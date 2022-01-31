Dell Virtual Storage Integrator (VSI) 9.1 Is Here
We have just released our latest (9.1) version of our VMware vCenter plugin. What is VSI? Dell EMC Virtual Storage Integrator is a plug-in that extends the VMware vSphere Client, […]
Dell Storage, PowerStore, PowerFlex PowerMax & PowerScale, Virtualization & Containers Technologies
We have just released our latest (9.1) version of our VMware vCenter plugin.
What is VSI?
Dell EMC Virtual Storage Integrator is a plug-in that extends the VMware vSphere Client, allowing users of the vSphere Client to perform Dell EMC storage management tasks within the same tool they use to manage their VMware virtualized environment.
If you are new to the VSI plugin, i suggest you start by reading about it here What is Dell Technologies PowerStore – Part 17, Managing the array via VMware vCenter with the VSI 8.4 Plugin | Itzikr’s Blog (volumes.blog)
here Manage your Dell PowerStore array from VMware vCenter, with VSI 8.5 | Itzikr’s Blog (volumes.blog) and here Virtual Storage Integrator (VSI) 8.6 is Here! – Itzikr’s Blog (volumes.blog)
and here Virtual Storage Integrator (VSI) 9.0 is here – Itzikr’s Blog (volumes.blog)
What’s new in 9.1
This section provides a list of features that are supported in this release.
NOTE:
Restore is supported only for VM where no RDM is residing.
NOTE: Only PowerStore and Unity storage systems are supported.
Fixed problems
List of issues that were fixed in this release.
Service Offerings Summary
Virtual Storage Integrator (VSI) for VMware vSphere Client
is free and customer downloadable.
Dell Technologies Deployment Services currently has no available service offerings for this program.
Base Warranty & Extensions: N/A – This is a value-add plug-in software module. The support for this module is based on the support contract for the array.
Documentation & Training
Virtual Storage Integrator (VSI) for VMware vSphere Client v 9.1 downloads and documentation are searchable and available on: https://www.dell.com/support/home/en-us/product-support/product/vsi-for-vmware-vsphere-web-client/overview
You can watch a demo of it, below
