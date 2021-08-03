Dell EMC RecoverPoint for VMs 5.3.2 Is Here – What’s New
Dell EMC Storage, PowerStore, PowerFlex PowerMax & XtremIO, Virtualization & Containers Technologies
I blogged about RP4VMs many times in the past, if you are new to this software based replication engine, I highly suggest you start by reading about it here and here
RecoverPoint for VMs is a hypervisor-based, software-only data protection solution for protecting VMware® virtual machines.
RecoverPoint for VMs provides both local and remote replication that enables recovery to any point in time. RecoverPoint for
VMs also supports replication to the Amazon cloud. RecoverPoint for VMs consists of the following:
What’s new in the 5.3 SP2 release:
New option in the plugin server OVA deployment to configure NTP server
Simplifies configuration of time sync via NTP
Reduces certificate and other issues due to time difference between vRPAs, plugin server and vCenter
