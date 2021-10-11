The OpenManage Integration for VMware vCenter is a virtual appliance that streamlines tools and tasks associated with management and deployment of Dell servers in the virtual environment.





To effectively run today’s data centers, you need to manage both physical and virtual infrastructure. This means using multiple disconnected tools and processes to manage your environment, wasting valuable time and resources.

Dell has created a solution to address this problem while increasing task automation right from within the virtualization management console that you use most, VMware vCenter. The OpenManage Integration for VMware vCenter is a virtual appliance that streamlines tools and tasks associated with the management and deployment of Dell servers in your virtual environment.

OpenManage Integration for VMware vCenter (OMIVV) is designed to streamline the management processes in your data center environment by allowing you to use VMware vCenter to manage your entire server infrastructure – both physical and virtual. From monitoring system level information, bubbling up system alerts for action in vCenter, rolling out firmware updates to an ESXi cluster, to bare metal deployment, the OpenManage Integration will expand and enrich your data center management experience with Dell PowerEdge servers.



If you are new to the OpenManage Integration for VMware vCenter, I highly suggest you start by, reading about it here



The release notes:

Dell EMC OpenManage™ Integration for VMware vCenter, v5.4 | Driver Details | Dell US

Fixes:

1. PowerEdge R820 host image is not displayed on the OMIVV Host Information page after successful inventory

2. When you perform the cluster or host level firmware update on ESXi 7.0 U2 host having drivers, driver installation status information in missing in the OMIVV logs.

3. IDSDM component firmware version is not reflecting in inventory after firmware update.

4. After backup and restore or RPM upgrade operation, Memory Page Retire (MPR) alarm is enabled on the Alarm Definitions page of vCenter.

5. vSphere Lifecycle Manager shows firmware version for PCIe SSD or NVMe SSD as blank for vSAN cluster. When the Hardware compatibility is triggered, vSphere Lifecycle Manager does not validate PCIe SSD or NVMe SSD. If these components exist in the server, firmware version is shown as blank because vSphere Lifecycle Manager is not considering OMIVV output for these components

6. In vCenter linked mode environment, cluster profile entry remains in OMIVV UI and API even after unregistering

vCenter and re-registering the same vCenter.

7. The IDSDM component is not detected under Installation Target section in OMIVV during OS deployment. However, iDRAC can detect the IDSDM.

8. Fan and temperature sensor details of FX chassis are not displayed on the Hardware Overview page of OMIVV.

Enhancement:

1. Support for additional RESTful APIs.

2. Support for vSphere 7.0 U3.

3. Support for PowerEdge R750xs, R650xs, R550, R450, XR11, and XR12 servers.

4. Support for R750, R650, and R7525 vSAN Ready Nodes.

5. Enhancement in cluster profile to display cluster profile version

Upgrading it, is very easy, if you have a network interface of the OpenManage OVA that is connected to the internet (or via proxy), simply browse to the OpenManage IP -> Appliance Management

And click -> Update

Alternatively, for new deployments, You can download it, by clicking the screenshot below

Also, the Dell ESXi 7.0 Update 3, can be downloaded from the VMware web site

Changes there, are

bnxtnet–218.0.62.0-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–BCM–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

bnxtroce–218.0.21.0-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–BCM–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

dell-shared-perc8–06.806.92.00-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–BCM–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

dell-configuration-vib–7.0.0-A00–DEL–PartnerSupported–2021-09-27

dellemc-osname-idrac–7.0.0-A00–DEL–PartnerSupported–2021-09-27

i40en-ens–1.4.1.0-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–INT–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

i40en–1.14.1.0-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–INT–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

icen–1.6.2.0-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–INT–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

igbn–1.5.2.0-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–INT–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

irdman–1.3.4.23-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–INT–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

ixgben-ens–1.5.1.0-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–INT–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

ixgben–1.10.3.0-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–INT–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

nmlx5-core–4.21.71.101-1OEM.702.0.0.17630552–MEL–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

nmlx5-rdma–4.21.71.101-1OEM.702.0.0.17630552–MEL–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

qlnativefc–4.1.44.0-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–Marvell–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

qcnic–2.0.59.0-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–QLC–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

qedentv–3.40.36.0-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–QLC–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

qedf–2.2.62.0-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–QLC–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

qedi–2.19.59.0-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–QLC–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

qedrntv–3.40.35.0-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–QLC–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

qfle3–1.4.17.0-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–QLC–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

qfle3f–2.1.25.0-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–QLC–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

qfle3i–2.1.8.0-1OEM.700.1.0.15843807–QLC–VMwareCertified–2021-09-27

