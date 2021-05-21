Dell EMC PowerScale OneFS 9.2, Part3 – Simplicity at any scale
In the first post, we covered the richness of the PowerScale platform. On the second post, we went in depth on the our new platform the F900 and in the third post, we covered the S3 support. Now it’s time to look the power of OneFS 9.2 and what it can do for you. Before we go there, let’s review the core elements of OneFS features
OneFS features: Manage what matters
Throughout that lifecycle, to provide critical file system Data Services, OneFS includes a robust suite of capabilities to handle file system needs in the enterprise.
One of the primary design goals of the PowerScale family, however, is simplified management.
And the key to accomplishing this is to remove abstractions and manage by policy, which is precisely how you do it in OneFS when managing features such as: Snapshots, Replication, Compliance Locking, Quotas, and Tiering.
In OneFS you don’t have the traditional concepts of RAID groups, pools, and other abstractions, so you simply focus on managing files and folders and setting a policy.
Just like with data protection, you select a folder at any level, set a policy, and let the system take care of everything else.
InsightIQ provides you a powerful performance monitoring and reporting tools to help you maximize the performance of your PowerScale platform.
DataIQ enabled in-depth analytics and cluster troubleshooting. It also provided monitoring, reporting, and analysis for OneFS functionality such as quota analysis, tiering analysis, and file-system analytics.
Any Data: Enterprise class unstructured data services with simultaneous multi-protocol support
Our unstructured storage portfolio empowers your business to overcome the challenges previously discussed and build a data-first foundation for your file, object, and streaming data. The three core pillars of the foundation are our PowerScale, ECS and Streaming Data Platform, or SDP, product lines.
Taken together, this next-gen portfolio delivers:
This flexibility allows any user to get to the data they need to create, share, collaborate, and develop using an incredibly powerful, multi-lingual data platform.
PowerScale technology gives you the ability to innovate faster and unlock the potential of your data.
What is new in OneFS 9.2
New CLI and WebUI options
Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) originated with InfiniBand and evolved gradually on
Ethernet network
environment. Currently, the following network protocols support RDMA on Ethernet, including
Internet Wide Area RDMA Protocol (iWARP), and RDMA Over Converged Ethernet (RoCE), please refer to RoCE for more details.
NFS over RDMA is defined in RFC8267. Starting with OneFS 9.2.0, OneFS supports NFSv3 over RDMA by leveraging the ROCEv2 (also known as Routable RoCE or RRoCE) network protocol. Note that neither ROCEv1 nor NFSv4 over RDMA are supported in the OneFS 9.2 release. With NFSv3 over RDMA support, direct memory access between OneFS and NFSv3 clients is available with consuming less client CPU
resource, improving OneFS cluster network performance with lower latency, lower CPU load and
higher throughput.
NFSv3 is implemented over RDMA for data transferring, while its auxiliary protocols (mount, nlm, nsm, rpc portmapper) still works on TCP/UDP. You must add PowerScale nodes RoCEv2 capable front-end network interfaces into an IP pool before the NFSv3 clients can access OneFS cluster data over RDMA.
NFS over RDMA Network Stack
Cluster requirement:
Client requirement:
Note: As of MLNX_OFED v4.7, NFSoRDMA driver is no longer installed by default. To install it over a supported kernel, add the “–with-nfsrdma” installation option when install MLNX_OFED driver.
Performance:
The in-line data reduction write path comprises three main phases:
Controlling In-Line data reduction
OneFS data-at-rest encryption utilizes SEDs – Data is encrypted during writes and decrypted during reads.
256-bit Master Key (MK) is stored in KMIP server
By default, configuration backup and restore files reside at:
To trace the progress of backup/restore, use the log file for configuration manager at /var/log/config_mgr.log
Example – Export and view NFS and SMB config
# isi cluster config exports create –components=nfs,smb –verbose
# isi cluster config exports view Deccan-20210131105345
Example – Import and view NFS and SMB config
# isi cluster config imports create Deccan-20210131105345 –components=smb,nfs
#isi cluster config imports view Deccan-20210131110659
CELOG provides a single source for the logging of events that occur in an Isilon cluster. Events are used to communicate a picture of cluster health for various components. CELOG provides a single point from which notifications about the events are generated, including sending alert emails and SNMP traps.
# isi event groups list –maintenance-mode=true
ID Started Ended Causes Short Lnn Events Severity
——————————————————————————————
16 02/09 11:49 — HW_CLUSTER_ONEFS_VERSION_NOT_SUPPORTED 1 1 critical
17 02/09 12:05 02/09 12:19 HW_ONEFS_VERSION_NOT_SUPPORTED 1 1 critical
The drain-based upgrade supports the following scenarios and available for WebUI, CLI, and PAPI.
Three options for existing connections
# isi upgrade start –parallel –skip-optional –install-image-path=/ifs /data/<installation-file-name> –drain-timeout=60m –alert-timeout=45m
In addition of drain-based upgrade we also combined reboot upgrade
# isi upgrade start–fw-pkg=/ifs/path/fw.pkg –install-image-path=/ifs/path/install.tar.gz—parallel
