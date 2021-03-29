CSI Driver for DELL EMC PowerFlex v1.4
Previously, we released the 1.3 CSI driver for the PowerFlex array, you can read all about it here CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex v1.4 supports the following new features: […]
Previously, we released the 1.3 CSI driver for the PowerFlex array, you can read all about it here
CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex v1.4 supports the following new features:
The following describes the support strategy for CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex:
Documentation and Downloads
CSI Driver for Dell EMC PowerFlex v1.4 downloads and documentation are available on:
https://github.com/dell/csi-powerflex
New Features:
The CSI PowerFlex driver version 1.4 adds support for managing multiple PowerFlex arrays from the single driver instance. This feature is enabled by default and integrated to even single instance installations.
To manage multiple arrays, you need to create an array connection configuration that lists multiple arrays
The CSI PowerFlex driver version 1.4 supports ephemeral inline CSI volumes. This feature allows CSI volumes to be specified directly in the pod specification.
At runtime, nested inline volumes follow the ephemeral lifecycle of their associated pods where the driver handles all phases of volume operations as pods are created and destroyed.
Multi Mount Volumes:
The CSI PowerFlex driver version 1.4 supports multi mount volumes, this feature allows us to mount the same persistent volumes on multiple containers in the same pod.
Below, you can watch a demo, showing the new 1.4 version
and in case you need a refresher on the previous features:
