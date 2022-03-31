Dell Container Storage Modules 1.2 Are Out
Wow, we have just recently released CSM 1.1 (which you can read all about, here) and we are already releasing 1.2 Container Storage Modules (CSMs) build on top of the […]
Dell Storage, PowerStore, PowerFlex PowerMax & PowerScale, Virtualization & Containers Technologies
Wow, we have just recently released CSM 1.1 (which you can read all about, here) and we are already releasing 1.2 Container Storage Modules (CSMs) build on top of the […]
Wow, we have just recently released CSM 1.1 (which you can read all about, here) and we are already releasing 1.2
Container Storage Modules (CSMs) build on top of the Container Storage Interface (CSI) foundation to deliver robust and powerful enterprise storage capabilities for Kubernetes clusters. CSMs are software modules for storage management that go beyond CSI functionality. The objective of these modules is to expose enterprise storage features to Kubernetes users. CSM aims at improving the monitoring, observability, usability, resiliency, and data mobility for stateful applications with Dell Technologies Storage portfolio. CSM, with the CSI plugins and the pioneering app-aware, app-consistent backup and recovery solutions, form the most comprehensive enterprise grade storage and data protection solutions for Kubernetes from Dell Technologies.
So first of all, we’ve updated our support matrix by adding more operating systems, container orchestrator platforms and recent versions:
|
|
PowerFlex
|
Unity
|
PowerScale
|
PowerStore
|Kubernetes
|
1.21, 1.22, 1.23
|
1.21, 1.22, 1.23
|
1.21, 1.22, 1.23
|
1.21, 1.22, 1.23
|
1.21, 1.22, 1.23
|RHEL
|
7.x,8.x
|
7.x,8.x
|
7.x,8.x
|
7.x,8.x
|
7.x,8.x
|Ubuntu
|
20.04
|
20.04
|
18.04, 20.04
|
18.04, 20.04
|
20.04
|CentOS
|
7.8, 7.9
|
7.8, 7.9
|
7.8, 7.9
|
7.8, 7.9
|
7.8, 7.9
|SLES
|
15SP3
|
15SP3
|
15SP3
|
15SP3
|
15SP3
|Red Hat OpenShift
|
4.8, 4.8 EUS, 4.9
|
4.8, 4.8 EUS, 4.9
|
4.8, 4.8 EUS, 4.9
|
4.8, 4.8 EUS, 4.9
|
4.8, 4.8 EUS, 4.9
|Mirantis Kubernetes Engine
|
3.4.x
|
3.4.x
|
3.5.x
|
3.4.x
|
3.4.x
|Google Anthos
|
1.6
|
1.8
|
no
|
1.9
|
1.9
|VMware Tanzu
|
no
|
no
|
NFS
|
NFS
|
NFS
|Rancher Kubernetes Engine
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service
Anywhere
|
no
|
yes
|
no
|
no
|
no
In addition, we’ve updated the CSI drivers and added unique features for each storage product –
|Features
|
PowerMax
|
PowerFlex
|
Unity
|
PowerScale
|
PowerStore
|CSI Driver version
|
2.2.0
|
2.2.0
|
2.2.0
|
2.2.0
|
2.2.0
|Static Provisioning
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|Dynamic Provisioning
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|Expand Persistent Volume
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|Create VolumeSnapshot
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|Create Volume from Snapshot
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|Delete Snapshot
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|Access Mode
|
RWO/
|
RWO/ROX/RWOP
RWX (Raw block only)
|
RWO/ROX/RWOP
RWX (Raw block & NFS only)
|
RWO/RWX/ROX/
|
RWO/RWOP
|CSI Volume Cloning
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|CSI Raw Block Volume
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
no
|
yes
|CSI Ephemeral Volume
|
no
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|Topology
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|Multi-array
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|Volume Health Monitoring
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
|
yes
The following issues were fixed in this release:
Now, let’s review the most important features per storage array
Container Storage Modules (CSM) for Authorization is part of the open-source suite of Kubernetes storage enablers for Dell products.
CSM for Authorization provides storage and Kubernetes administrators the ability to apply RBAC for Dell CSI Drivers. It does this by deploying a proxy between the CSI driver and the storage system to enforce role-based access and usage rules.
Storage administrators of compatible storage platforms will be able to apply quota and RBAC rules that instantly and automatically restrict cluster tenants usage of storage resources. Users of storage through CSM for Authorization do not need to have storage admin root credentials to access the storage system
Detailed information can be found here.
Container Storage Modules (CSM) for Replication is part of the open-source suite of Kubernetes storage enablers for Dell products.
CSM for Replication project aims to bring Replication & Disaster Recovery capabilities of Dell Storage Arrays to Kubernetes clusters. It helps you replicate groups of volumes using the native replication technology available on the storage array and can provide you a way to restart applications in case of both planned and unplanned migration.
Detailed information can be found here.
CSM for Resiliency can be upgraded as part of the Dell CSI driver upgrade process. The drivers can be upgraded either by a helm chart or by the Dell CSI Operator. Currently, only Helm chart upgrade is supported for CSM for Resiliency.
