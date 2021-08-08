@August the 3nd, 2021, we had the pleasure to discuss all sort of modern data centers topics @Tech Field Day, here’s the link to the first day recording.

The Dell Technologies VxRail Advantage



VxRail HCI System Software delivers a seamless, automated, operational experience to keep your infrastructure in a continuously validated state. Presented by Ash McCarty, Sr. Consultant, Product Management, Dell Technologies.



Dell Technologies VxRail LCM and vLCM: Better Together



Dive into how VxRail continues to differentiate our unique lifecycle management experience. Presented by Daniel Chiu, Sr. Principal Engineer, VxRail Technical Marketing, Dell Technologies.



Dell Technologies VxRail Configuration and Deployment



Deploy on your schedule. See the VxRail configuration portal up close, to validate, orchestrate and automate cluster deployment. Presented by Curtis Edwards, Technical Staff – VxRail Engineering Technologist, and Paul Galjan, Sr. Consultant Product Manager, Dell Technologies.



Dell Technologies VxRail Management Overview



Learn more about the management tools that makes managing your infrastructure easier. Presented by Jeremy Merrill, Technical Staff – VxRail Engineering Technologist, and Michael Gordon, Sr. Consultant Product Manager, Dell Technologies.







Dell Technologies VxRail Customer Presentation: New Belgium Brewing



Adam Little from New Belgium Brewing presents his search for a new infrastructure solution and the reasons his company selected Dell Technologies VxRail.



Dell EMC VxRail Dynamic Nodes: Flexibility for the Future



Find out what all the buzz is about for the NEW VxRail dynamic nodes. Presented by Don Pisinski, Consultant Product Manager, and Daniel Chiu, Sr. Principal Engineer, VxRail Technical Marketing, Dell Technologies.



What Does Seamless Technology Integration Mean for Dell EMC VxRail?



A look at the testing, engineering and validation enabling users to easily move between generations of hardware and integrate the latest technology on VxRail. Presented by David Glynn, Sr. Principal Engineer, VxRail Technical Marketing, and Bill Leslie, Sr. Manager, Technical Marketing



Engineering, Dell Technologies.







NVIDIA-Certified Dell EMC VxRail for GPU-Intensive Workloads



Learn how NVIDIA Certified Systems on VxRail HCI makes adopting and deploying GPU’s easier. Presented by Ash McCarty, Sr. Consultant, Product Management, Dell Technologies, and Bob Crovella, Solution Architect, NVIDIA.







Get the Most Out Of Your K8S with Tanzu on Dell EMC VxRail



Tanzu on VxRail helps make developing your cloud native strategy easy by leveraging consistent infrastructure and operations to support faster application development, scalability, and lifecycle management to ensure you are using the latest Kubernetes tools and features. In this session Jason Marques, Dell Technologies Sr. Principal Engineering Technologist, and Chris Catano, VMware Technical Program Director, discuss the unique benefits of Tanzu on VxRail and solutions to accelerate your Kubernetes journey across core, edge, and cloud. Presented by Jason Marques, Sr. Principal Engineer, VxRail Technical Marketing, Dell Technologies and Chris Catano, DSAT Director Technical Enablement and Activation, VMware.







VMware Cloud Foundation and Tanzu on Dell EMC VxRail



VxRail is the only jointly engineered HCI system with deep VMware Cloud Foundation integration, delivering a simple and direct path to modern apps and the hybrid cloud with one, complete automated platform. Watch Jason Marques, Sr. Principal Engineering Technologist, explain the benefits of VMware Cloud Foundation on VxRail and how it supports native Kubernetes workloads and management as well as traditional VM-based workloads. Next, Chris Catano, Vmware Technical Program Director, shows you how easy it is to get started with Tanzu on VxRail. Presented by Jason Marques, Sr. Principal Engineer, VxRail Technical Marketing, Dell Technologies and Chris Catano, DSAT Director Technical Enablement and Activation, VMware.







Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Facebook

WhatsApp

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related