Use out-of-the-box Reports, Dashboards, Alerts or customize your own

EMC Storage Analytics (ESA) 6.2 Simple Support Matrix can be found here



Dell EMC Enterprise Storage Analytics further extends the integration capabilities across Dell EMC and VMware solutions to provide out-of-the-box analytics and visualization across your physical and virtual infrastructure. Dell EMC Enterprise Storage Analytics provides preconfigured, customizable dashboards so users can optimally manage their storage environment:



1. Topology—provides greater visibility across the VMware and storage domains in terms of an end-to-end mapping. Mappings include storage system components; and storage system objects and vCenter objects. Topology mapping enables health scores and alerts from storage system components, such as storage processors and disks, to appear on affected vCenter objects, such as LUNs, datastores, and VMs.







2. Metrics—provides metrics based on “normal” behavior of that application workload (which it learns over a period of time), after which it can analyze and make sense of all the data that has been collected and appropriately point out anomalies in behavior. This dashboard displays resource and metrics for storage systems and graphs of resource metrics.







3. Overview—populates heat maps that show administrators the health of their system and reflects which workloads are stressed.







4. Performance – displays two types of heat maps and line charts: Metrics with definitive measurements such as CPU Utilization (0-100 %), FC Port latency (0-15 ms), or Ethernet Port. packet errors (0-5) are assigned color ranges from lowest (green) to highest (red).







5. Create-Your-Own-Dashboard—chose from a list of several templates and customize the look of your dashboard based on your environment.



Here you can see a demo of ESA 6.2 installation and configuration with PowerStore 2.0.



In conclusion, ESA lets you extend VMware vRealize Operations analytics to supported Dell EMC storage platforms. It provides dashboards, heat maps, and other visual tools provide deep visibility into your Dell EMC infrastructure. Actionable capacity and performance analysis help you troubleshoot, identify, and act on issues fast. Whether you are a storage administrator or a VMware administrator, you can get the view you need.



You can download the plugin from the below url:

Or from the VMware Marketplace VMware Marketplace

A guest post by Tomer Nahumi

