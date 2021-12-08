On December the 7th 2021, together with many other speakers from VMware, I had the pleasure discussing our solutions around storage and data protection for VMware Tanzu. Below you can see the agenda and, a link to the event recording

11:30



11:30 – 11:34



Welcome and Introduction



Joe Baguley, VP & CTO EMEA, VMware



11:35 – 11:55



The Future of Modern apps with Dell Technologies and VMware Tanzu (fireside chat)



Elliott Young, CTO for UK. Dell Technologies Joe Baguley, VP & CTO EMEA, VMware



11:55 – 12:15



Accelerating Innovation with VMware Tanzu



Ajay Patel, SVP/GM Modern Application Platform Business, VMware



12:15



12:15 – 12:35



The Dell Technologies Tanzu Advantage



Itzik Reich, VP Engineering Technology, DT



12:35 – 12:45



Live Demo: Managing Kubernetes in the Hybrid Cloud



Kelvin Brady, Staff Solution Architect, VMware



12:45 – 13:00



Customer Interview discussion



Rui Ferreira, Head of Infrastructure, TIMEWETECH Joe Baguley, VP & CTO EMEA, VMware



13:00



13:00 – 13:05



Closing and Thank you



Joe Baguley, VP & CTO EMEA, VMware



