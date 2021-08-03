



I blogged about RP4VMs many times in the past, if you are new to this software based replication engine, I highly suggest you start by reading about it here and here

RecoverPoint for VMs is a hypervisor-based, software-only data protection solution for protecting VMware® virtual machines.



RecoverPoint for VMs provides both local and remote replication that enables recovery to any point in time. RecoverPoint for



VMs also supports replication to the Amazon cloud. RecoverPoint for VMs consists of the following:



RecoverPoint for VMs write-splitter that is embedded in the ESXi hypervisor and enables replication from any storage type to any type of storage.





Virtual RecoverPoint appliances (vRPAs) that manage data replication. A vRPA cluster is a group of vRPAs that works together to replicate and protect data.





A journal that comprises one or more volumes that are dedicated on the storage at each copy in a system to hold the production data history.





vSphere Client plugin that is used for managing VM replication:



The HTML5 plugin is introduced in RecoverPoint for VMs 5.3 to support vSphere 6.7 U1 and later environments. The HTML5 plugin communicates with vRPA clusters through a separate, dedicated HTML5 plugin server.

The Flex plugin continues to support environments that use vSphere 6.7 and earlier versions. The Flex plugin communicates directly with the vRPA clusters.





What’s new in the 5.3 SP2 release:



Secure boot support

Support for UEFI secure boot is introduced in RP4VMs 5.3.2

Prior to RP4VMs 5.3.2, secure boot must be disabled before RP4VMs deployment and must not be enabled post deployment

Splitter and JAM VIBs are signed in RP4VMs 5.3.2 and later

Splitter and JAM VIBs must be at 5.3.2 or later before secure boot can be enabled

The 5.3.2 JAM and splitter VIBs feature reduced footprint on /bootbank and /opt

H5 plugin enhancements Enhanced dashboard System limits Monitoring – Event log and components Ability to use an existing replica VM when adding a copy Control transfer upon failover for group sets

New RESTful API Enhancements System limits Existing replica for add copy Monitoring

vSphere 7.0U2 Support and NSX-T 3.1 Support

Plugin Server NTP Configuration New option in the plugin server OVA deployment to configure NTP server Simplifies configuration of time sync via NTP Reduces certificate and other issues due to time difference between vRPAs, plugin server and vCenter

Splitter Upgrade Tool enhancements

You can see a demo of the new version, below

and you can download the new version, by clicking the screenshot below

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Facebook

WhatsApp

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...