT teams already rely on Datadobi for their migration projects.

Both the software and service remain free of charge, regardless of how much data is involved.

Again, we’re giving customers more reasons to choose PowerStore for file

– AND giving them more EASY ways to get there !

– AND giving them

PowerStore has been known for its tight VMware integration from the start – but this release takes that to a whole new level. Let’s run through a few of the enhancements.

End-to-end VMware visibility In 1.0, we provided VM-level visibility for vVol-based VMs In 2.0, we added VMware host awareness In 3.0, we’re letting users see the relationship between all kinds of VMware and PowerStore objects within PowerStore Manager

In 1.0, we provided VM-level visibility for vVol-based VMs Shows association between datastores and backend storage (Storage containers, Volumes, NFS file system)

Displays info about VMs stored on block (VMFS), file (NFS) or vVols datastores

Works for VMs hosted on both external and internal storage

By letting users see these associations from a single interface, we Reduce overall effort Eliminate possibility for error Provide performance and utilization insights on how PowerStore storage is consumed in a vSphere environment, increasing overall efficiency and lowering costs

On the flip side, we’re allowing users to provision more PowerStore services directly from vSphere Directly empowers application owners, giving them a quicker path to solution. You can now use vSphere to configure VM-level PowerStore services such as replication and snapshot policies Capability leverages SPBM (Storage Policy Based Management) for vVols and/or our VSI plugin.

Directly empowers application owners, giving them a quicker path to solution. No matter which management perspective users prefer (PowerStore Manager or vSphere), PowerStoreOS 3.0 streamlines workflows to help them accomplish their goals quickly and easily.

Flexible datastores. Now support any VMware workload:

Now support any VMware workload: With addition of NFS support, PowerStore now enables high-performance file (NFS), vVols and block (VFMS) solutions for VMware. Helps VMware customers innovate freely Increases PowerStore value in vSphere environments.

Protect any VMware workload New native vVols replication

New native vVols replication Supports SRM for orchestrated failover

Supported on all models, including PowerStore 500 (T only initially, X will require future release) New native metro block replication for ESXi hosts – as discussed previously New file async replication

Fast VMware solutions – enabling best-in-class technology advantages vVols-over-NVMe/FC

– enabling best-in-class technology advantages Previously, VMware customers running vVols had to use standard FC or iSCSI

Dell and VMware are working together as design partners on NVMe solutions. The new vVols-over-NVMe capability leverages PowerStore’s existing NVMe/FC, which VMware has supported since vSphere 7.0.

Host can be either NVMe or NVMe-vVol

However, we have also worked with VMware to co-engineer NVMe/TCP support in their recent 7.0u3 release – and vVols-over-NVMe/TCP will be introduced soon, since it shares much of the same foundation as vVols-over-NVMe/FC Up to 10x faster XCOPY operations

This improvement is based on more efficient utilization of the VAAI XCOPY command.

It applies to any copy operation in a VMware environment – for example, when copies of virtual machines are deployed from templates.

copy operation in a VMware environment – for example, when copies of virtual machines are deployed from templates. Real-world use cases include improved performance during desktop pool creation or the logoff and refresh phase within VMware Horizon (VDI)

improved performance during or the (VDI) These operations are very write-intensive and will benefit from this improved capability. Stay tuned for more detailed solutions analysis and test results as we get closer to RTS. 100Gb NVMe/TCP

100Gb NVMe/TCP can provide a huge advantage for non-vVols VMware workloads – and vVols support will be coming in future release

It’s really a very significant set of enhancements for VMware…

…and of course, all this comes from the platform that brought you AppsON… the industry’s only purpose-built array with a built-in VMware hypervisor – letting you run VMware apps directly on the appliance

the industry’s only purpose-built array with a built-in VMware hypervisor – letting you run VMware apps directly on the appliance Does vVol replication require VMware SRM?

No, but using SRM helps orchestrate failover both at the compute and storage level. If SRM is not used, full failover can be done via VMware PowerCLI commands. Storage failover is also available via PowerStore manager REST API.

failover can be done via VMware PowerCLI commands. Storage failover is also available via PowerStore manager REST API.

Moving on to Cybersecurity. PowerStore was developed for the modern data era – and DURING the modern data era. That means cybersecurity has been front and center in the development process since Day 1.

From the start the platform has offered a wide range of capabilities designed to minimize risk and address vulnerabilities .

the platform has offered a wide range of capabilities designed to and . Dell’s Secure Development Framework aligns with the National Institute of Standards and Technologies (NIST) Cybersecurity framework , which integrates a wide range of industry standards and cybersecurity best practices.

aligns with the , which integrates a wide range of industry standards and cybersecurity best practices. This release continues PowerStore’s ongoing security development process with new features designed to lock in safety and data integrity even in face of ever-more-sophisticated threats.

