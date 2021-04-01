CSI Driver for DELL EMC PowerScale v1.5
A few weeks ago, we released some big updates for the Kubernetes CSI plugin and our storage portfolio This blog post will be focusing on the new PowerScale CSI Driver […]
Dell EMC Storage, PowerStore, vXflex OS, PowerMax & XtremIO, Virtualization & Containers Technologies
A few weeks ago, we released some big updates for the Kubernetes CSI plugin and our storage portfolio This blog post will be focusing on the new PowerScale CSI Driver […]
A few weeks ago, we released some big updates for the Kubernetes CSI plugin and our storage portfolio
This blog post will be focusing on the new PowerScale CSI Driver 1.5
CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerScale v1.5 supports the following new features:
The following describes the support strategy for CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerScale:
is unsupported and provided solely under the terms of the license attached to the source code. For clarity, Dell EMC does not provide support for any source code modifications.
CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerScale v1.5 downloads and documentation are available on https://github.com/dell/csi-powerscale
New features:
Multi cluster support:
You can connect single CSI-PowerScale driver with multiple PowerScale clusters. Pre-Requisistes:
Support custom networks for NFS I/O traffic:
This feature allows us to specify custom network for NFS traffic in case we have dedicated network for management and storage traffic.
We can edit my-isilon-settings.yaml to set the parameters for the installation and specify the allowed network to support custom networks for NFS I/O traffic
Below, you can watch a demo, showing the new CSI 1.5 version installation and configuration:
Leave a Reply