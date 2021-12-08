On December the 7th 2021, together with many other speakers from VMware, I had the pleasure discussing our solutions around storage and data protection for VMware Tanzu. Below you can see the agenda and, a link to the event recording
11:30
11:30 – 11:34
Welcome and Introduction
Joe Baguley, VP & CTO EMEA, VMware
11:35 – 11:55
The Future of Modern apps with Dell Technologies and VMware Tanzu (fireside chat)
Elliott Young, CTO for UK. Dell Technologies Joe Baguley, VP & CTO EMEA, VMware
11:55 – 12:15
Accelerating Innovation with VMware Tanzu
Ajay Patel, SVP/GM Modern Application Platform Business, VMware
12:15
12:15 – 12:35
The Dell Technologies Tanzu Advantage
Itzik Reich, VP Engineering Technology, DT
12:35 – 12:45
Live Demo: Managing Kubernetes in the Hybrid Cloud
Kelvin Brady, Staff Solution Architect, VMware
12:45 – 13:00
Customer Interview discussion
Rui Ferreira, Head of Infrastructure, TIMEWETECH Joe Baguley, VP & CTO EMEA, VMware