For information on the PowerFlex CSI driver upgrade process, see PowerFlex CSI Driver.
For information on the Unity CSI driver upgrade process, see Unity CSI Driver.
To upgrade CSM for Resiliency with the driver using Helm Chart, the following steps are required.
Note: These steps refer to the values file and csi-install.sh script that were used during initial installation of the Dell CSI driver.
Steps
For additional information please visit the CSM documentation site: https://dell.github.io/csm-docs/docs/resiliency/upgrade/.
CSM for Observability upgrade can be achieved either by Helm chart upgrade or using the online installer upgrade path.
For additional information please visit the CSM documentation site: https://dell.github.io/csm-docs/docs/observability/upgrade/.
Helm Chart Upgrade
Helm chart upgrade now supports upgrade for the Offline Installer if it was used as an initial deployment.
Steps:
helm repo update
helm search repo dell
helm upgrade –version $latest_chart_version karavi-observability dell/karavi-observability -n $namespace
Online Installer Upgrade
The Online Installer upgrade procedure can be used if the initial deployment was performed using the Online Installer or Helm.
Steps:
CSM for Resiliency will taints node on K8S Control Plane Failure. This will happen when kubelet service is not running in node of a cluster.
To enable this functionality either “skipArrayConnectionValidation” parameter is set to true in podmon controller args during CSI Driver install/upgrade.
OR
Configurable parameter “PODMON_SKIP_ARRAY_CONNECTION_VALIDATION” is set to true in configmap of CSI Driver.
CSM Log Collector collects all the necessary logs and push it to engineering team.
This application can be used to collect logs from any of the Kubernetes environment where Dell csi driver is running.
It basically collects following logs:
And successful collection, all of the above logs will compress those to one tar file under “dell_csi_driver_logs” directory.
Note: NVMe/TCP is not supported on RHEL 7.x versions and CoreOS. NVMe/TCP is supported with Powerstore 2.1 and above.
CSI Drivers can indicate whether or not they support modifying a volume’s ownership or permissions when the volume is being mounted. This can be useful if the CSI Driver does not support the operation, or wishes to re-use volumes with constantly changing permissions.
When creating the CSI Driver object, fsGroupPolicy is defined in the driver’s spec. The following shows the hostpath driver with None included, indicating that the volumes should not be modified when mounted:
apiVersion: storage.k8s.io/v1
kind: CSIDriver
metadata:
name: hostpath.csi.k8s.io
spec:
# Supports persistent and ephemeral inline volumes.
volumeLifecycleModes:
– Persistent
– Ephemeral
# To determine at runtime which mode a volume uses, pod info and its
# “csi.storage.k8s.io/ephemeral” entry are needed.
podInfoOnMount: true fsGroupPolicy: None
CSI PowerStore driver version 2.2.0 and later allows users to set user-defined permissions on NFS target mount directory using POSIX mode bits or NFSv4 ACLs.
NFSv4 ACLs are supported for NFSv4 shares on NFSv4 enabled NAS servers only. Please ensure the order when providing the NFSv4 ACLs.
To use this feature, provide permissions in nfsAcls parameter in values.yaml, secrets or NFS storage class.
For example:
POSIX mode bits
nfsAcls: “0755”
NFSv4 ACLs
nfsAcls: “A::OWNER@:rwatTnNcCy,A::GROUP@:rxtncy,A::EVERYONE@:rxtncy,A::user@domain.com:rxtncy”
CSI Drivers can indicate whether or not they support modifying a volume’s ownership or permissions when the volume is being mounted. This can be useful if the CSI Driver does not support the operation or wishes to re-use volumes with constantly changing permissions.
When creating the CSI Driver object, fsGroupPolicy is defined in the driver’s spec. The following shows the hostpath driver with None included, indicating that the volumes should not be modified when mounted:
CSI Volume Health Monitoring allows CSI Drivers to detect abnormal volume conditions from the underlying storage systems and report them as events on PVCs or Pods.
The Kubernetes components that monitor the volumes and report events with volume health information include the following:
Volume Health Monitoring feature is optional and by default this feature is disabled for drivers when installed via operator.
To enable this feature, set X_CSI_HEALTH_MONITOR_ENABLED to true in the driver manifest under controller and node section. Also, install the external-health-monitor from sideCars section for controller plugin.
Amazon EKS Anywhere is a new deployment option for Amazon EKS that allows customers to create and operate Kubernetes clusters on customer-managed infrastructure, supported by AWS. Customers can now run Amazon EKS Anywhere on their own on-premises infrastructure using VMware vSphere, with support for other deployment targets in the near future, including support for bare metal coming in this year.
Dell Technologies and Amazon have partnered to validate Dell PowerFlex infrastructure with Amazon EKS Anywhere. EKS Anywhere is a deployment option enabling customers to create and operate Kubernetes clusters on-premises using VMware vSphere while making it possible to have connectivity and portability to AWS public cloud environments. EKS Anywhere provides operational consistency and tooling with AWS EKS.
Detailed information can be found here.
A guest post by Tomer Eitan
Leave a Reply