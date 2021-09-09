We have just released our latest (9.0) version of our VMware vCenter plugin.

What is VSI?

Dell EMC Virtual Storage Integrator is a plug-in that extends the VMware vSphere Client, allowing users of the vSphere Client to perform Dell EMC storage management tasks within the same tool they use to manage their VMware virtualized environment.

If you are new to the VSI plugin, i suggest you start by reading about it here What is Dell Technologies PowerStore – Part 17, Managing the array via VMware vCenter with the VSI 8.4 Plugin | Itzikr’s Blog (volumes.blog)

here Manage your Dell PowerStore array from VMware vCenter, with VSI 8.5 | Itzikr’s Blog (volumes.blog) and here Virtual Storage Integrator (VSI) 8.6 is Here! – Itzikr’s Blog (volumes.blog)

What’s new in 9.0?

Multiple Storage Owners





– Allow Multiple Owners of Storage Systems.



Under a resource the Owners are denoted by the (Managed By) tag.





– All owners can be viewed under system details or main storage system

grid by selected the ” ” icon.



By selecting a storage system and clicking the ” ” icon you can open

the edit storage system dialog and add multiple owners.

– Select or unselect owners of the storage system and hit the “Save”

button to update the storage owners.











Upgrade VSI through UI – Upload VSI Upgrade Packages





2. Execute VSI Upgrade Packages

3. Remove VSI Upgrade Packages

(Will be applicable for 9.0 to 9.x upgrades)



Login to the VSI Management Interface at “https://<vsi-ip>”

– Click on the “Upgrade” tab to view, import execute and delete upgrade

packages.

– Older/previously installed packages will be show with a warning icon

and will not be able to execute upgrades using these packages again







Click the import button ” ” to open the import dialog.

– Click the “Browse” button and select the upgrade package.

– Click the “Import” button and wait for the file to upload to complete.

This can take several minutes to upload based on network bandwidth.



VSI 9.0 Upgrade VSI through UI: Execute Upgrade





– Select the upgrade package and click the “Execute” button ” ” to

open the execute dialog.

– Click the “Upgrade” button to kick off the upgrade with the selected

package.







PowerFlex Registration and Management – View Registered PowerFlex Systems

2. Register PowerFlex System

3. Un-Register PowerFlex System

4. Edit PowerFlex System Registration

5. View PowerFlex pool

6. Register Storage Pools to VSI

7. Unregister Storage Pools from VSI

8. Create VMFS Datastore(s)

9. View VMFS Datastore Storage Details

10. Edit VMFS Datastore

11. Delete VMFS Datastore

12. Host and Cluster Storage Viewers

13. Create RDM Disk

14. View RDM Disk Back End Storage Details

15. Delete RDM Disk

16. Host Management































Unity Hosts Management – Add and Remove Unity Hosts.

2. Support Add/Remove host for linked mode vCenters.

3. Add/Remove Hosts and register VASA

provider during storage registration.

4. Edit Vasa Provider Registration for Unity.











PowerStore NVMe/FC Support – Add/View/Remove NVMe hosts

2. Create VMFS datastore with NVMe hosts

3. Clone/Refresh/Restore datastore with NVMe hosts

4. RDM disk is not supported on NVMe hosts



Below, you can see a demo, showing the new, PowerFlex magement capabilities

You can download the 9.0, OVA package by clicking, the screenshot below

