On December the 7th 2021, together with many other speakers from VMware, I had the pleasure discussing our solutions around storage and data protection for VMware Tanzu. Below you can see the agenda and, a link to the event recording

11:30

11:30 – 11:34

Welcome and Introduction

Joe Baguley, VP & CTO EMEA, VMware

11:35 – 11:55

The Future of Modern apps with Dell Technologies and VMware Tanzu (fireside chat)

Elliott Young, CTO for UK. Dell Technologies Joe Baguley, VP & CTO EMEA, VMware

11:55 – 12:15

Accelerating Innovation with VMware Tanzu

Ajay Patel, SVP/GM Modern Application Platform Business, VMware

12:15

12:15 – 12:35

The Dell Technologies Tanzu Advantage

Itzik Reich, VP Engineering Technology, DT

12:35 – 12:45

Live Demo: Managing Kubernetes in the Hybrid Cloud

Kelvin Brady, Staff Solution Architect, VMware

12:45 – 13:00

Customer Interview discussion

Rui Ferreira, Head of Infrastructure, TIMEWETECH Joe Baguley, VP & CTO EMEA, VMware

13:00

13:00 – 13:05

Closing and Thank you

Joe Baguley, VP & CTO EMEA, VMware