I won’t drain this slide because we’ve talked about several of these already – but just to highlight a couple:

External key manager support – PowerStore has supported Data-at-Rest Encryption (D@RE) since the start, using its own internal key manager. With PowerStoreOS 3.0, we now support 3 rd -party external key managers . This increases D@RE security by protecting against theft of the entire array – and it also lets customers leverage their current 3rd party key manager investments, saving cost and effort. PowerStore will support popular KMIP vendors including IBM GKLM, Thales CipherTrust, and Dell CloudLink.

– PowerStore has supported Data-at-Rest Encryption (D@RE) since the start, using its own internal key manager. End-to-end FIPS 140-2 compliance Now includes all appliance models, both base chassis and expansion enclosures, AND… …all media, including NVRAM and data drives

Now includes all appliance models, both base chassis and expansion enclosures, AND… Hardware Root of Trust (HWRoT) and Secure Boot

All the Gen 2 hardware models (which includes PowerStore 500) are based on new Intel CPU chipsets that provide HWRoT Immutable silicon-based protection against malware tampering Authenticates firmware images and operating system boot loader at boot time Assures there has been no malicious modifications throughout the supply chain – or after installation Digitally signed firmware upgrades ensure that root of trust authenticates all signed upgrade firmware images.



We’re close to wrapping up this overview – but before we conclude with a discussion of the new controller models, I want to take a moment to highlight the impact of this SOFTWARE release on our most affordable model, the PowerStore 500.

With PowerStoreOS 3.0 upgrade, the 500 becomes a much more powerful solution. Previously, this model could not scale UP…

But with the 3.0 software upgrade, you can now use the new NVMe expansion enclosures to grow to over 4.7 PB effective capacity per appliance . And of course, you can still scale out – and now the 500 can reach 18.8 PBe per cluster. In other words, the 500 now has the same scale up and scale out capability as all the other PowerStore models.

. Plus, you get native metro sync replication – and all the other performance,* enterprise file, VMware and Cybersecurity capabilities we just talked about – still at a street price starting as low as $28K.

It’s a ton of value – and it’s going to make PowerStore 500 a more popular choice than ever for a wide range of solutions, including edge or ROBO deployments.



Let’s talk about the Gen 2 appliance models. Here’s where the news gets really good for Anytime Upgrade customers!

The models I’m about to show you will be provided to current AU customers as a non-disruptive, data-in-place upgrade at no additional charge, with

deployment services included

And these upgrades will also be available for purchase by ANY current existing customer



It’s a simple controller swap You keep your original chassis, drives and any expansion enclosures Same FRU/CRU support

You keep your original chassis, drives and any expansion enclosures One of the best aspects of the upgrade is that Gen 2 models feature Secure Boot and Hardware Root of Trust, which means AU customers will receive an additional cybersecurity benefit at no charge . Protects from supply chain tampering and boot kit threats at the HW and OS level

. So here’s our current model line-up – 500 through 9000…

It’s important to remember PowerStore 500 was actually our first Gen 2 product, so it gets all the new software, but the hardware stays the same

But all the other models get an upgrade Designation is “x200” Note Gen 2 does not have a 7000 equivalent – we’ve decided to combine PowerStore’s two highest models, offering top-level performance at lower overall cost to our customers .

And it’s very good news for 7000 customers, because their upgrade is to the new top-of-the-line 9200 model.



There are 3 ways to take advantage of this release…

New purchase – Obviously, once this release ships, everything we’ve discussed becomes the new baseline, both in terms of software and hardware. DIP Upgrade for existing customers

ALL software is included with every PowerStore appliance purchase You’ll never need to buy or renew a software license You get PowerStoreOS 3.0 at no cost – along with all our subsequent releases as we continue our non-stop innovation Existing customers can also choose an optional Gen 2 controller upgrade Completely non-disruptive, easy to execute You keep your existing media and enclosures – so it’s VERY cost-effective and great investment protection 3. But Anytime Upgrade is hands down the smartest way to take advantage of PowerStore’s adaptable architecture.

AU lets you modernize your entire PowerStore solution for ZERO additional cost

You get PowerStoreOS 3.0 AND Gen 2 hardware – and depending on your program enrollment, you can also choose Higher Model or Scale-out Upgrades

Deployment services are included

Basically, you get to transform your entire infrastructure with a single phone call.

You choose WHEN to redeem your upgrade, and we handle everything else.

It’s the closest thing you can get to a cloud-like experience with on-prem storage

With PowerStore, we make even a hardware refresh feel like software!

So let’s recap.

PowerStore 3.0, keep building on the huge momentum of the 1.0 and the 2.1 release

…and Anytime Upgrade will keep you continuously modern, ensuring that the PowerStore solution you buy today will continue to do what you need it to tomorrow – no matter how unpredictably your business changes.

With PowerStore, what starts simple, stays simple – and this adaptable, constantly-innovating platform is going to give you a long-term business advantage.

