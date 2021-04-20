Dell EMC PowerStore 2.0 – Part 1, an High-Level Overview
Dell EMC Storage, PowerStore, vXflex OS, PowerMax & XtremIO, Virtualization & Containers Technologies
In 2020, Dell created an entirely new storage paradigm with the launch of PowerStore, our most innovative platform in years. PowerStore is built from the ground up on the latest technologies, but it also leverages decades of storage development expertise across multiple product lines – and decades of first-hand customer knowledge based on our ubiquitous end-to-end data center presence.
Data-centric, Intelligent and Adaptable, PowerStore is a complete game-changer that helps businesses innovate and thrive in an unpredictable and rapidly changing world.
From NVMe performance, scale-UP and scale-OUT capability, intelligent data reduction and programmatic advantages like Anytime Upgrade, PowerStore is nothing short of transformational. Perhaps most importantly, PowerStore introduced the unique AppsON capability. PowerStore is the only purpose-built array with a built-in VMware hypervisor that lets you run apps directly on the appliance, enabling unprecedented workload mobility and opening worlds of new possibilities for IT.
It’s a highly differentiated, yet practical solution. And it’s disrupting the storage industry in a very good way.
In less than a year, customers, partners, and the market are embracing PowerStore’s revolutionary architecture, automation capabilities and next generation storage media. You’ve no doubt seen some of the dozens of positive reviews in industry publications from Block and Files to StorageReview to TechTarget.
PowerStore has already won TWO Product of the Year awards! We’re especially proud to have our innovation recognized by CRN, the premiere publication for our technology partners, who have a very keen sense for what customers need to be successful.
Customer adoption is growing exponentially – and it’s not just the numbers, it’s the diversity of industries and solutions we’re seeing it, in more than 60 countries
But the main test is how it performs for customers in deployments – and here the response has been overwhelming: PowerStore meets their needs and exceeds their expectations. Some examples include Columbia Southern University, Habib Bank, RealPage, Tech Data, The University of Pisa, and UltraLeap
It’s no wonder PowerStore is currently the fastest-ramping new architectures in Dell history. You may have also heard in our Q4 earnings call that “we saw vast improvement in the midrange, the first time we’ve grown the midrange now in storage, I believe, it’s in nine quarters. We grew midrange by 8% on the back of PowerStore.”
Today, April 20th 2021, we’re bringing several impressive software and hardware additions to market, which we’re excited to talk to you about today.
Just as impressive as these updates is that in many instances, the team bringing these updates to life had to meet just as we are today – over Zoom, remotely, while balancing life and work. Meetings during snowstorms, power outages, you name it.
We’ve definitely not been resting on our laurels for the past 12 months, and PowerStore has been steadily advancing via several code releases.
Today, I’m excited to talk to about the specifics or our April 2021 announcement that takes this already-disruptive technology to the next level with more enterprise capabilities, advancing intelligence and a new cost-effective entry point.
To level-set what I’m going to share, it’s important to understand that this announcement covers two distinct topics.
First, we’re announcing a significant update to our PowerStoreOS software that benefits ALL PowerStore models – as well as both new and existing customers. This non-disruptive software-only update brings increased levels of performance and intelligence to every currently deployed PowerStore, and of course becomes the baseline for new products shipping from the factory.
Second, we’re announcing PowerStore 500, our new entry point for the platform. The new model is a full member of the PowerStore family, but it’s offered at a significantly lower cost, eliminating barriers to entry for the overall platform, and making PowerStore even more attractive for mid-size business and diverse edge solutions.
Here are the product updates we’re about to cover – grouped according to values they provide customers
The PowerStoreOS 2.0 software update brings more enterprise innovation to the platform.
PLUS, we’re reducing costs in a different way with our new PowerStore 500 hardware model, which makes the many advantages of PowerStore accessible to more businesses, and cost-effective for more solutions.
We’ll talk about each of these bullets in detail coming right up. Let’s start with the new enterprise capabilities.
OK, this one’s a lot of fun…because I get to deliver some great news for existing customers. PowerStoreOS 2.0 delivers a large performance increase for every model in the family.
How big? Real-world workloads (70/30 read/write mix) can experience up to a 25% IOPS boost. The improvement was largely due to write improvements, which saw up to a 65% increase!
The important thing to remember here is that this benefit comes from a simple SW update, non-disruptive, and completely free of charge for existing customers. And again, it becomes the baseline performance for new products shipping from the factory.
[How could this benefit your workloads? Whatever your metric for success is, would a boost like this help you accomplish goals more efficiently? That’s what we’re focused on at Dell – and it’s a great example of how our non-stop innovation provides ongoing advantages for our customers.
This latest performance increase was the result of a number of optimizations within the data path and overall architectural improvements. It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enhancing the capabilities of the PowerStore platform for our customers.
PowerStore was built from the ground up for modern storage media – and customers have been very enthusiastic about the platform’s low latency NVMe performance – up to 7X faster than previous Unity XT platform. In the initial release, NVMe was used within the appliance, while over the network, the transport mechanism was standard SCSI protocol.
PowerStoreOS 2.0 now extends NVMe benefits across the network with NVMe-over-Fibre Channel support. NVMe over fabric is much more efficient, parallel and scalable than SCSI. It’s designed to make an external networked array feel like direct attached storage to hosts.
But the best thing about this release is how easy it is to activate the new capability.
Whether or not you have immediate plans for NVMe-over-FC, this capability shows the flexibility and investment protection PowerStore provides. As Dell continues to lead the adoption of new technologies, your roadmap is in good hands with the adaptable PowerStore platform.
