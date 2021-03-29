Previously, we released the 1.3 CSI driver for the PowerFlex array, you can read all about it here

CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex v1.4 supports the following new features:



Added support for Kubernetes v1.20



Added support for OpenShift 4.7 with RHEL and CoreOS worker nodes



Added support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.3



Added support for Fedora CoreOS



Added automatic SDC deployment on Fedora CoreOS nodes



Added support for Ephemeral Inline Volume



Added support multi-mount volumes



Added support for managing multiple PowerFlex arrays from one driver



Removed storage classes from helm template



The following describes the support strategy for CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex:





Documentation and Downloads



CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex v1.4 downloads and documentation are available on:





https://github.com/dell/csi-powerflex

New Features:

The CSI PowerFlex driver version 1.4 adds support for managing multiple PowerFlex arrays from the single driver instance. This feature is enabled by default and integrated to even single instance installations.



To manage multiple arrays, you need to create an array connection configuration that lists multiple arrays



Ephemeral Inline Volume:

The CSI PowerFlex driver version 1.4 supports ephemeral inline CSI volumes. This feature allows CSI volumes to be specified directly in the pod specification.



At runtime, nested inline volumes follow the ephemeral lifecycle of their associated pods where the driver handles all phases of volume operations as pods are created and destroyed.



Multi Mount Volumes:



The CSI PowerFlex driver version 1.4 supports multi mount volumes, this feature allows us to mount the same persistent volumes on multiple containers in the same pod.

Below, you can watch a demo, showing the new 1.4 version

and in case you need a refresher on the previous features:

