@August the 2nd, 2021, we had the pleasure to discuss all sort of modern data centers topics @Tech Field Day, here’s the link to the first day recording.

Modern Infrastructure for the Data Era with Dell Technologies



Dell Technologies empowers your IT organization to evolve – so you can become an innovation engine for your business. In this session, Shannon introduces our industry-leading and award-winning primary storage and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI). Presented by Shannon Champion, VP Product Marketing, Dell Technologies.



Dell EMC PowerStore Overview



This session will present an overview of PowerStore – including the three pillars of data centric architecture, intelligence and adaptability. We will introduce the main topics and go into the details in following sessions. Presented by Avishek Kumar, Director, Product Management, Midrange & Entry Storage, Dell Technologies.



Dell EMC PowerStoreOS 2.0



Overview of the enterprise innovation, increased intelligence and cost effective entry solution that were made available as part of the PowerStoreOS 2.0 release. Presented by Avishek Kumar, Director, Product Management, Midrange & Entry Storage, Dell Technologies.



VMware DNA at the Heart of a Storage Solution: Dell EMC PowerStore



In this session, we will review how PowerStore provides a modern truly integrated VMware storage platform that provides end-to-end visibility with VMware environments, a turn-key vVol experience, and VM mobility between HCI, external servers, and storage. We will showcase how PowerStore is the most integrated purpose built array with VMware and drives customer realized improvements in application performance, efficiency and simplifies management. Presented by Marco Abela, Consultant, Product Manager, Dell Technologies.



Dell EMC PowerStore Data Mobility



In this session we will cover the data mobility capabilities of PowerStore that enable disaster recovery and business continuity, such as snapshots and replication. In addition, we will demonstrate the advanced data mobility capabilities of PowerStore metro node for the highest levels of availability, while discussing typical use cases to move data within a data center or between sites without application interruption. Presented by Chuck Farah, Consultant, Product Management, and Marco Abela, Consultant, Product Manager, Dell Technologies.



Multi-Appliance Dell EMC PowerStore Clusters: Interactive Demo



In this session we will showcase the intelligent scale-out and import capabilities of PowerStore. An interactive demonstration will highlight the simplicity and ease-of-use built into PowerStore. Presented by Ethan Stokes, Senior Engineering Technologist, Dell Technologies.



Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Big Data Clusters on Kubernetes with Dell EMC PowerStore



Deploying Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Big Data Clusters on Kubernetes can be a daunting experience for even the most seasoned SQL Server professional. Learn how Dell Technologies is leveraging PowerStore and partnering with Microsoft to smooth the transition to the modern data estate. Presented by Doug Bernhardt, Sr. Principal Engineering Technologist, Dell Technologie

Dell Technologies APEX: Block Data Storage Services



APEX Data Storage Services is an as-a-Service portfolio of scalable and elastic storage resources that is focused on business outcomes. In this session we will highlight its capabilities and demonstrate how the APEX cloud console makes achieving these outcomes simple. Presented by Rob Hunsaker, Senior Advisor Product Manager, Dell Technologies.



Dell EMC CloudIQ Presentation and Demo



This session will show how CloudIQ enables you to proactively reduce risk, intelligently plan ahead, and improve productivity. The session will include a demonstration, highlighting the advanced analytics powered by Machine Learning, and features recently added to CloudIQ to expand its capabilities and value. Presented by Susan Sharpe, Senior Consultant Product Manager, Dell Technologies.

Mission Critical Applications and Their Requirements on Dell EMC PowerMax



During the session what it means to be mission critical and the different types of businesses these applications are found in will be presented. The key requirements of these applications, resiliency/availability, consistent performance, and data security at scale will also be discussed. Presented by John Madden, Engineering Technologist, Dell Technologies.

Dell EMC PowerMax Technology Highlights



This session will present some of the key technical differentiators that create value for PowerMax customers. Features reviewed will include low response times, global cache, non-disruptive upgrades, D@RE, data reduction, snaps and advanced snap use cases, SRDF, and simple management. Presented by Vince Westin, Technical Evangelist, Dell Technologies.

Dell EMC PowerMax SRDF MetroDR Demonstration



SRDF/MetroDR is a two-region high available (HA) disaster recovery (DR) solution that integrates SRDF/Metro and SRDF/A. The demo will show how with a few clicks the user can protect a storage group. Presented by Drew Tonnesen, Technical Staff, Dell Technologies.

Ansible Automation for Dell EMC PowerMax Demonstration



Demonstrating Ansible Playbooks for Dell EMC PowerMax: This demo will show how Ansible modules check for the desired final state and only perform those actions which have not been completed making it an ideal solution for automation. Presented by Drew Tonnesen, Technical Staff, Dell Technologies.

Dell EMC PowerMax Cloud Mobility Demonstration



The demo will create policy-based, automated snapshots for archiving and long-term retention to both the public and private cloud. Plus show how to recover individual files and entire volumes from cloud snapshots with Cloud Mobility for Dell EMC Storage vApp. Presented by Kevin Vaillancourt, Sr. Principal Engineering Technologist, Dell Technologies.

